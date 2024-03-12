Bag. Belt. Bangle. Three must-have accessories for spring

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The right accessories will have you looking perfectly put together, without the hefty commitment of a fancy trench or a frothy gown. From a tote that would have made Ms. Birkin flash her trademark toothy grin to wrist cuffs fit for a superheroine – we say bring on spring!
Bags
Ever wonder how European women look so impossibly chic while running basic errands? Thank the French market tote. Charming and simple, these carryalls are a three-season staple in my wardrobe (and they also double as the world’s coolest laundry baskets).
All we need is a giant bushel of lavender! No pom poms, no bells, no whistles – I adore this current version of the market tote because it smacks of the true original.
Credit to the great icon and activist Jane Birkin for popularizing this cylindrical basket silhouette. With or without a lid (preferable if you carry baguettes and wine), it pairs best with high-waisted jeans, low rise Converse and a crisp white button up.
Big belts are back. And their modern iteration looks incredibly fresh when wrapped around a spring coat, cinching a slip dress or even slung low on the hip of your favourite homme girl trousers. And if you (like me, ugh) have consigned your early 2000’s versions, here are some 2024 inspo’s for your mood board.
There’s something about giant, cuff-style bracelets that telegraphs history’s most epic female warriors, ceiling crashers and tastemakers. And they’re also one of the fastest ways to inject some ooh la la into just about any getup.
Pull on some vintage jeans and push up the sleeves on that cashmere cardigan. This hinge cuff bracelet whispers Quiet Luxury.
Susie Wall has been on fashion’s front lines as a Canadian TV style personality and fashion editor for two decades. On her segment Susie Q’s on The Morning Show, Susie helps viewers across Canada tackle their wardrobe dilemmas. Follow her on social media @SusieWallStyle
