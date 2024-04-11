The best video doorbells for every budget

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sadly,we reside in a world where porch piracy is a reality. Fortunately, we also reside in a world where AI-powered video recognition and real-time notifications exist, which is likely why smart doorbells have gained popularity in recent years.

Whether you want to deter thieves, greet guests while you’re away, or just play a prank on the cat that likes to chill on your stoop, our guide to the top video doorbells of 2024 has a solution for every need.

Best overall value

Arlo 2K Wi-Fi Doorbell - 2nd Gen (Battery/Wired) Ario’s second-generation 2K Wi-Fi doorbell delivers excellent bang for your buck. It has all the features you’d expect, including motion detection alerts (handy for tracking deliveries) and two-way audio so you can vet visitors, then sneaks in some perks, like a siren to scare away prowlers. Plus, you have the option to power it by either electrical wire or battery. $169.99 at BestBuy Canada

Pros

2K resolution makes it easy to identify guests and see important details in security events.

Visitor messaging lets guests record a voice message for you if you’re not available.

Night vision mode provides clear imaging even with the porch light turned off.

Cons

Requires a subscription to make use of recording and storage features you’ll very likely want, such as AI-powered activity zones.

At nearly 13cm tall and more than 2cm deep, it’s not exactly a model of minimalism.

Best Google Home integration

Google Nest Wi-Fi Doorbell - 2nd Gen (wired) If you’ve bought into Google’s smart home ecosystem, this is the doorbell you want. It integrates seamlessly with Google Home, and the subscription fee you’re likely already paying for other devices covers Google’s doorbell, too. It might be worth considering even if you aren’t a Google devotee, since it offers three hours of event history with no need for monthly fees. $239.94 on Amazon $239.99 at BestBuy

Pros

Facial recognition means your camera can tell the difference between friends and strangers.

Compatible with Google Assistant (and Amazon Alexa) for voice command controls.

Motion sensors use AI to discern whether a package, person, or pet has come into view.

Cons

No option for battery power, so you’ll either need to bone up on electrical wiring or hire an electrician to install it.

The image sensor is 1.3MP, which is fine for tracking deliveries but could be better for security purposes.

Best feature set

Ring Video Doorbell 2 (wired) The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is a tad pricier than its competitors, but you get what you pay for. Like a radar-powered bird’s-eye view that tracks the paths of visitors through your yard on an aerial map. Seriously. And if you get a Ring Protect Plan subscription (essential if you want to view more than just live video) you’ll gain access to Alexa Greetings, a voice recording that greets and provides directions to visitors and delivery people. $299.99 on Amazon (was $329.99) $279.99 at BestBuy

Pros

A subscription gives you a whopping 180 days of recording that can be saved and shared as you like.

Excellent HD+ video and crisp audio make interactions with visitors feel like video calls.

Notifications sent to your device include a photo, reducing the need to open the app to see what happened.

Cons

No battery option, though at least it comes with easy-to-follow instructions for DIYers.

Pricier than most video doorbells, and a subscription will add $6 to the expense column of your monthly budget.

Best package monitoring

Eufy Wi-Fi 2K Dual Camera Video Doorbell (Battery) If package delivery is your top priority, Eufy’s dual camera doorbell is worth investigating. A front-facing 2K camera provides a nice crisp view of your visitor, while a floor facing camera is focused squarely on what delivery folks leave by your door. Better yet, there’s no subscription needed. The doorbell has 8GB of local storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB with a microSD card. $229.99 on Amazon $199.99 at BestBuy

Pros

The rechargeable battery lasts 180 days between charges.

The Eufy app is available for iOS and Android devices, and supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice commands.

Comes with a WiFi doorbell chime for a traditional ding-dong sound when you’re at home.

Cons

To take full advantage of local storage you’ll need to buy a 128GB memory card and manage clips yourself.

Requires a Euphy Homebase (sold separately) for enhanced storage and optimal Wi-Fi stability.

Best price

Blink Video Doorbell with Sync Module (Battery) Does spending hundreds of dollars on a doorbell (even one with video) seem crazy to you? Then let’s look at Amazon’s Blink. It’s as plain jane as a video doorbell gets, but it’s cheap, reliable, and easy to use. It’s powered via a pair of rechargeable lithium ion batteries (included), so you can set it up yourself in just minutes, and it has all the basics you want in a doorbell, including live view and the ability to chat with visitors. $89.99 on Amazon $89.99 at BestBuy

Pros

It’s optimized to work with Amazon’s own Alexa ecosystem of products (such as the Blink Mini camera, which can be used as a chime).

Infrared night video lets you see who’s come calling after the sun goes down.

You can choose between a storage subscription or store video locally via the included Sync Module and a USB drive (sold separately).

Cons