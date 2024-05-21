Celeb-inspired prom looks pulled straight from the Cannes red carpet

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Prom season is here, so why not be inspired by some of the chicest looks from the hottest red carpet of the summer? The Cannes Film Festival is where glamour and fashion come to life in the South of France. Here are some prom-perfect looks straight from the stars that can totally inspire any style queen this 2024 prom season!
While huge, long capes make sense for a film festival photo op, our teens need to be a little more functional! A cropped cape is the perfect swinging touch to a fab white cocktail dress. Stark white is an amazing way to make a statement and stand out on a star-studded summer night. The cape adds drama and depth to a look that will stand the test of time.
Bows can sometimes feel a little too saccharine and maybe a bit too young for our budding adults. But incorporate them into a too-cool-for-school suited look, and you’ve got one mega stylish high schooler.
This deep rich colour makes for a very sophisticated vibe that every young adult is aspiring for. Elegant and original, the prom goer that wears this hue to her special night will feel like she is ready to take on the world.
