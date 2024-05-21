Celeb-inspired prom looks pulled straight from the Cannes red carpet

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Prom season is here, so why not be inspired by some of the chicest looks from the hottest red carpet of the summer? The Cannes Film Festival is where glamour and fashion come to life in the South of France. Here are some prom-perfect looks straight from the stars that can totally inspire any style queen this 2024 prom season!

Superhero screen siren

View image in full screen Helena Christensen and Luma Grothe at the Cannes Film Festival. (Getty)

How to recreate the look

Cape dress While huge, long capes make sense for a film festival photo op, our teens need to be a little more functional! A cropped cape is the perfect swinging touch to a fab white cocktail dress. Stark white is an amazing way to make a statement and stand out on a star-studded summer night. The cape adds drama and depth to a look that will stand the test of time. $29.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Evening Clutch Bag A statement clutch adds texture and dimension to this crisp white palette. $61.99 on Amazon

Add in silver shoes and sparkly jewelry to add a pop of edge to the Snow White palette.

Ombré ambience

View image in full screen Naomi Campbell and Sabrina Elba at the Cannes Film Festival. (Getty)

Story continues below advertisement

How to recreate the look

Asymmetric Ribbon Gradient Sequin Mermaid Dress Sequins are always a great way to truly shine on your special day, but ombré transforms an outfit into an expression of personality—ideal for the teen who has finally figured themselves out. $88.99 on Amazon

Jane Heeled Sandal Choose a classic coordinating shoe with a reasonable heel height so you will look put together and also feel fabulous hitting the dance floor. $86.07 on Amazon

OSDUE Evening Bag Clutch A blinged-out bag means doubling down on your centre stage moment and sparkling in style. $19.98 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Beauty in a bow

View image in full screen Nadine Labaki and Zoe Saldana at the Cannes Film Festival (Getty). (Getty)

How to recreate the look

BOROLA Women Adjustable Bowtie Bows can sometimes feel a little too saccharine and maybe a bit too young for our budding adults. But incorporate them into a too-cool-for-school suited look, and you’ve got one mega stylish high schooler. $8.99 on Amazon (was $9.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Oversized Tuxedo Jacket A tuxedo silhouette with an oversized bow makes this look feel extra fabulous. Pair this oversized tuxedo jacket with a pair of tuxedo pants and a white button up. $76.99 at H&M

Evelyn Black Patent Add in some slick heels like these classic patent pumps from Steve Madden. $130 at Steve Madden

WUDFUME Patent Leather Lip Purse A patent leather purse is a must for a perfect polished look. $39.62 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Wine that’s parent-approved

View image in full screen Greta Gerwig and Emma Stone at the Cannes Film Festival. (Getty)

How to recreate the look

MAYFASEY Off The Shoulder Oversized Bow This deep rich colour makes for a very sophisticated vibe that every young adult is aspiring for. Elegant and original, the prom goer that wears this hue to her special night will feel like she is ready to take on the world. $65.98 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Tennis Necklaces Group 2 A strapless dress makes for amazing jewelry real estate. Add in some ruby inspired red jewellery to really make the colour really pop. $244 at Tova

Naturalizer Brenta 2 Heeled Sandal Simple sandals in a metallic colour make for a celebratory statement without distracting from the dress. $109.99 on Amazon

Vintage Floral Beaded Rhinestone Embroidery Clutch And a little antique clutch for a touch that totally ups the adult factor. $41.99 on Amazon