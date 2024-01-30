Here’s how to manage menopause symptoms in the winter

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Menopause can wreak havoc on hair, skin and nails, but, when the cold weather creeps in, be prepared for a double whammy.

The natural decline in women’s estrogen and collagen levels with age leads to dryness in both hair and skin. Coupled with moisture-zapping winter temperatures, these symptoms worsen, while others–bloating, cramping and mood swings–persist.

So, how does one effectively combat these issues? Beauty expert Shari Koffman dropped by The Morning Show to share her tips on how to soothe menopause symptoms this season.

Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Miracle Hair Rescue Experience the transformative powers of Wella’s Hair Rescue Serum–a true miracle in a bottle for common menopausal hair concerns. Say goodbye to dryness, flyaways, breakage, split ends and thinning hair. In just 90 seconds of application, this serum works wonders, unveiling a glossy, healthy-looking mane that’s 12 times smoother. Revel in tresses with up to 99% less breakage and revitalized volume. $40 on Amazon

Perfect Formula Gel Coat Manicure Set A decline in estrogen levels can compromise the production of keratin, a crucial component for maintaining strong and healthy nails. Perfect Formula’s Gel Coat Set harnesses the power of its keratin-rich formula to restore nail strength. By applying one to two coats weekly, you’ll witness a remarkable transformation in their appearance. This five-in-one product serves as a multitasking marvel, functioning as a base and topcoat, ridge filler, strengthener, and color, all in a single, efficient solution. $89.94 on Amazon

NIVEA Nourishing Body Milk With menopause comes all-over dryness–the itchy, sore kind. Nivea’s five-in-one body milk is a veritable skin saviour. Its rich, ultra-hydrating formula boasts 48 hours of continuous moisture. Infused with glow-enhancing ingredients such as omega 9 and almond oil, it not only provides luxurious hydration but also leaves your skin beautifully radiant—free from the dreaded itch. Embrace the comfort and glow with this skin-nourishing marvel. $7.77 on Amazon

Blume Skin Care Cloud 9 Cramp Essential Oil Discover relief from bloating and cramping during menopause with Blume Skin’s Cloud 9 Essentials Oil—and get ready to share it with your young adult daughters! This natural, yet potent blend is enriched with soothing ingredients like clary sage and peppermint, known for their calming properties. When applied to the abdomen or other pressure points, it effectively reduces inflammation, offering the tender loving care those areas deserve. $23.99 on Well.ca $24.50 at Sephora

Vicky Neovadiol Meno 5 Bi-Serum Years of dedicated research and clinical studies have allowed Vichy to master the art of skincare for menopausal women. Tailored for peri- and post-menopausal stages, Vichy’s revolutionary two-phase serum emerges like a tonic, swiftly absorbing into the skin. This formulation is enriched with essential omegas and vitamins B3, C, and E, working harmoniously to enhance firmness and promote an even skin tone. $50.21 at Shoppers Drug Mart (was $66.95)

Vichy Neovadiol Peri Menopause Face Cream Vichy’s Neovadiol Dry Skin Cream is specially crafted for mature and aging skin during the peri-menopausal phase. Designed for normal to dry skin, this redensifying and plumping moisturizing cream reactivates essential skin mechanisms. Combatting issues such as density loss, reduced skin elasticity and dryness, it goes beyond mere hydration. The cream works to smooth skin texture, redefine contours and enhance overall elasticity. $46.46 on Amazon (was $61.95)

