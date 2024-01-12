Menu

The Curator

5 light therapy lamps that will brighten your winter

By Andrea Cardillo The Curator Team
Posted January 12, 2024 12:45 pm
sun lamp on bedside table View image in full screen
Gloomy days can take a toll on your mental health, and investing in a sun lamp could start to improve your well-being. (Getty/File)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Can you recall the last time you needed to wear your sunglasses? This winter, in particular, is marked by numerous dark, dreary days where sunlight is a rarity. These gloomy conditions can take a toll on your mental health, and investing in a light therapy lamp could start to improve your well-being.

Light therapy was first introduced 30 years ago to treat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), which is when is a type of depression that comes and goes in different seasons. According to a recent study, light therapy helps resynchronize the biological clock, enhances alertness, and increases sleep pressure. Positive impacts from light therapy can be observed as early as one week with just 30 minutes of exposure a day.

Not sure where to start? We’ve curated 10 bestsellers that can kickstart your new year.

 

SUXIO Light Therapy Lamp
This Amazon bestseller offers three different brightness levels, delivering signals to your body to energize and enhance focus. Its highest setting of 10,000 Lux mimics daylight, and with three timer options (30, 60, or 90 minutes), you can customize your exposure. USB-powered, it allows you to move it around the house effortlessly. The ultra-thin design makes it easy to toss in your bag and take on the go.
$39.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Light Therapy Lamp
For a more traditional look, this light therapy lamp is a perfect addition to your bedside table or home office. The remote-controlled light offers three color temperatures and varying degrees of brightness, reaching up to 10,000 Lux, recommended for full daylight. One user shares, ‘Definitely has helped with my mood and sleeping. Might actually get another for the office.’
$66.99 on Amazon

 

MediAcous UV-Free 11000Lux Therapy Light
This easy-to-control light offers a generous light surface and four brightness and color temperatures. It also rotates, allowing you to reposition it with ease. The large touch area makes it effortless to switch between settings.
$39.99 on Amazon (was $65.99)
More Recommendations

 

VUSIHOO® Light Therapy Lamp
This unique design enables 360-degree exposure to any room in the house. With four levels of brightness and a timer offering 10, 30, 60, or 90 minutes of daylight, this lamp ensures a customizable experience. The warm light setting won’t disturb your sleep.
$56.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Philips SmartSleep alarm clock
This innovative light gradually increases in brightness over 30 minutes before your alarm, mimicking the natural sunrise and promoting a comfortable and natural wake-up experience.
$84.99 on Amazon

More by The Curator team

10 products to help you get a great night’s sleep

Start working out at home right now with this fitness gear

Get better skin with facial cupping and dry brushing

 

