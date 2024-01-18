10 essential supplements for muscle growth and recovery

Send this page to someone via email

Embarking on a journey to a healthier, more active lifestyle? Check out our 10 curated performance-boosting supplements, like ALLMAX Isoflex for protein and NITROSURGE Pre Workout for energy. Discover how these supplements can optimize your fitness journey for muscle growth, improved recovery, and overall well-being.

ALLMAX Isoflex Chocolate 5lb Whey protein isolate is a nutritional powerhouse designed to be a cornerstone in your fitness journey, ensuring optimal support for your body’s recovery and development after each workout session. Try ALLMAX Isoflex Chocolate 5lb, a fast-digesting protein that provides a complete amino acid profile. Ideal for post-workout recovery, it promotes muscle protein synthesis, aiding in muscle growth and repair. $87.99 on Amazon

MuscleTech Amino Build Sport (30 Servings) BCAAs, like leucine, isoleucine, and valine, are vital for muscle maintenance and growth, reducing soreness, enhancing endurance, and preventing breakdown during intense workouts. Try the Post Workout BCAA Amino Acid, MuscleTech Amino Build Sport, featuring L-Leucine and Betaine in Fruit Punch Blast flavor with 30 servings. $29.97 on Amazon

Sports Research Triple Strength Omega 3 Fish Oil Omega-3 fatty acids in fish oil provide anti-inflammatory benefits for joint health, support cardiovascular health and aid post-exercise recovery. Try Sports Research Omega 3 Fish Oil, a burpless supplement with EPA & DHA from Wild Alaskan Pollock, offering heart, brain, and immune support for both men and women. $38.95 on Amazon

NATURELO Multivitamin for Men Active individuals need extra nutrients, and a comprehensive multivitamin like NATURELO One Daily for Men can fill those gaps. Packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and organic whole foods, this non-GMO supplement supports overall health and boosts energy. $46.95 on Amazon

NITROSURGE Pre-Workout Powder Pre-workout supplements, packed with caffeine, beta-alanine, and performance boosters, are designed to elevate your workout. They enhance energy, sharpen focus, and improve blood flow, ensuring more effective and intense training sessions. Try NITROSURGE Pre Workout, offering endless energy and intense pumps during a workout. $26.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Jacked Factory Creatine Powder Creatine, a well-researched supplement, enhances strength and power during resistance training by replenishing ATP, the body’s primary energy source. Try Creatine Monohydrate Powder by Jacked Factory for muscle growth, increased strength, and improved athletic performance. $29.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

ON GOLD STANDARD Casein Protein Powder Slow-digesting casein protein, like ON GOLD STANDARD 100% Casein Protein Powder, is ideal before bedtime. Its sustained amino acid release supports overnight muscle recovery and helps prevent muscle breakdown. Choose this option for comprehensive support during crucial rest periods. $114.99 on Amazon (was $149.99)

Jacked Factory Glutamine Powder (Unflavoured) Glutamine, a vital amino acid, aids in muscle recovery and supports immune function. While the body produces it naturally, intense exercise can deplete glutamine levels, making supplementation beneficial. Consider JF L-Glutamine Powder for post-workout recovery, immunity, and digestive health. $44.99 on Amazon

Evlution Nutrition L-Carnitine500 Capsules L-Carnitine, vital for energy and fat metabolism, is renowned for weight management and exercise advantages. It potentially supports muscle recovery and heart health. Explore Evlution Nutrition L-Carnitine500 which converts stored body fat to energy, facilitating extended exercise, faster recovery, and optimizing workout effectiveness. $26.99 on Amazon

BioSchwartz Probiotic Supplement (40 Billion CFU) Probiotics maintain a balanced gut, aiding digestion and boosting the immune system. They support fitness by optimizing nutrient absorption and aiding efficient recovery after workouts. Prioritize probiotics for overall well-being and fitness benefits. Try Daily Probiotic Supplement with 40 Billion CFU to support digestion, nutrient absorption, and bolsters the immune system. $25.95 on Amazon

