Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Celeb-inspired prom looks pulled straight from the Cannes red carpet

By Lisa Kisber The Curator Team
Posted May 21, 2024 1:31 pm
1 min read
Here are prom-perfect looks straight from the stars . View image in full screen
Here are prom-perfect looks straight from the stars . (Getty)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Prom season is here, so why not be inspired by some of the chicest looks from the hottest red carpet of the summer? The Cannes Film Festival is where glamour and fashion come to life in the South of France. Here are some prom-perfect looks straight from the stars that can totally inspire any style queen this 2024 prom season!

Superhero screen siren 

Helena Christensen and Luma Grothe at the Cannes Film Festival View image in full screen
Helena Christensen and Luma Grothe at the Cannes Film Festival. (Getty)

How to recreate the look

Cape dress
While huge, long capes make sense for a film festival photo op, our teens need to be a little more functional! A cropped cape is the perfect swinging touch to a fab white cocktail dress. Stark white is an amazing way to make a statement and stand out on a star-studded summer night. The cape adds drama and depth to a look that will stand the test of time.
$29.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement
Evening Clutch Bag
A statement clutch adds texture and dimension to this crisp white palette.
$61.99 on Amazon

Add in silver shoes and sparkly jewelry to add a pop of edge to the Snow White palette.

 

Ombré ambience 

Naomi Campbell and Sabrina Elba at the Cannes Film Festival View image in full screen
Naomi Campbell and Sabrina Elba at the Cannes Film Festival. (Getty)

 

Story continues below advertisement

How to recreate the look

Asymmetric Ribbon Gradient Sequin Mermaid Dress
Sequins are always a great way to truly shine on your special day, but ombré transforms an outfit into an expression of personality—ideal for the teen who has finally figured themselves out.
$88.99 on Amazon

 

Jane Heeled Sandal
Choose a classic coordinating shoe with a reasonable heel height so you will look put together and also feel fabulous hitting the dance floor.
$86.07 on Amazon

 

OSDUE Evening Bag Clutch
A blinged-out bag means doubling down on your centre stage moment and sparkling in style.
$19.98 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Beauty in a bow

Nadine Labaki and Zoe Saldana at the Cannes Film Festival View image in full screen
Nadine Labaki and Zoe Saldana at the Cannes Film Festival (Getty). (Getty)

 

How to recreate the look

BOROLA Women Adjustable Bowtie
Bows can sometimes feel a little too saccharine and maybe a bit too young for our budding adults. But incorporate them into a too-cool-for-school suited look, and you’ve got one mega stylish high schooler.
$8.99 on Amazon (was $9.99)

 

Story continues below advertisement
Oversized Tuxedo Jacket
A tuxedo silhouette with an oversized bow makes this look feel extra fabulous. Pair this oversized tuxedo jacket with a pair of tuxedo pants and a white button up.
$76.99 at H&M
More Recommendations
Evelyn Black Patent
Add in some slick heels like these classic patent pumps from Steve Madden.
$130 at Steve Madden

 

WUDFUME Patent Leather Lip Purse
A patent leather purse is a must for a perfect polished look.
$39.62 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Wine that’s parent-approved

Greta Gerwig and Emma Stone at the Cannes Film Festival View image in full screen
Greta Gerwig and Emma Stone at the Cannes Film Festival. (Getty)

How to recreate the look

 

MAYFASEY Off The Shoulder Oversized Bow
This deep rich colour makes for a very sophisticated vibe that every young adult is aspiring for. Elegant and original, the prom goer that wears this hue to her special night will feel like she is ready to take on the world. 
$65.98 on Amazon

 

Story continues below advertisement
Tennis Necklaces Group 2
A strapless dress makes for amazing jewelry real estate. Add in some ruby inspired red jewellery to really make the colour really pop.
$244 at Tova

 

Naturalizer Brenta 2 Heeled Sandal
Simple sandals in a metallic colour make for a celebratory statement without distracting from the dress.
$109.99 on Amazon

 

Vintage Floral Beaded Rhinestone Embroidery Clutch
And a little antique clutch for a touch that totally ups the adult factor. 
$41.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices