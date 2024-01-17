10 luxurious lip oils you’ll love

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Move over, lip gloss — lip oil is having a moment, and we’re obsessed.
Like skincare for our pout, this buzzy beauty item packs a hydrating punch. Delivering a generous dose of moisture with a touch of shine and pigment, it has all the star qualities of a gloss or balm, sans the sticky feel.
With formulas boasting high concentrations of vitamins, ceramides and other nourishing ingredients, lip oils are one way to guarantee a long-lasting sheen while protecting the skin barrier. What’s not to love?
Read on for ten lustrous lip oils that are sure to become mainstays in your beauty routine.
A long-wearing product with a buttery soft feel, Merit’s nearly sold-out lip oil in Bel Air is our favourite barely-there shade. Rich in fatty acids and natural oils, it helps maintain moisture levels over time.
Lip lines, begone! The drugstore lip oil at the top of our list, this Burt’s Bees formula is abundant with natural fatty acids and responsibly sourced ingredients including passion fruit oil for instant smoothing and hydration that lingers long after application.
For layer-able colour with a natural appearance, opt for this perfectly pigmented lip oil by Saie. Hyaluronic acid and shea butter plump and condition lips like no other, and the high-shine finish is stunning.
Get the ultimate kissable glow with this plumping lip oil by K-beauty brand, nooni. Its star ingredients, apple seed oil, cherry extract and peptides, instantly soften and perk up your pout while protecting it from the elements.
