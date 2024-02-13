Dry skin: how to soothe from head to toe

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Keeping skin hydrated is crucial year-round, especially in winter. As soon as skin starts to feel itchy, reach for a moisturizer! Skincare expert Tracy Peart shared her favorite products on The Morning Show to keep your skin happy from head to toe. From body moisturizers to facial serums and foot care, Peart unveils the secrets to maintaining healthy and hydrated skin even in the harshest winter conditions.

For the face

Vichy Minéral 89 Fragrance Free Booster Serum A serum is key in in the winter, Peart says. “It has the ability to penetrate into the deepest layers of the skin, more than any other skincare product that you’re using.” This Vichy booster serum is a top recommendation as it leaves the skin hydrated, toned and plumped. $35.95 on Amazon

Vichy Minéral 89 Fragrance Free Cream For extra hydration, Peart recommends applying this Vichy cream right after the serum. The nutrient-rich cream contains hyaluronic acid, vitamins, and squalene, helping lock in moisture for 72 hours. $34.46 on Amazon (was $45.95)

For the body

Gold Bond Healing Moisturizing Lotion The best time to moisturize your body is right after you shower, Peart advises. Gold Bond Healing Lotion, non-greasy and enriched with seven moisturizers, soothes and comforts dry skin. Another pro tip? Avoid hot showers, she recommends, as they can dry out your skin despite feeling great in the winter. $11.98 on Amazon

For the feet

Body Shop Peppermint Foot Scrub The feet are the roughest skin on your body, Preat notes. The Body Shop foot collection is a favourite as it’s infused with peppermint oil. Not only does it help smooth the skin, but peppermint also numbs and soothes any foot aches, she adds. $13.97 on Amazon