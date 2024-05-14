Menu

The Curator

Refresh your outdoor living space with these simple style tips

By Susie Wall, Style Expert The Curator Team
Posted May 14, 2024 2:00 pm
1 min read
garden terrace furniture to refresh your patio View image in full screen
Style expert Susie Wall shares her favourite patio tips. (Getty/File)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You’ve just taken the cover off that lounge set you splurged on in 2023, your (gi-normous) greige umbrella is rolled into place and you’re the proud owner of an outdoor rug that is chic enough to be in your living room. Now – for those finishing touches.

Whether your garden is sprawling, or your patio is just big enough for two, the secret to winning the styling game is all in the small-but-mighty details. A stripey throw here, a lovely pot of lavender there… I’ll see you in time for happy hour!

Simple but elegant textiles as well as natural materials are key components to my table-scapes. And don’t be afraid to roll out some of your favourite ‘indoor’ items such as tea towels or linen napkins to add to the organic, sensory experience.

The Harris Muslin Throw
Never met a stripe I didn’t like! Eco-friendly and fair trade, the reversable Harris muslin throw (this version is Tan) is a new design from the B.C.-born, cult status Tofino Towel Co.
$110 at Tofino Towel Co.
Striped Cotton Muslin Throw Blanket
Dinner party shawl, stroller cover, bath towel… these pre-washed and plant yarn-dyed muslin cotton towels are gorgeous, super soft and multi-functional.
$35.89 on Amazon

 

The Savant Kitchen Towel Set
Having a pair of French-inspired kitchen towels casually folded on your outdoor serving area will up the oh-la-la.
$44 for a set of 2 at Tofino Towel Co.

Your timeless and charming table-scape is complete. Now I’d love you to consider stringing up a strand or two of brewer’s cable (aka globe lights) as well as tidying up that often-overlooked garden hose situation (I’m talking to you, plastic green monster).

Outdoor String Lights 25 Feet
With two hanging hook clip styles and shatterproof plastic bulbs, I love these globe lights so much in my garden that I’ve also bought a set for my Airstream.
$29.99 on Amazon

 

Expandable Garden Hose 50ft
Nothing spoils a stunning outdoor vignette faster than a Kermit-coloured garden hose. This retractable, 50-ft version isn’t just unoffensive to the eye, it’s also durable and easy to store.
$35.99 on Amazon

 

Brass Hose Nozzle (2 pack)
It’s like quiet luxury, except for your garden.
$22.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Aluminum Round Shallow Planter
Coil your new garden hose inside a Hamptons-esque aluminum bucket or a vintage terracotta pot.
$19.98 at Home Depot

In keeping with my as-little-plastic-as-possible mandate, I have fallen in love with a family-owned line called Uashmama (pronounced wash-mama) from Tuscany. Widely available at home and design stores across Canada (I buy mine at Vancouver’s Kerrisdale Lumber) – this brand specializes in washable paper products fashioned for uses in unlikely ways. Case in point? See below.

 

Ice Cube Chiller
Whether it’s some nicely chilled spring water or a crisp bouteille de Whispering Angel, this washable paper cooler comes with (woot!) two curved ice packs.
$40 at Uashmama
White Paper Bag
Soft but resilient and made from sustainable cellulose fibre, these paper bags (designed to hold everything from baguettes to a bushel of rosemary) can be washed – and even ironed. So. Lovely.
$28 - $39 (3 sizes) at Uashmama

 

Bonsai Scissors
Whether it’s snipping herbs or cutting stems off grapes, I always have a chic pair of sheers on hand.
$26.65 on Amazon

Susie Wall  has been on fashion’s front lines as a Canadian TV style personality and fashion editor for two decades. On her segment Susie Q’s on The Morning Show, Susie helps viewers across Canada tackle their wardrobe and beauty dilemmas. Follow her on social media @SusieWallStyle.

