Hey Michael Cera, we like CeraVe too

People watch the Super Bowl for football…and ads. This year, Canadian actor Michael Cera stole the show with his commercial for CeraVe. Here at The Curator, we’re big fans of both CeraVe and Cera. Alongside the signature body moisturizer, there are many other great products to choose from. Here are some of our favourites.

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Cream A veritable skin saviour, this moisturizing cream boasts a ceramide-filled ingredient list for the ultimate barrier protection. Get ready for head-to-toe hydration all season long with this generous-sized tub. $29.71 on Amazon

CeraVe Hydrating Serum with Hyaluronic Acid This refreshing gel-cream facial cream boats up to 24 hours of hydration. It contains three essential ceramides to help lock in skin moisture and restore the skin’s protective barrier. $19.6 on Amazon

CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Cream Serum A retinol cream serum that is gentle on the skin and contains added ingredients to lock in moisture for soothing hydration. $19.7 on Amazon

CeraVe HYDRATING Daily Face Wash CeraVe is a great cleanser option because it’s a trusted brand, and the products are developed with dermatologists. It’s also a hydrating, which is excellent for normal to dry skin and those with eczema. $17.58 on Amazon (was $19.99)

CeraVe Acne Foaming Cleanser with 4% Benzol Peroxide, A great fragrance-free non-drying cleanser for young skin that helps clear pimples and prevent breakouts while containing beneficial ceramides to help maintain the skin’s natural moisture barrier. $20.89 on Amazon

CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash Like the Cerave face cleanser, this body wash contains essential ceramides to nourish and hydrate the skin. Thanks to MultiVesicular Emulsion (MVE) technology, this formula slowly releases hydration for long-lasting moisture. $25.95 on Amazon

CeraVe Therapeutic Hand Cream CeraVe is another excellent choice for those with dry and eczema-prone skin. Its non-greasy and fast-absorbing formula not only helps protect dry, cracked skin but also shields hands from the impact of frequent hand-washing and irritants commonly found in hand sanitizers and soaps. $14.99 on Amazon

