6 promising face creams your skin will soak up this winter

Saying goodbye to your soft, dewy complexion once the cold weather creeps in is never easy. But winter is here, and so is its unwelcome companion: Dull, flaky skin.
Dry indoor heat, low humidity levels and harsh winds also contribute to this zap in moisture. It’s a war against the elements–though it doesn’t have to be.
Read on for six face creams (and an added skin saviour!) that will help restore your glow and make it last all season long.
This affordable cutie has a lot going for it, including skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, peptides, squalane and vitamin B5. It promises to nourish and plump skin while delivering a powerful hit of moisture.
Oily skin-types, rejoice! This unique water gel cream formula is lightweight and fast absorbing, for instant hydration sans the tacky feel. Purified hyaluronic acid quenches dry skin in seconds, And it’s non-comedogenic, which is ideal for staving off breakouts.
A veritable skin saviour, this moisturizing cream boasts a ceramide-filled ingredient list for the ultimate barrier protection. Get ready for head-to-toe hydration all season long with this generous-sized tub.
Looking to plump your visage with intense moisture? Say it with us: Collagen. It’s the powerhouse ingredient in this ultra-smoothing day and night cream that fills lines and wrinkles, while leaving your skin soft to the touch.
Indulge your skin in the revitalizing embrace of this soothing moisturizer cream. Crafted with a blend of powerhouse ingredients, including a potent burst of plant-based ceramides, shea butter and vitamin E, this formula is your ticket to radiant skin.
Introducing your skin’s new best friend. Catering to all skin types, it offers lightweight, 24-hour hydration with 4.5 per cent squalane, which helps restore essential skin lipids and actively protect against moisture loss.
This protein-packed formula, now refillable and relovable, combines signal peptides, growth factors and Pygmy Waterlily for improved tone, texture and firmness. It’s a must for battling dryness and dullness, plus it’s vegan and cruelty-free.
The newly launched Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Barrier Balm is your quick fix for 5 times stronger skin protection in a convenient stick. Enriched with squalane and pro-ceramides, it seamlessly glides on, making it perfect for on-the-go. Use it over or under makeup for effortless skin care, anytime, anywhere.
