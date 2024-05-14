Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator

Our top 5 Amazon deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted May 14, 2024 12:22 pm
1 min read
Here are our favourite Amazon deals up for grabs this week. View image in full screen
Here are our favourite Amazon deals up for grabs this week.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top six deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Kitsch, Philips Sonicare and more coveted brand items.

 

Kitsch Recycled Plastic Large Claw Clip
Bring back the 1980s charm with these stylish banana clips. They offer effortless styling for any hair type–perfect for ponytails, updos and a chic solution for busy days.
$11.5 on Amazon (was $19.56)

 

Grace & Stella Hyaluronic Acid Serum
This coveted hyaluronic acid serum *seriously* illuminates your skin, bidding farewell to hyperpigmentation and dryness. Vegan and sulfate-free, it’s a gentle yet potent solution for fine lines, wrinkles and scarring.
$13.67 on Amazon (was $23.99)

 

Philips Sonicare 3100 Power Toothbrush
For a gentle, yet effective clean, opt for this Philips Sonicare toothbrush. It eases you into brushing by gradually increasing power, and the two-minute timer lets you know when time is up.
$39.96 (was $64.99)
Overmont Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
This premium enamel cast iron ensures superior heat distribution and retention for perfect cooking every time. With innovative integral molding and even water vapour distribution keeps food moist and flavourful. Versatile for stewing, boiling, roasting, frying and more.
$69.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)
Breylee Rose Eye Mask
Revitalize your under-eyes with these hydrating hyaluronic acid-infused eye patches–perfect for a fresh start to your day.
$13.49 on Amazon (was $18.99)
