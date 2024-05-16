My stylist pulled two looks using only Amazon Essentials

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When a new season kicks off, my excitement kicks in. It makes me want to freshen up my wardrobe with some fun trending items. But these days, that can cost a small fortune. I’ve been curious about the Amazon Essentials line for a while now as the selection keeps expanding. But as someone who doesn’t have the best eye for style, I never know where to start, especially when ordering online.

That’s where personal stylist Noreen Kassam comes in. I first met Noreen when I was about to head back to work after having my first baby and I needed a wardrobe refresh. It was one of the best decisions I ever made. This time around, I asked Noreen if she could help curate a day and night look for me using only Amazon Essentials–everything had to come in under $300.

Before we get started, here are some deets about me to help you navigate your own sizing: I’m 5’7″ and I’m usually a size 4 or 6.

First look: Staying in

Noreen’s take

Thanks to a set of inspirational designer brands (The Row, Loewe, Alo, to name a few), athleisure and loungewear have become a chic and cozy way to dress. A coordinated set is a great base to mix and match other key pieces from your wardrobe for an elevated look.

I enjoy the relaxed nature of this set, in a neutral colour which can easily integrate into any wardrobe. A pair of crew socks and furry slippers and you’re ready for a cozy night in. However, a quick switch of shoes and adding a denim jacket with a handbag and you’re ready for shopping, running errands or going to the park.

The pieces

Amazon Essentials Relaxed Fit French Terry Fleece Jogger I like my joggers to be fitted, but not skintight so I went with a small. The length is perfect for me, and I still have some room in the waist. They’re a medium-weight jogger, making them a good option for spring and cool summer evenings. After a few wears; I need to wash them to get the shape back. $24.4 on Amazon

Amazon Essentials Standard French Terry Fleece Quarter-Zip For the top, I went with the small again, just to play it safe. I like the fit, and it’s not too bulky to wear under a coat. I also really like the half zip; it makes it more interesting and a bit more polished on work calls. The fabric is the same feel and weight as the joggers–not too heavy, while still being soft and cozy. $26 on Amazon

Amazon Essentials womens 6-pack Casual Crew As someone who can never keep track of socks, I like that these come in a 6-pack! I was expecting more of a sport sock thickness, but this feels more like a dress sock to me. $18 on Amazon

Amazon Essentials Womens Fluff Slipper Slipper They look cute when company is over, and make me feel stylish when roaming around the house solo. They are so plush and soft. Maybe one of my favorite items! I got the 8.5 and they have a good grip on the bottom so you don’t slide around. $36.8 on Amazon

Note: When I have to run up and down the stairs doing laundry, I still opt for my UGG slipper.

Second look: Going out

Noreen’s take

Having a pop of animal print can add an element of interest and playfulness to any wardrobe. In this case, a flattering midi length skirt acts as a basic and can be easily leveraged in different ways. The denim shirt is a must for any wardrobe–from a summer coverup to a layered item for the cooler months, it has the versatility to take you through the year. A slim, easy-to-wear kitten heel sandal also elevates the outfit without compromising comfort.

Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-fit Long-Sleeve Denim Shirt This is a men’s jean shirt, but I got an XS and it fits well. It’s 100 per cent cotton and has snaps instead of buttons. It’s also a little longer than my other jean shirts, so tucking it in might be tricky if you don’t want a lot of bunched-up material showing through the skirt. $32.3 on Amazon

Amazon Essentials Knit Midi Skirt I know it’s labeled as a ‘knit’ skirt, but it’s very lightweight, which I think is great for spring and summer. I will wear this one to the office, out to a restaurant, and I can even see myself wearing it to a pool with a bikini top. It’s stretchy and has an elastic waist. I got an XS and could probably do an XXS. $27.5 on Amazon

Note: Since the material is on the thinner side, I like to wear shapewear underneath.

Amazon Essentials Nola Heeled Sandal I have a narrow foot but ordered the 8.5 wide as the regular size was sold out–it fits surprisingly well though. The toe strap is a bit loose for me, but the ankle strap keeps everything in place. The leather isn’t too rigid; it’s comfortable to wear. I also like the snakeskin version. $43.6 on Amazon

Amazon Essentials womens Teddy Bear Fleece Lapel Coat The ‘teddy bear’ look is all the rage now, so I’m happy to take part in it while spending less than $100 at the same time. The coat is the most expensive item on my list, but having a good coat in a neutral colour is a staple. I got a small, and it’s fitted while still having room to wear a sweater underneath. It’s also machine washable, so you don’t have to stress every time you wear it. I like the stiff collar too because I can pop it for an evening out. It’s also super soft! $94.3 on Amazon

Amazon Essentials Unisex Square Sunglasses I’ve had the same pair of tortoise shell Ray-Bans for years, and I’m glad I branched out to try something new. I have a narrow face, so I was a bit skeptical about the one-size-fits-all option, but they fit well and suit my face. Also, you can’t go wrong with this price point! I got an extra pair to keep in the car. $21.7 on Amazon

Tips to restyle

The best part about adding new items to your wardrobe is that it opens up so many more possibilities. Here are six different outfits you can create using these pieces (and a few of your existing items).

Black tank top + skirt + sweatshirt over shoulders

Grey joggers + denim shirt + tube socks + sneakers + coat

Grey sweatshirt + denim skirt or pants + sandals

Skirt + white t-shirt + denim shirt around waist + sandals

Denim shirt + jeans + sandals

Skirt + grey sweatshirt + tube socks + sneakers + coat

As for what to expect when it comes to style this spring and summer, Noreen says a big trend this year will be white. “I’m always very intrigued to see my favourite designers and their variations of white shift dresses, intricate pretty blouses and shorts. It is always a strong ode to the warmth for me–I can’t wait to jump into that. Red is also making an entrance into the season, that will be a bold addition!”

Personal Stylist Noreen Kassam has so many great styling tips. You can follow her on Instagram or visit her website.