Poilievre booted from House of Commons after calling Trudeau a ‘wacko’

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was booted from the House of Commons on Tuesday after calling Justin Trudeau a “wacko prime minister.”

Speaker of the House Greg Fergus took the step Tuesday during question period, kicking Poilievre out for using language he said was “not considered parliamentary.”

It’s not immediately clear whether any other federal official opposition leader has been removed from the House before.

The Conservative leader blamed Trudeau for allowing British Columbia to decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs, a step B.C. is now seeking to rolling back.

Last week, B.C. Premier David Eby announced he is asking the federal government to modify its Criminal Code exemption for simple drug possession so police can intervene in cases of public drug use.

“Even the B.C. NDP are distancing themselves from his decriminalization of crack, heroin, meth and other hard drugs,” Poilievre said.

“When will we put an end to this wacko policy by this wacko prime minister?” Poilievre said.

Fergus asked Poilievre to withdraw his comments.

“I replace wacko with ‘extremist’,” responded Poilievre.

The Speaker asked him to take back that remark.

“I’ll replace it with ‘radical.’”

“I’m going to ask the honorable leader of the opposition to simply withdraw that comment,” Fergus asked again.

When he refused, Fergus said “I have to name you for disregarding the authority of the chair.”

Earlier, Conservative MP Rachael Thomas was also removed from the House for using language Fergus considered offensive.

