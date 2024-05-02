In photos: Edmonton Oilers eliminate Los Angeles Kings from NHL playoffs

Send this page to someone via email

Leon Draisaitl scored twice, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 Wednesday to win their first-round NHL playoff series in five games.

Edmonton eliminated Los Angeles in the opening round for the third year in a row after coming out on top in six games in 2023 and seven in 2022.

View image in full screen THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Zach Hyman — with his seventh of the post-season — and Evander Kane also scored for Edmonton, which only dropped a 5-4 loss in overtime of Game 2 in the best-of-seven series.

Evan Bouchard added three assists, and Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins pitched in with two each as Edmonton’s offence broke out at Rogers Place. McDavid extended his points total to a playoff-leading 12 (one goal, 11 assists).

Stuart Skinner made 18 saves after posting a shutout in Edmonton’s 1-0 win at Los Angeles in Game 4.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl (29), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) and Zach Hyman (18) celebrate a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during second period NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday May 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Adrian Kempe, Alex Laferriere and Blake Lizotte replied for Los Angeles. David Rittich stopped 22 shots in his second straight start.

The Oilers move on to the second round, where they’ll face the winner of amatchup between the Vancouver Canucks and Nashville Predators. Vancouver leads the series 3-2 heading into Game 6 on Friday in Nashville.

View image in full screen Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers shake hands after the Oilers won the series four games to one during NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday May 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) and Mattias Ekholm (14) celebrate the win over the Los Angeles Kings during NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday May 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers’ Mattias Ekholm (14) celebrates the win over the Los Angeles Kings during NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday May 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

View image in full screen Los Angeles Kings’ Viktor Arvidsson (33) chases Edmonton Oilers’ Mattias Ekholm (14) during third period NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday May 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

View image in full screen Los Angeles Kings goalie David Rittich (31) is scored on by Edmonton Oilers’ Zach Hyman (18) during second period NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday May 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

View image in full screen Los Angeles Kings’ Mikey Anderson (44) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) chase Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) during second period NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday May 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

View image in full screen Los Angeles Kings’ Jordan Spence (21) and Edmonton Oilers’ Corey Perry (90) battle for the puck during second period NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday May 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

View image in full screen Los Angeles Kings’ Matt Roy (3) chases Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) as goalie David Rittich (31) poke checks the puck during second period NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday May 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

View image in full screen Los Angeles Kings’ Alex Laferriere (78) scores a goal on Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during first period NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday May 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

View image in full screen Los Angeles Kings’ Quinton Byfield (55) is checked by Edmonton Oilers’ Vincent Desharnais (73) during first period NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday May 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

View image in full screen Los Angeles Kings goalie David Rittich (31) looks on as Edmonton Oilers’ Vincent Desharnais (73), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93), Leon Draisaitl (29), Evander Kane (91) and Brett Kulak (27) celebrate a goal during first period NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday May 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

View image in full screen Los Angeles Kings’ Blake Lizotte (46) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during first period NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday May 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

View image in full screen Los Angeles Kings’ Carl Grundstrom (91) collides with Edmonton Oilers’ Cody Ceci (5) during first period NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday May 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

View image in full screen Los Angeles Kings’ Kevin Fiala (22) and Edmonton Oilers’ Vincent Desharnais (73) battle for the puck during first period NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday May 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

View image in full screen Los Angeles Kings’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) and Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse (25) battle for the puck during first period NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday May 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson