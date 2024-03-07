The best denim brands to shop in 2024

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When it comes to denim, the search for ‘the one’ is often a game of trial and error. Just like finding an ideal companion, discovering the perfect pair of jeans takes time–think of them as soulmates for your wardrobe.

If you’re feeling impatient in your pursuit, we hear you. From premium-quality jeans to more affordable options, read on for nine top denim brands that are sure to captivate your heart and leave you floating on cloud nine.

Agolde

Harper Jean Agolde offers a fresh interpretation on the classics. Striking the perfect balance between undone designs and carefully crafted silhouettes, this LA-based brand is known for their boundary-pushing denim. These ’90s-inspired jeans exude vintage charm with a comfortable fit. $328 at Agolde $328 at Aritzia

Ettelo

Mid-Waisted Straight Leg Jeans Style meets substance with Ettelo’s denim-only designs. From versatile jeans and skirts to vests and jackets, each piece is created with comfort in mind. Jump into these straight leg jeans, fashioned from 72 per cent lightweight cotton. $74.02 on Amazon

GAP

Mid-Rise '90s Loose Cargo Jeans Ever since GAP’s first store opening in 1969, this iconic brand’s objective has been to make the search for great-fitting jeans simple. It’s an obvious choice for those looking to upgrade their denim game with high-quality designs. For a laidback vibe, opt for these effortlessly slouchy cargo jeans. $53 at GAP (was $89.95)

Guess

1981 Straight Jean When it comes to denim mastery, Guess reigns supreme. Renowned for its timeless, European-inspired styles, this brand has reshaped the denim jean landscape. Glimmering beadwork adds a touch of modern flair to this classic straight silhouette. $203.04 on Amazon

Joe's Jeans

Curvy Boot Jean in Riki A confluence of laidback LA sensibilities with a New York edge, Joe’s Jeans are equal parts chic and versatile. A modern twist on a classic style, these dreamy curvy boot jeans allow more room through the hips and thighs. We’re adding to cart *immediately*! $158 at Joe's Jeans $157.98 on Amazon

Levi's

Levi's Womens 501 Original Fit Jeans The blueprint for every modern-day pair of jeans, the Levi’s 501 Originals are the epitome of timeless fashion. Since their debut in 1873, they’ve remained a steadfast icon, forever in vogue. Crafted with a touch of stretch, these classics offer unparalleled comfort and freedom of movement. $118 at Levi's $109.73 on Amazon

Reformation

Alyssa High Rise Wide Leg Long Jeans Introducing your new favourite jeans! Sustainability meets comfort in Reformation denim. These meticulously designed wonders not only embrace your waist, hips and behind like a hug but also boast an impressive 85 per cent reduction in carbon footprint compared to conventional jeans. $248 at Reformation

Wrangler

Western Stretch Boot Cut Looking for a classic western style? Giddy up with these Wrangler boot cut jeans. Constructed with a durable cotton stretch blend, they’re designed to last. Complete with the brand’s signature embroidery stitching, they’re the perfect fusion of style and durability. $57.03 on Amazon

7 for All Mankind

Kimmie Straight Leg Jean with Squiggle With high-quality materials and tailoring, 7 for All Mankind brings premium product to everyone. These Kimmie straight jeans are form-fitted with a contour waistband for a comfortable and incredibly flattering fit. $77.52 on Amazon