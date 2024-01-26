Menu

The Curator

It’s time to bow down to the bow trend

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted January 26, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
bows View image in full screen
Blink and you'll see bows!.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In 2024, It girls wear bows.

Adoringly coquette and perfectly of the moment, this hyper-feminine trend has entered the fashion scene with force. From bow-centric runway ensembles and celeb stamps of approval to the rise of #balletcore, bows are *everywhere*–blink and you’ll see one.

Naturally, this surge in girlish style exists at a time characterized by viral fascinations like ‘girl dinner,’ ‘girl math’ and the original It girl, Barbie, which begs the (rhetorical) question: What better way to capture the essence of girlhood in your wardrobe than an endearing bow?

Ahead, ten stylish finds that serve big bow energy.

 

Gold Heart Dangle Earrings
These cutesy gold earrings will infuse your wardrobe with a touch of romance and whimsy that is de rigueur for the coquette aesthetic.
$18.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Jana Giant Bow Strapless Mini Cocktail Dress
An itty-bitty frock that’s *all* about the bow is just what the trend calls for. This cocktail number by House of CB is sure to turn heads.
$269 at Nordstrom
reformation bow shoes
Noreen Slingback Pump
These slingback pumps in stunning scarlet don the perfect amount of bow detail. Playful, yet elegant, they make for a delightful accessory.
$428 at Reformation

 

Women's Glitter Rhinestone Bow Decor Purse
The glittery bow on this gorgeous purse is a statement in itself–need we say more?
$29.54 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

bow hair tie
Velvet Hair Bow Clip
Perhaps the simplest way to show appreciation for the bow trend: this large velvet hair accessory. It clips in easily for endless styling options.
$11.99 on Amazon

 

victoria's secret pjs
Bow-Topped Satin Cami Set
Take the bow trend to bed with this sultry satin pajama set. The twinkling straps add a coquettish touch.
$65.60 at Victoria's Secret
More Recommendations

 

Pearl Bow Phone Charm
This charming pearl phone chain is full of splendid details and has timeless appeal.
$9.89 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Bow-Detailed Cosmetic Bag
Stow makeup in this chic, bow-detailed cosmetic bag, equipped with roomy storage and a luxurious velvet exterior–very coquette, indeed.
$22.77 on Amazon

 

urban outfitters socks
Hearts & Bows Socks
A preppy take on the trend, these lightweight knit socks are equally as stylish as they are cozy thanks to the pearl dotted bow at the ankle and adorable heart detailing.
$20 at Urban Outfitters

 

Women's Elegant Bow Tie Chiffon Blouse
Office chic meets coquette queen. This bestselling chiffon blouse is both understated and alluring. Get ready to be lifted to It girl status.
$45.46 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

