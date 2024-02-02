6 promising face creams your skin will soak up this winter

Send this page to someone via email

Saying goodbye to your soft, dewy complexion once the cold weather creeps in is never easy. But winter is here, and so is its unwelcome companion: Dull, flaky skin.

Dry indoor heat, low humidity levels and harsh winds also contribute to this zap in moisture. It’s a war against the elements–though it doesn’t have to be.

Read on for six face creams (and an added skin saviour!) that will help restore your glow and make it last all season long.

Best value

e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Face Cream This affordable cutie has a lot going for it, including skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, peptides, squalane and vitamin B5. It promises to nourish and plump skin while delivering a powerful hit of moisture. $14.97 on Amazon

Best lightweight

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid Oily skin-types, rejoice! This unique water gel cream formula is lightweight and fast absorbing, for instant hydration sans the tacky feel. Purified hyaluronic acid quenches dry skin in seconds, And it’s non-comedogenic, which is ideal for staving off breakouts. $20.99 on Amazon (was $22.97)

Best all-over hydration

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Cream A veritable skin saviour, this moisturizing cream boasts a ceramide-filled ingredient list for the ultimate barrier protection. Get ready for head-to-toe hydration all season long with this generous-sized tub. $26.64 on Amazon (was $27.99)

Best plumping

L’Oréal Paris Day and Night Moisturizer Cream Looking to plump your visage with intense moisture? Say it with us: Collagen. It’s the powerhouse ingredient in this ultra-smoothing day and night cream that fills lines and wrinkles, while leaving your skin soft to the touch. $21.03 on Amazon (was $24.74)

Best nourishing

Farmacy Honey Halo Ceramide Face Moisturizer Cream Indulge your skin in the revitalizing embrace of this soothing moisturizer cream. Crafted with a blend of powerhouse ingredients, including a potent burst of plant-based ceramides, shea butter and vitamin E, this formula is your ticket to radiant skin. $31 on Amazon

Best fast-absorbing

Ultra Facial Cream Introducing your skin’s new best friend. Catering to all skin types, it offers lightweight, 24-hour hydration with 4.5 per cent squalane, which helps restore essential skin lipids and actively protect against moisture loss. $80 at Kiehl's

Best for mature skin

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Firming Refillable Moisturizer This protein-packed formula, now refillable and relovable, combines signal peptides, growth factors and Pygmy Waterlily for improved tone, texture and firmness. It’s a must for battling dryness and dullness, plus it’s vegan and cruelty-free. $92 at Sephora

For an added boost of hydration

Ultra Facial Barrier Balm with Squalane & Ceramide The newly launched Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Barrier Balm is your quick fix for 5 times stronger skin protection in a convenient stick. Enriched with squalane and pro-ceramides, it seamlessly glides on, making it perfect for on-the-go. Use it over or under makeup for effortless skin care, anytime, anywhere. $38 at Kiehl's

