Hey Michael Cera, we like CeraVe too

People watch the Super Bowl for football…and ads. This year, Canadian actor Michael Cera stole the show with his commercial for CeraVe. Here at The Curator, we’re big fans of both CeraVe and Cera. Alongside the signature body moisturizer, there are many other great products to choose from. Here are some of our favourites.
A veritable skin saviour, this moisturizing cream boasts a ceramide-filled ingredient list for the ultimate barrier protection. Get ready for head-to-toe hydration all season long with this generous-sized tub.
CeraVe is a great cleanser option because it’s a trusted brand, and the products are developed with dermatologists. It’s also a hydrating, which is excellent for normal to dry skin and those with eczema.
Like the Cerave face cleanser, this body wash contains essential ceramides to nourish and hydrate the skin. Thanks to MultiVesicular Emulsion (MVE) technology, this formula slowly releases hydration for long-lasting moisture.
CeraVe is another excellent choice for those with dry and eczema-prone skin. Its non-greasy and fast-absorbing formula not only helps protect dry, cracked skin but also shields hands from the impact of frequent hand-washing and irritants commonly found in hand sanitizers and soaps.
