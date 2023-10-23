The best affordable skincare (from head to toe)

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As the saying goes, less is more—even when it comes to the price of skincare. Life is already expensive, no need to bare it all on the bathroom counter. The reality is, gorgeous, look-at-me skin can be achieved without breaking the bank.

This roundup of affordable products proves $30 is the new $60. From a wallet-friendly makeup remover and lip balm to a luxe, low-cost cuticle oil.

These top-rated picks will save your skin and bank account.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Bioderma has perfected the micellar water game with this dermatologist-backed Sensibio H2O formula. With just a swipe, micelles work to effectively remove makeup and cleanse the face of impurities, while cucumber extract soothes and refreshes even the most sensitive skin types. Plus, no rinsing required—just pat dry and enjoy smooth, supple skin from day to night. $11.99 on Amazon (was $14.99)

La Roche-Posay Face Moisturizer Looking to restore your skin’s moisture barrier? This face moisturizer by French (read: luxurious) brand La Roche-Posay is the ultimate product. Packed with a high concentration of powerhouse ingredients, including ceramides, niacinamide and prebiotic thermal water, it promises to soothe and hydrate for up to 48 hours. Bonjour, radiant skin! $26.5 on Amazon

Renew Overnight Sleeping Facial Mask by Doppeltree This nourishing blend of aloe vera, hyaluronic acid and green tea works magic overnight. Formulated to act as both a barrier and a sealant, it simultaneously coats skin to prevent dirt from clogging pores while locking in other products that have been applied (so the goodness gets soaked in!). Its fast-absorbing formula also makes it transfer-proof and comfortable to sleep in. $25.95 on Amazon

L'oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Lzr Serum Like anti-aging in a bottle, this L’Oréal serum contains 1.5 percent pure hyaluronic acid to hydrate skin and help reverse (and slow down) the effects of time. The multi-depth hydration formula helps visibly plump skin and makes for the perfect boost of hydration before makeup application. It has all the properties of a nourishing serum, sans the tacky feel. $24.99 on Amazon (was $26.98)

Aquaphor Lip Repair A tried-and-true staple, Aquaphor is a star. Now available as a soothing lip treatment, this tube is perfect for on-the-go hydration. Shea butter and soothing chamomile essence help soften your pout. It’s sure to be a lifesaver for colder months, when lips are chapped and need a drink of moisture. Pucker up! $10.75 on Amazon

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask Pack Tired, puffy eyes don’t stand a chance against these luxe gold patches by Grace & Stella. They scream “self-care” (and beg to be paired with your beverage of choice). Kick back and relax while your eyes soak in the smoothing powers of hyaluronic acid and the anti-inflammatory properties of chondrus crispus powder. $25.95 on Amazon (was $57.55)

Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Spot Treatment Gel It’s time to put your best face forward, thanks to this popular acne treatment gel by Neutrogena. The benzoyl peroxide formula actively attacks stubborn spots for a clearer complexion with continued use. It contains the highest non-prescription strength available, so you can skip the doctor’s office. $13.59 on Amazon

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion With this daily moisturizing lotion by CeraVe, you’ll get just the right dose of all-over hydration. It’s patented Multivesicular Emulsion (MVE) delivery technology makes the formula ultra-effective throughout the day—your skin barrier will thank you. It’s also hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, so it won’t irritate sensitive skin or clog pores. $25.28 on Amazon

Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Sunscreen Spray, SPF 30 Want ‘barely there’ sun care? This weightless spray formula by Hawaiian Tropic is ideal for oily skin types and contains broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection to shield skin from the sun, without feeling greasy. The best part? It leaves skin feeling silky soft, as it provides 12 hours of moisturization. And the divine tropical island scent is like a trip in a bottle. $30.28 on Amazon

OPI Nail and Cuticle Oil Because cuticles need love, too! This fortifying product by OPI, infused with grape seed, sesame and sunflower oils, protects, replenishes and strengthens cuticles while helping to combat signs of skin maturing. Since age can typically be guessed by hand appearance, this cuticle oil is the perfect addition to any skincare arsenal—it’s basically an elixir of youth. $12.4 on Amazon