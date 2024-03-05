Trending spring fashion: The return of the 80s rugby shirt, big hair and icy colour tones

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Fresh colour codes, hair to make Dolly Parton proud and the triumphant remix of the 80’s rugby shirt – here are a few of our trending top picks for spring that are (yeehaw!) two-stepping from the runway to the real way.
Rugby World Cup
It’s no secret that preppy stylings are having a fresh moment this spring, and the rugby shirt is leading the fashion pack. A classic athletic staple turned cool kid must-have (thanks, Taylor Swift!), try yours in a giant stripe with high-waisted barrel jeans and snappy kicks.
If you’re the last person (on earth) to clap your knee to Beyoncé’s new Texas Hold ‘Em lyrics, we suggest you saddle up. Herewith? Some quick tricks on how to channel Bey’s new glammed-up take on country – hair, hat and all.
They say the most successful (read: biggest) Texas hair begins with a freshly shampooed scalp. Now (for a small CAD fortune) you can use the exact same shampoo Queen Bey uses, thanks to her newly launched hair care line.
Susie Wall has been on fashion’s front lines as a Canadian TV style personality and fashion editor for two decades. On her segment Susie Q’s on The Morning Show, Susie helps viewers across Canada tackle their wardrobe dilemmas. Follow her on social media @SusieWallStyle
