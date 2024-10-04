Fun décor and gifts for your little one’s next inchstone party

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking forward to that joyful day when your wee one loses her first tooth? Or his very first baby haircut?

Why not mark these smaller, but significant, moments with an inchstone party? While a child’s first birthday gets all the glory, sometimes it can be just as exciting to throw a celebration for finishing another school year or when your little one is finally potty trained.

And these types of small-but-mighty events are having a moment this year, with Pinterest naming inchstones a 2024 trend.

Here are a few ideas for non-birthday celebrations to ensure that all those special moments can be feted.

First tooth

First Tooth Cake Topper It might be counter-intuitive, but many people celebrate that teeny tiny saw-edged bottom tooth with a cake or cupcakes. You could always make it a healthier option by making carrot or zucchini-based cake. Top with this super-cute, crowned tooth and glittery message. $18.41 on Amazon

Banner Decoration No party is complete without decorations, and a first tooth event is no exception. Features a variety of fun faces, from a moustachioed tooth to a smiley cloud. $16.99 on Amazon

Personalized Tooth Fairy Box And for a gift they’ll use for years, present your little one with a personalized keepsake box, complete with their name, that they can put under their pillow once they hit that other tooth milestone – losing their first tooth! $29.61 on Etsy

Personalized Keepsake Tooth Box And for mom and dad, here’s a box to present to them when they’re much older. $28.28 on Etsy

First decor

Barbershop backdrop That first haircut is another biggie for many moms and dads. Get them excited and feeling proud after they sit in the “big” chair, with a little photo shoot at home. The backdrop features old-style barber poles, a whimsical moustache, and comb and scissors icons. Snap away! $30.26 on Amazon

Barber-Themed Cupcake Toppers Ensure your party snacks carry the theme forward with first haircut-inspired cupcake toppers. These glittery toothpick-style toppers feature scissors, barber poles, shaving brush and more. $18.34 on Amazon

Little Tikes Style Station What party is complete without gifts? Once they are comfortable with getting haircuts, let them pretend to give them to parents, siblings or grandparents with this play set. The chair swivels, the hairdryers blow air and the clippers make buzzing noises. It even comes with beards and hair extensions so they can imitate mom and dad! $140.26 on Amazon (was $149.99)

Half-birthday

Half-Birthday Onesie That first year is so exciting, sometimes it’s hard to wait until your baby hits one. Why not have a mini-party for his or her half-birthday, complete with a halfway around the sun romper, with ½ and your child’s name printed on the back. $42.08 on Etsy

School days