It’s time to bow down to the bow trend

In 2024, It girls wear bows.

Adoringly coquette and perfectly of the moment, this hyper-feminine trend has entered the fashion scene with force. From bow-centric runway ensembles and celeb stamps of approval to the rise of #balletcore, bows are *everywhere*–blink and you’ll see one.

Naturally, this surge in girlish style exists at a time characterized by viral fascinations like ‘girl dinner,’ ‘girl math’ and the original It girl, Barbie, which begs the (rhetorical) question: What better way to capture the essence of girlhood in your wardrobe than an endearing bow?

Ahead, ten stylish finds that serve big bow energy.

Gold Heart Dangle Earrings These cutesy gold earrings will infuse your wardrobe with a touch of romance and whimsy that is de rigueur for the coquette aesthetic. $18.99 on Amazon

Jana Giant Bow Strapless Mini Cocktail Dress An itty-bitty frock that’s *all* about the bow is just what the trend calls for. This cocktail number by House of CB is sure to turn heads. $269 at Nordstrom

Noreen Slingback Pump These slingback pumps in stunning scarlet don the perfect amount of bow detail. Playful, yet elegant, they make for a delightful accessory. $428 at Reformation

Women's Glitter Rhinestone Bow Decor Purse The glittery bow on this gorgeous purse is a statement in itself–need we say more? $29.54 on Amazon

Velvet Hair Bow Clip Perhaps the simplest way to show appreciation for the bow trend: this large velvet hair accessory. It clips in easily for endless styling options. $11.99 on Amazon

Bow-Topped Satin Cami Set Take the bow trend to bed with this sultry satin pajama set. The twinkling straps add a coquettish touch. $65.60 at Victoria's Secret

Pearl Bow Phone Charm This charming pearl phone chain is full of splendid details and has timeless appeal. $9.89 on Amazon

Bow-Detailed Cosmetic Bag Stow makeup in this chic, bow-detailed cosmetic bag, equipped with roomy storage and a luxurious velvet exterior–very coquette, indeed. $22.77 on Amazon

Hearts & Bows Socks A preppy take on the trend, these lightweight knit socks are equally as stylish as they are cozy thanks to the pearl dotted bow at the ankle and adorable heart detailing. $20 at Urban Outfitters

Women's Elegant Bow Tie Chiffon Blouse Office chic meets coquette queen. This bestselling chiffon blouse is both understated and alluring. Get ready to be lifted to It girl status. $45.46 on Amazon

