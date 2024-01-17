Menu

The Curator

10 luxurious lip oils you’ll love

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted January 17, 2024 6:43 pm
the best lip oils of 2024 View image in full screen
All the star qualities of a gloss or balm, without the sticky feel.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Move over, lip gloss — lip oil is having a moment, and we’re obsessed.

Like skincare for our pout, this buzzy beauty item packs a hydrating punch. Delivering a generous dose of moisture with a touch of shine and pigment, it has all the star qualities of a gloss or balm, sans the sticky feel.

With formulas boasting high concentrations of vitamins, ceramides and other nourishing ingredients, lip oils are one way to guarantee a long-lasting sheen while protecting the skin barrier. What’s not to love?

Read on for ten lustrous lip oils that are sure to become mainstays in your beauty routine.

 

The high-shine hero

NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip
For a perfectly glazed pout at a palatable price, this bestselling lip oil by NYX is a must-have. It offers a juicy sheen and 12 hours of hydration in just one swipe.
$9.99 on Amazon (was $13.96)
Story continues below advertisement

 

The glow-getter

e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil
Infused with nourishing jojoba, avocado and pomegranate oil, this glow-getting formula gives a sheer wash of colour to the lips and a lightweight hit of moisture.
$10.99 on Amazon

 

The buttery beauty

Merit lip oil
Merit Shade Slick Classics Tinted Lip Oil
A long-wearing product with a buttery soft feel, Merit’s nearly sold-out lip oil in Bel Air is our favourite barely-there shade. Rich in fatty acids and natural oils, it helps maintain moisture levels over time.
$33 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

The hydrating healer

Burt's Bees Hydrating Lip Oil
Burt's Bees Hydrating Lip Oil
Lip lines, begone! The drugstore lip oil at the top of our list, this Burt’s Bees formula is abundant with natural fatty acids and responsibly sourced ingredients including passion fruit oil for instant smoothing and hydration that lingers long after application.
$15.99 on Amazon

 

The perfectly pigmented

Saie lip oil
Saie Glossybounce High-Shine Hydrating Lip Gloss Oil
For layer-able colour with a natural appearance, opt for this perfectly pigmented lip oil by Saie. Hyaluronic acid and shea butter plump and condition lips like no other, and the high-shine finish is stunning.
$31 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

The cantaloup cutie

Lise Watier lip oil
Lise Watier Love My Lips Caring Lip Oil
Powerhouse ingredients vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and tsubaki oil combine to form this ultra-nourishing and silky lippie. It has a cantaloupe tone, with a luxurious vanilla scent.
$26 on Amazon $26 at Sephora
More Recommendations

 

The subtle shiner

Rare Beauty Lip Oil
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil
A treat for your lips, this Rare Beauty lip oil gives the appearance of a full, healthy pout. The colour starts off subtle and gets louder when layered, so you can choose your level of boldness.
$27 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

The colour reviver

Lip Glow Oil
Aaiffey 2 Colors Hydrating Plumping Lip Glow Oil
With chic packaging reminiscent of Dior’s luxe lip glow oil, this hydrating dupe has the same glossy payoff at half the price. These two fabulous shades will have you glowing from every angle.
$14.99 on Amazon

 

The yummy plumper

applecherry lip oil
Nooni Korean Lip Oil
Get the ultimate kissable glow with this plumping lip oil by K-beauty brand, nooni. Its star ingredients, apple seed oil, cherry extract and peptides, instantly soften and perk up your pout while protecting it from the elements.
$12 on Amazon (was $16)
Story continues below advertisement

 

The scented saviour

Fenty lip oil
Fenty Treatz Hydrating + Strengthening Lip Oil
Cushion lips with this decadent melon scented lip oil by Fenty. Fruit oils and vitamin-rich cherry extracts help strengthen the lips’ moisture barrier.
$33 at Sephora

