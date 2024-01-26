It’s time to bow down to the bow trend

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
In 2024, It girls wear bows.
Adoringly coquette and perfectly of the moment, this hyper-feminine trend has entered the fashion scene with force. From bow-centric runway ensembles and celeb stamps of approval to the rise of #balletcore, bows are *everywhere*–blink and you’ll see one.
Naturally, this surge in girlish style exists at a time characterized by viral fascinations like ‘girl dinner,’ ‘girl math’ and the original It girl, Barbie, which begs the (rhetorical) question: What better way to capture the essence of girlhood in your wardrobe than an endearing bow?
Ahead, ten stylish finds that serve big bow energy.
