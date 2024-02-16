A dermatologist’s expert evaluation on LED face masks

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

LED technology has advanced significantly since the early days of light therapy, originally known as phototherapy. Initially explored for its medical benefits, light therapy has evolved to address a variety of conditions including chronic pain, tissue injuries, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and hair loss, while also enhancing skin appearance.

LED treatment uses different light wavelengths to interact with the skin, each with unique penetration properties. For instance, red light reduces inflammation and promotes collagen production, whereas blue light eliminates surface bacteria, aiding in the management of conditions like acne and eczema.

While LED therapy is available through dermatologists’ offices, the popularity of at-home devices, such as LED face masks, is on the rise. Take a gander on TikTok, and you’ll see they are everywhere. These non-invasive masks deliver low-energy light, offering consumers the opportunity to experience LED therapy safely and conveniently from home.

However, the efficacy of LED face masks in enhancing skin appearance is a topic of debate. According to Dr. Renita Ahluwalia, lead dermatologist at the Canadian Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Centre, while these masks may not deliver the same results as professional treatments, consistent use with an effective device can lead to mild improvements over time. It’s essential to integrate LED face masks into a comprehensive skincare regimen, complementing other targeted skincare products for best results.

What to consider before buying an LED face mask

Before using LED face masks, consulting with a dermatologist is advisable, especially if you have specific conditions or concerns. Dr. Ahluwalia highlights that individuals with eye issues, sensitive skin, those taking photosensitizing medications or those with lupus should avoid LED therapy.

When selecting an LED face mask, prioritize brands with evidence supporting their product’s efficacy, recommends Dr. Ahluwalia. Many companies offering LED masks lack comprehensive testing, so it’s essential to invest in products backed by thorough clinical studies to ensure effectiveness and value.

5 LED face masks worth the hype

CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask The CurrentBody LED face mask stands out as one of the leading options on the market, boasting Health Canada approval. Supported by independent testing, their findings reveal impressive results, with 95 per cent of users reporting enhancements in skin tone, texture and firmness. $475 at CurrentBody

Red Light LED Face Mask Red light therapy harnesses the power of low-level wavelengths to revitalize the skin, boost collagen production and combat wrinkles. This budget-friendly LED face mask doesn’t stop there–it incorporates additional light colors to address various skin concerns. From purifying the skin by eliminating toxins to enhancing smoothness and elasticity, this mask offers an all-encompassing approach to skincare at an affordable price. $139.99 on Amazon

Introducing an FDA-approved LED face mask, backed by clinical evidence demonstrating its efficacy in enhancing skin appearance. Crafted with medical-grade LED lights, including red, red and infrared and blue light, this mask synergistically stimulates collagen production and diminishes the visibility of spots, fine lines and wrinkles. Adding to its benefits, it features a built-in vibration function to massage the face and alleviate tension, offering a comprehensive skincare solution. $799 at Therabody

Auria LED Light Therapy Mask V2 Ideal for budget-conscious individuals eager to explore LED light therapy, Auria’s LED face mask delivers noticeable results in a short timeframe. With amber, blue and red light options, it effectively addresses a range of skin concerns, making it an excellent entry point for those seeking skincare solutions. $79.99 at Indigo

