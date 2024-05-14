Refresh your outdoor living space with these simple style tips

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
You’ve just taken the cover off that lounge set you splurged on in 2023, your (gi-normous) greige umbrella is rolled into place and you’re the proud owner of an outdoor rug that is chic enough to be in your living room. Now – for those finishing touches.
Whether your garden is sprawling, or your patio is just big enough for two, the secret to winning the styling game is all in the small-but-mighty details. A stripey throw here, a lovely pot of lavender there… I’ll see you in time for happy hour!
Simple but elegant textiles as well as natural materials are key components to my table-scapes. And don’t be afraid to roll out some of your favourite ‘indoor’ items such as tea towels or linen napkins to add to the organic, sensory experience.
Your timeless and charming table-scape is complete. Now I’d love you to consider stringing up a strand or two of brewer’s cable (aka globe lights) as well as tidying up that often-overlooked garden hose situation (I’m talking to you, plastic green monster).
In keeping with my as-little-plastic-as-possible mandate, I have fallen in love with a family-owned line called Uashmama (pronounced wash-mama) from Tuscany. Widely available at home and design stores across Canada (I buy mine at Vancouver’s Kerrisdale Lumber) – this brand specializes in washable paper products fashioned for uses in unlikely ways. Case in point? See below.
Susie Wall has been on fashion’s front lines as a Canadian TV style personality and fashion editor for two decades. On her segment Susie Q’s on The Morning Show, Susie helps viewers across Canada tackle their wardrobe and beauty dilemmas. Follow her on social media @SusieWallStyle.
