A dermatologist’s expert evaluation on LED face masks

LED technology has advanced significantly since the early days of light therapy, originally known as phototherapy. Initially explored for its medical benefits, light therapy has evolved to address a variety of conditions including chronic pain, tissue injuries, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and hair loss, while also enhancing skin appearance.
LED treatment uses different light wavelengths to interact with the skin, each with unique penetration properties. For instance, red light reduces inflammation and promotes collagen production, whereas blue light eliminates surface bacteria, aiding in the management of conditions like acne and eczema.
While LED therapy is available through dermatologists’ offices, the popularity of at-home devices, such as LED face masks, is on the rise. Take a gander on TikTok, and you’ll see they are everywhere. These non-invasive masks deliver low-energy light, offering consumers the opportunity to experience LED therapy safely and conveniently from home.
However, the efficacy of LED face masks in enhancing skin appearance is a topic of debate. According to Dr. Renita Ahluwalia, lead dermatologist at the Canadian Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Centre, while these masks may not deliver the same results as professional treatments, consistent use with an effective device can lead to mild improvements over time. It’s essential to integrate LED face masks into a comprehensive skincare regimen, complementing other targeted skincare products for best results.
What to consider before buying an LED face mask
Before using LED face masks, consulting with a dermatologist is advisable, especially if you have specific conditions or concerns. Dr. Ahluwalia highlights that individuals with eye issues, sensitive skin, those taking photosensitizing medications or those with lupus should avoid LED therapy.
When selecting an LED face mask, prioritize brands with evidence supporting their product’s efficacy, recommends Dr. Ahluwalia. Many companies offering LED masks lack comprehensive testing, so it’s essential to invest in products backed by thorough clinical studies to ensure effectiveness and value.
5 LED face masks worth the hype
