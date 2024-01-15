Menu

The Curator

Valentine’s Day gifts under $50 they’ll *really* love

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted January 15, 2024 7:53 am
Valentine's day gift ideas View image in full screen
Grand gestures are fun, but so are sweet, budget-friendly gifts that say it all.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to melt hearts this Valentine’s Day without burning a hole in your pocket? Grand gestures are fun, but so are sweet gifts that say it all–under $50!

Read on for 16 thoughtful and budget-friendly finds that are sure to impress partners, crushes and Galentines alike.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Pucker up with this cult-favourite lip mask. It packs a hydrating punch, delivering intense moisture and antioxidants to your pout overnight.
$32.5 on Amazon $32.50 at Sephora

 

Triple Barrel Crimper Wand
The bestselling crimper that guarantees romantic, tousled waves every time. Gift this hot tool to the gal with a well-kept mane.
$37.99 on Amazon

 

Bodycology Bath Fizzies
These fragrant fizzies add a touch of effervescence to bathtime with a side of vitamin E. Plus, delicate notes of whipped cream and sweet rose make for the most indulgent soak.
$7.98 on Amazon

 

Calvin Klein Eternity Moment Eau de Parfum
Sweet lychee and guava intermingle with passionflower and sensuous musk in this romantic fragrance for women. Like a love potion in a bottle, its essence is spellbinding.
$45 on Amazon
Hot & Cold Gel Bead Eye Mask
The eyes are the windows to the soul. This de-puffing mask uses hot and cold temperatures to soothe eye fatigue and block out light for a restful night’s sleep.
$13.95 on Amazon (was $14.99)

 

Yonzone Travel Jewellery Box Organizer
Stow jewellery in one chic location with this travel-size case, equipped with ample storage and a soft velvet interior.
$13.89 on Amazon

 

Heart Shaped Love Slippers
These impossibly soft cotton slippers are an exquisite combo of comfort and cuteness.
$18.22 on Amazon
Heart Shaped Double Walled Mug
Make their morning cuppa extra sweet (sans sugar) with this adorable heart-shaped mug. The double-walled glass stays cool while your drink stays warm.
$13.92 on Amazon

 

Retrospec Solana Yoga Mat
They can carry out their flow with this ease thanks to this durable (and decidedly chic) yoga mat. The non-slip surface makes for an ultra-comfortable practice.
$33.44 on Amazon

 

Anker SoundCore Mini
*Cue 1989 (Taylor’s Version).* This mini speaker offers big, bold sound–and 15 hours of playtime–in one portable package.
$39.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Coming Home (Vinyl)
Set the mood with the comforting sound of Leon Bridges’ “Coming Home.” This album on vinyl is *chef’s kiss.*
$29.69 on Amazon (was $37.6)

 

It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover
Evocative, tender and complete with a spicy love triangle, this too-good-to-be-true romance pulls at the heartstrings and leaves readers wanting more.
$15.08 on Amazon (was $22.99) $15.40 at Indigo (was $22.99)

 

Hershey's Hugs & Kisses Valentine's Day Chocolate
What’s sweeter than a box of Valentine’s Day chocolates? A box of kisses, of course–Hershey’s kisses, that is. The heart shaped box makes this gift especially romantic.
$7.49 on Amazon
Rose wine
Calvez-Bobinet 'Piak! Rose'
Concocted in Loire Valley, France, this vibrant blend of salted raspberry sorbet, crunchy Fuji apple skins and watermelon juice is perfect for a date night in or galantines day dinner.
$44 on Grape Witches

 

We're Not Really Strangers Couples Edition
Go deeper with this couple’s edition of We’re Not Really Strangers. With 150 questions and wildcards, you’re in for a fun time.
$32.33 on Amazon

 

MUJI pens
Gel Ink Cap Type Ballpoint Pens
Transform words (read: love notes) into vibrant expressions with these top-rated ballpoint pens. They boast water-based ink for a seamless writing experience and add a burst of colour to every page.
$18.90 at MUJI
