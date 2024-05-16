My stylist pulled two looks using only Amazon Essentials

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
When a new season kicks off, my excitement kicks in. It makes me want to freshen up my wardrobe with some fun trending items. But these days, that can cost a small fortune. I’ve been curious about the Amazon Essentials line for a while now as the selection keeps expanding. But as someone who doesn’t have the best eye for style, I never know where to start, especially when ordering online.
That’s where personal stylist Noreen Kassam comes in. I first met Noreen when I was about to head back to work after having my first baby and I needed a wardrobe refresh. It was one of the best decisions I ever made. This time around, I asked Noreen if she could help curate a day and night look for me using only Amazon Essentials–everything had to come in under $300.
Before we get started, here are some deets about me to help you navigate your own sizing: I’m 5’7″ and I’m usually a size 4 or 6.
First look: Staying in
Noreen’s take
Thanks to a set of inspirational designer brands (The Row, Loewe, Alo, to name a few), athleisure and loungewear have become a chic and cozy way to dress. A coordinated set is a great base to mix and match other key pieces from your wardrobe for an elevated look.
I enjoy the relaxed nature of this set, in a neutral colour which can easily integrate into any wardrobe. A pair of crew socks and furry slippers and you’re ready for a cozy night in. However, a quick switch of shoes and adding a denim jacket with a handbag and you’re ready for shopping, running errands or going to the park.
The pieces
Note: When I have to run up and down the stairs doing laundry, I still opt for my UGG slipper.
Second look: Going out
Noreen’s take
Having a pop of animal print can add an element of interest and playfulness to any wardrobe. In this case, a flattering midi length skirt acts as a basic and can be easily leveraged in different ways. The denim shirt is a must for any wardrobe–from a summer coverup to a layered item for the cooler months, it has the versatility to take you through the year. A slim, easy-to-wear kitten heel sandal also elevates the outfit without compromising comfort.
Note: Since the material is on the thinner side, I like to wear shapewear underneath.
Tips to restyle
The best part about adding new items to your wardrobe is that it opens up so many more possibilities. Here are six different outfits you can create using these pieces (and a few of your existing items).
- Black tank top + skirt + sweatshirt over shoulders
- Grey joggers + denim shirt + tube socks + sneakers + coat
- Grey sweatshirt + denim skirt or pants + sandals
- Skirt + white t-shirt + denim shirt around waist + sandals
- Denim shirt + jeans + sandals
- Skirt + grey sweatshirt + tube socks + sneakers + coat
As for what to expect when it comes to style this spring and summer, Noreen says a big trend this year will be white. “I’m always very intrigued to see my favourite designers and their variations of white shift dresses, intricate pretty blouses and shorts. It is always a strong ode to the warmth for me–I can’t wait to jump into that. Red is also making an entrance into the season, that will be a bold addition!”
—
Personal Stylist Noreen Kassam has so many great styling tips. You can follow her on Instagram or visit her website.
Comments