Trending spring fashion: The return of the 80s rugby shirt, big hair and icy colour tones

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fresh colour codes, hair to make Dolly Parton proud and the triumphant remix of the 80’s rugby shirt – here are a few of our trending top picks for spring that are (yeehaw!) two-stepping from the runway to the real way.

Rugby World Cup

It’s no secret that preppy stylings are having a fresh moment this spring, and the rugby shirt is leading the fashion pack. A classic athletic staple turned cool kid must-have (thanks, Taylor Swift!), try yours in a giant stripe with high-waisted barrel jeans and snappy kicks.

Story continues below advertisement

SweatyRocks Striped Polo Shirt Machine washable with a drop shoulder and slight crop, this watermelon-striped rugby shirt also comes in classic navy or grey stripes. Sweet! $41.43 on Amazon

The Upside Bamford Sloane Cropped Rugby Shirt I heart the contrast striping on this Bamford Sloane organic rugby shirt by The Upside, available at Anthropologie. Extra points for the modern, waist-length silhouette. $216 at Anthropologie

Ragabond Rs7 Rugby Patchwork Long-Sleeve Tee This Ragabonds jersey (with a giant lucky ‘7’ patched on the center back) has heirloom vibes – yet is still so 2024. Note the roomy cut on those sleeves. $98 at Free People

Story continues below advertisement

Front Row Women's Long Sleeve Polo Shirt There’s something about the inky, navy tone of this rugby shirt by Front Row that screams elegant, east coast – and I dig it. Suggested pairings? Sun-faded Levi’s and your prettiest pair of loafers. $47.98 on Amazon

Icy Blues

Universally flattering, more mellow than robin’s egg and goes with (literally) everything, baby blue is having its very own reveal party. Spring’s colour forecast? Clear skies ahead!

Hotouch Women Button Down There is no easier way to test drive icy blue than with a chilled-out button up. Pro tip: this relaxed boyfriend shirt comes in 14 other colours – so we just found you a new pool cover up, too. $34.99 on Amazon (was $42.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Zuri Ballet Flats Canadian stylist footnote: order The Zuri ballet flat to a Free People store near you – and skip on duties and shipping costs. And P.S. Could these BE any cuter? $80 at Free People

Fanny Pack Wear it sling style, cross body or as a fanny pack. However you roll, this ‘lil bag is an easy way to take a spin with baby blue if you’re new to the hue. $37.49 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Everything’s Bigger In Texas

If you’re the last person (on earth) to clap your knee to Beyoncé’s new Texas Hold ‘Em lyrics, we suggest you saddle up. Herewith? Some quick tricks on how to channel Bey’s new glammed-up take on country – hair, hat and all.

Faux Felt Cowboy Hat You can wear it to Stagecoach (April 26-28 in Indio, California) – and for Halloween. Faux suede cowboy hat in the sexy red key of Bey. $30.89 on Amazon (was $37.89)

By using these High Tops self-grip rollers from DryBar, you will achieve four magic words: Volume. At. The. Crown. $16.50 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

Hyrdrating Shampoo They say the most successful (read: biggest) Texas hair begins with a freshly shampooed scalp. Now (for a small CAD fortune) you can use the exact same shampoo Queen Bey uses, thanks to her newly launched hair care line. $42 USD at Cécred

—

Susie Wall has been on fashion’s front lines as a Canadian TV style personality and fashion editor for two decades. On her segment Susie Q’s on The Morning Show, Susie helps viewers across Canada tackle their wardrobe dilemmas. Follow her on social media @SusieWallStyle