The Curator

Hey Michael Cera, we like CeraVe too

By Andrea Cardillo The Curator Team
Posted February 13, 2024 9:44 am
1 min read
picture of actor Michael Cera and CeraVe body cream View image in full screen
Here at The Curator, we're big fans of CeraVe and Cera. (Getty/Amazon)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

People watch the Super Bowl for football…and ads. This year, Canadian actor Michael Cera stole the show with his commercial for CeraVe. Here at The Curator, we’re big fans of both CeraVe and Cera. Alongside the signature body moisturizer, there are many other great products to choose from. Here are some of our favourites.

 

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Cream
A veritable skin saviour, this moisturizing cream boasts a ceramide-filled ingredient list for the ultimate barrier protection. Get ready for head-to-toe hydration all season long with this generous-sized tub.
$29.71 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

CeraVe Hydrating Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
This refreshing gel-cream facial cream boats up to 24 hours of hydration. It contains three essential ceramides to help lock in skin moisture and restore the skin’s protective barrier.
$19.6 on Amazon

 

CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Cream Serum
A retinol cream serum that is gentle on the skin and contains added ingredients to lock in moisture for soothing hydration.
$19.7 on Amazon

 

CeraVe HYDRATING Daily Face Wash
CeraVe is a great cleanser option because it’s a trusted brand, and the products are developed with dermatologists. It’s also a hydrating, which is excellent for normal to dry skin and those with eczema.
$17.58 on Amazon (was $19.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

CeraVe Acne Foaming Cleanser with 4% Benzol Peroxide,
A great fragrance-free non-drying cleanser for young skin that helps clear pimples and prevent breakouts while containing beneficial ceramides to help maintain the skin’s natural moisture barrier.
$20.89 on Amazon
CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash
Like the Cerave face cleanser, this body wash contains essential ceramides to nourish and hydrate the skin. Thanks to MultiVesicular Emulsion (MVE) technology, this formula slowly releases hydration for long-lasting moisture.
$25.95 on Amazon

 

 

CeraVe Therapeutic Hand Cream
CeraVe is another excellent choice for those with dry and eczema-prone skin. Its non-greasy and fast-absorbing formula not only helps protect dry, cracked skin but also shields hands from the impact of frequent hand-washing and irritants commonly found in hand sanitizers and soaps.
$14.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

A weekly newsletter featuring must-have products, expert advice and a round-up of the best deals.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

