Canadian citizen dead in Egypt as local authorities say probe is open

A Canadian citizen has died in Egypt, according to Global Affairs Canada.

Egyptian officials say the person was a businessman shot in Alexandria, though Canadian officials have not confirmed that information.

Global Affairs Canada said in a statement Wednesday it is “aware of the death of a Canadian citizen, in Egypt, and we express our deepest condolences to the family.”

“Consular officials are in contact with local authorities and available to provide consular assistance to the family.”

The agency declined to say more on the case, citing privacy regulations.

Egypt’s interior ministry, which oversees the Egyptian National Police, posted on social media that an investigation is now underway.

“On May 7, a Canadian businessman permanently residing in the country was exposed to a critical shooting incident in Alexandria,” the ministry wrote.

“Legal measures were taken and a research team was formed to uncover the circumstances of the incident.”

More to come…