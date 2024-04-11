The best video doorbells for every budget

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sadly,we reside in a world where porch piracy is a reality. Fortunately, we also reside in a world where AI-powered video recognition and real-time notifications exist, which is likely why smart doorbells have gained popularity in recent years.
Whether you want to deter thieves, greet guests while you’re away, or just play a prank on the cat that likes to chill on your stoop, our guide to the top video doorbells of 2024 has a solution for every need.
Best overall value
Pros
- 2K resolution makes it easy to identify guests and see important details in security events.
- Visitor messaging lets guests record a voice message for you if you’re not available.
- Night vision mode provides clear imaging even with the porch light turned off.
Cons
- Requires a subscription to make use of recording and storage features you’ll very likely want, such as AI-powered activity zones.
- At nearly 13cm tall and more than 2cm deep, it’s not exactly a model of minimalism.
Best Google Home integration
Pros
- Facial recognition means your camera can tell the difference between friends and strangers.
- Compatible with Google Assistant (and Amazon Alexa) for voice command controls.
- Motion sensors use AI to discern whether a package, person, or pet has come into view.
Cons
- No option for battery power, so you’ll either need to bone up on electrical wiring or hire an electrician to install it.
- The image sensor is 1.3MP, which is fine for tracking deliveries but could be better for security purposes.
Best feature set
Pros
- A subscription gives you a whopping 180 days of recording that can be saved and shared as you like.
- Excellent HD+ video and crisp audio make interactions with visitors feel like video calls.
- Notifications sent to your device include a photo, reducing the need to open the app to see what happened.
Cons
- No battery option, though at least it comes with easy-to-follow instructions for DIYers.
- Pricier than most video doorbells, and a subscription will add $6 to the expense column of your monthly budget.
Best package monitoring
Pros
- The rechargeable battery lasts 180 days between charges.
- The Eufy app is available for iOS and Android devices, and supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice commands.
- Comes with a WiFi doorbell chime for a traditional ding-dong sound when you’re at home.
Cons
- To take full advantage of local storage you’ll need to buy a 128GB memory card and manage clips yourself.
- Requires a Euphy Homebase (sold separately) for enhanced storage and optimal Wi-Fi stability.
Best price
Pros
- It’s optimized to work with Amazon’s own Alexa ecosystem of products (such as the Blink Mini camera, which can be used as a chime).
- Infrared night video lets you see who’s come calling after the sun goes down.
- You can choose between a storage subscription or store video locally via the included Sync Module and a USB drive (sold separately).
Cons
- Its resolution tops out at 1080p, and its field of vision is just 145 degrees, but keep in mind you’re only recording visitors, not Brad Pitt.
- No AI features means it can’t tell a package from a person from a pet.
