10 best drink alternatives when cutting back on coffee

We get it: cutting back on coffee is a tall order.

And it’s not just about the caffeine hit – for many of us, savouring a freshly brewed cup in the morning (or afternoon) is also a form of self-care.

Instead of eliminating caffeine cold turkey, trade in your beloved espresso beverage for one of these health-boosting alternatives.

Matcha Latte Matcha is a green-tea based powder packed with antioxidants. While it contains caffeine, it has less than an average cup of coffee, and the caffeine itself is absorbed more gradually in the body for longer lasting energy. This organic Japanese matcha is sweetened with a hint of unrefined cane sugar to froth with milk for a rich and creamy morning latte.

Golden Milk Golden milk is a traditional Indian drink that has gained popularity in recent years thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. The star ingredient that gives the beverage its golden hue? Turmeric. This soothing Blume blend contains organic turmeric powder, cinnamon, ginger root and other cozy spices for a nourishing drink perfect for the winter season.

Chicory Root Coffee With a similar flavour profile to coffee (think nutty with a slightly bitter taste), chicory root is a worthy substitute for your typical morning brew. The plant is naturally caffeine free, non-acidic and rich in antioxidants. If trading in coffee for chicory root feels like too large a leap, add a small amount of chicory to your standard java until the flavour grows on you.

"Not Coffee" Tea Blend A cheeky superfood tea blend influenced by the rich taste of coffee that packs a nutritional punch. The herbal tea is crafted from plant roots (dandelion, chicory and ashwagandha) to help reduce stress and promote better digestion as well as aromatic spices like cinnamon and rooibos for a boost of flavour and antioxidants.

Yerba Mate Tea Not to be confused with matcha, yerba mate is a beverage native to South America made from steeping the dried leaves and twigs of a local shrub. While it contains caffeine, it also boasts a number of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants and is credited for doing everything from improving energy and immunity to lowering cholesterol.

Kombucha Tea If you're looking to trade in your afternoon coffee for a more refreshing sip, reach for a can of kombucha. The fermented, fizzy beverage contains tea, sugar, bacteria and yeast. Think of it as a more nourishing form of soda with a subtle vinegar taste. The drink is also packed with probiotics to support gut health.

Beet Latte If you're not typically one for eating veggies at breakfast, drink them instead. This dairy- and caffeine-free blend features fermented beet and coconut milk powder for a pretty-in-pink beverage that can be served hot or cold.

Chai Tea Few drinks spell "cozy winter morning" like a steaming cup of chai. The traditional black tea is beloved for its warming spices of cinnamon, cardamom and black pepper. It's the perfect coffee substitute that still offers a subtle hit of caffeine on the days you need it most.