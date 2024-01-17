10 luxurious lip oils you’ll love

Send this page to someone via email

Move over, lip gloss — lip oil is having a moment, and we’re obsessed.

Like skincare for our pout, this buzzy beauty item packs a hydrating punch. Delivering a generous dose of moisture with a touch of shine and pigment, it has all the star qualities of a gloss or balm, sans the sticky feel.

With formulas boasting high concentrations of vitamins, ceramides and other nourishing ingredients, lip oils are one way to guarantee a long-lasting sheen while protecting the skin barrier. What’s not to love?

Read on for ten lustrous lip oils that are sure to become mainstays in your beauty routine.

The high-shine hero

NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip For a perfectly glazed pout at a palatable price, this bestselling lip oil by NYX is a must-have. It offers a juicy sheen and 12 hours of hydration in just one swipe. $9.99 on Amazon (was $13.96)

The glow-getter

e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil Infused with nourishing jojoba, avocado and pomegranate oil, this glow-getting formula gives a sheer wash of colour to the lips and a lightweight hit of moisture. $10.99 on Amazon

The buttery beauty

Merit Shade Slick Classics Tinted Lip Oil A long-wearing product with a buttery soft feel, Merit’s nearly sold-out lip oil in Bel Air is our favourite barely-there shade. Rich in fatty acids and natural oils, it helps maintain moisture levels over time. $33 at Sephora

The hydrating healer

Burt's Bees Hydrating Lip Oil Lip lines, begone! The drugstore lip oil at the top of our list, this Burt’s Bees formula is abundant with natural fatty acids and responsibly sourced ingredients including passion fruit oil for instant smoothing and hydration that lingers long after application. $15.99 on Amazon

The perfectly pigmented

Saie Glossybounce High-Shine Hydrating Lip Gloss Oil For layer-able colour with a natural appearance, opt for this perfectly pigmented lip oil by Saie. Hyaluronic acid and shea butter plump and condition lips like no other, and the high-shine finish is stunning. $31 at Sephora

The cantaloup cutie

The subtle shiner

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil A treat for your lips, this Rare Beauty lip oil gives the appearance of a full, healthy pout. The colour starts off subtle and gets louder when layered, so you can choose your level of boldness. $27 at Sephora

The colour reviver

Aaiffey 2 Colors Hydrating Plumping Lip Glow Oil With chic packaging reminiscent of Dior’s luxe lip glow oil, this hydrating dupe has the same glossy payoff at half the price. These two fabulous shades will have you glowing from every angle. $14.99 on Amazon

The yummy plumper

Nooni Korean Lip Oil Get the ultimate kissable glow with this plumping lip oil by K-beauty brand, nooni. Its star ingredients, apple seed oil, cherry extract and peptides, instantly soften and perk up your pout while protecting it from the elements. $12 on Amazon (was $16)

The scented saviour

Fenty Treatz Hydrating + Strengthening Lip Oil Cushion lips with this decadent melon scented lip oil by Fenty. Fruit oils and vitamin-rich cherry extracts help strengthen the lips’ moisture barrier. $33 at Sephora

