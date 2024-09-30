Meet OLLY—the brand that’s redefining women’s supplements

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Women’s health has long been overlooked—underfunded, under-researched and often treated as an afterthought in both wellness and medicine. But as more women take charge of their well-being, the tide is finally turning. At the forefront of this movement is OLLY, a brand redefining the way we think about supplements. Rather than focusing on single-ingredient vitamins, OLLY’s approach is refreshingly different: benefit-driven, science-backed and designed to make wellness as enjoyable as it is effective. From their delicious gummies to their powerful effects, OLLY is revolutionizing women’s supplements—and here’s how they’re doing it.

A benefit-driven approach

When OLLY first entered the vitamin market, the industry was crowded with single-ingredient products, each labeled with a letter from A to Z. “The problem with that,” OLLY CEO Hanneke Willenborg explains, “is that while people may know what their symptoms are, they don’t always know which vitamin or supplement they need.” That’s where OLLY found its edge—by flipping the script. Rather than focus on single ingredients, OLLY crafted supplements designed around specific benefits, like better sleep, stress relief and improved gut health. Their formulas even extend to areas like libido support, an often-overlooked aspect of women’s wellness.

But OLLY isn’t just throwing trendy words on a label. “We’re obsessed with science,” says Willenborg. Every OLLY product is formulated to ensure that what’s promised on the label actually delivers. “If you sell sleep, people will know the next morning if it worked,” she emphasizes. That commitment to effectiveness is the reason OLLY has a repeat purchase rate of 40 per cent—customers know the products work, and they keep coming back for more.

OLLY Sleep Gummy Supplement These OLLY Sleep Gummies are a delicious blend of melatonin, L-Theanine and calming botanicals like chamomile and lemon balm, designed to help you fall asleep faster and enjoy longer, more restful sleep. Plus, they’re gluten-free with no artificial flavours. $17.99 on Amazon (was $23.99)

The science of delight

One of the biggest hurdles in the supplement world isn’t just making effective products—it’s getting people to take them consistently. In a world where sticking to a daily routine can feel like a chore, OLLY has found a way to make supplements something people actually want to take. Enter their signature gummies—delicious, easy and enjoyable.

“People often start taking vitamins and stop after a few weeks,” Willenborg admits. “That’s why we’ve made our gummies as delightful as possible.” By making the experience fun, customers are more compelled to stick with supplement taking long enough to see real results. It’s a clever solution to a common problem in the industry, and one that’s helped set OLLY apart.

OLLY Undeniable Beauty Gummy In need of some beautification? These delectable gummies support healthy hair, skin and nails with biotin, keratin and vitamins C & E. Naturally flavoured with grapefruit, they’re the perfect morning pick-me-up. $20.97 on Amazon

Changing the conversation around women’s health

It’s no secret that women’s health has historically been underrepresented, both in research and in product development. But that’s slowly changing, and OLLY is committed to being part of the solution. Their partnership with the Women’s College Hospital Foundation is helping to direct more research dollars toward women’s health.

But OLLY is also taking on another important issue: stigma. Last year, they launched a bold campaign to open up the conversation around women’s sexual health. The goal? To make it acceptable to talk about topics that have long been considered taboo—like vaginal health and sexual arousal. “It’s important to create space for these conversations,” says Willenborg. “At the end of the day, stigma is what’s keeping people from getting the help they need.”

OLLY Lovin’ Libido Supplement Capsules If you’re lacking in the love department, OLLY’s got you covered. These capsules help boost desire, enhance arousal and support sexual satisfaction. Powered by ashwagandha, damiana and maca, this potent blend supports women’s libido, energy and overall sexual wellness. Take two daily for best results. $26.99 on Amazon

Wellness for every stage of life

One of the most exciting trends in women’s health is the growing recognition that women’s wellness needs change throughout their lives. “I have a 13-year-old daughter, and what she needs is completely different from what I need,” the OLLY CEO shares. To meet these evolving needs, OLLY has developed products designed to support women at every life stage—from adolescence through pre-pregnancy, into menopause and beyond.

It’s also encouraging to witness a shift in the way society talks about menopause and menstruation. These once hushed topics are now becoming part of the mainstream conversation, and OLLY is helping to lead the charge. “Millennial women are now entering the perimenopause phase,” Willenborg points out. “They’re much more open about what’s happening with their bodies compared to previous generations.” This openness is fostering a new era of transparency, one where women feel empowered to talk about their health without shame or embarrassment.

OLLY Women's Multi Gummy Supplement It’s the multivitamin you’ll *actually* want to take: OLLY’s Women’s Multi Gummies deliver essential nutrients like Biotin, Folic Acid and vitamins A, C, D and E to support women’s health. And the Blissful Berry flavour is quite blissful indeed. $14.99 on Amazon (was $17.87)

The key to wellness? Prioritize yourself

So, what’s the best advice for women looking to elevate their wellness routines? “No matter how busy life gets, make time for yourself,” Willenborg advises. Whether it’s juggling a full-time job or managing a household, self-care is non-negotiable.

Of course, OLLY’s products can help, too. Their multivitamin is a must-have for boosting hair, skin and nail health, while specialized supplements like “Happy Hoo-Ha” and “Lovin’ Libido” offer targeted solutions for specific concerns. It’s about finding the right products that fit your needs and sticking to a routine that works for you.

OLLY Happy Hoo-Ha Supplement Capsules A women-focused probiotic that supports vaginal health? Yes, please. This supplement contains two clinically studied Lactobacilli strain, with a gluten-free formula that helps maintain a healthy vaginal microbiome. Take one capsule daily for optimal balance. $49.3 on Amazon

The future of women’s health is bright

As more women demand better products, better science and better conversations around their health, brands like OLLY are poised to meet those needs. Their commitment to benefit-driven supplements, backed by rigorous science and designed for real results, is setting a new standard in the industry. By addressing everything from sleep and stress to sexual health and menopause, OLLY is proving that women’s health is finally getting the attention it deserves.

The conversation around women’s health is changing, and thanks to brands like OLLY, it’s changing for the better.

