Valentine’s Day gifts under $50 they’ll *really* love

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Looking to melt hearts this Valentine’s Day without burning a hole in your pocket? Grand gestures are fun, but so are sweet gifts that say it all–under $50!
Read on for 16 thoughtful and budget-friendly finds that are sure to impress partners, crushes and Galentines alike.
Pucker up with this cult-favourite lip mask. It packs a hydrating punch, delivering intense moisture and antioxidants to your pout overnight.
The bestselling crimper that guarantees romantic, tousled waves every time. Gift this hot tool to the gal with a well-kept mane.
These fragrant fizzies add a touch of effervescence to bathtime with a side of vitamin E. Plus, delicate notes of whipped cream and sweet rose make for the most indulgent soak.
Sweet lychee and guava intermingle with passionflower and sensuous musk in this romantic fragrance for women. Like a love potion in a bottle, its essence is spellbinding.
The eyes are the windows to the soul. This de-puffing mask uses hot and cold temperatures to soothe eye fatigue and block out light for a restful night’s sleep.
Stow jewellery in one chic location with this travel-size case, equipped with ample storage and a soft velvet interior.
These impossibly soft cotton slippers are an exquisite combo of comfort and cuteness.
Make their morning cuppa extra sweet (sans sugar) with this adorable heart-shaped mug. The double-walled glass stays cool while your drink stays warm.
They can carry out their flow with this ease thanks to this durable (and decidedly chic) yoga mat. The non-slip surface makes for an ultra-comfortable practice.
*Cue 1989 (Taylor’s Version).* This mini speaker offers big, bold sound–and 15 hours of playtime–in one portable package.
More Recommendations
Set the mood with the comforting sound of Leon Bridges’ “Coming Home.” This album on vinyl is *chef’s kiss.*
Evocative, tender and complete with a spicy love triangle, this too-good-to-be-true romance pulls at the heartstrings and leaves readers wanting more.
What’s sweeter than a box of Valentine’s Day chocolates? A box of kisses, of course–Hershey’s kisses, that is. The heart shaped box makes this gift especially romantic.
Concocted in Loire Valley, France, this vibrant blend of salted raspberry sorbet, crunchy Fuji apple skins and watermelon juice is perfect for a date night in or galantines day dinner.
Go deeper with this couple’s edition of We’re Not Really Strangers. With 150 questions and wildcards, you’re in for a fun time.
Transform words (read: love notes) into vibrant expressions with these top-rated ballpoint pens. They boast water-based ink for a seamless writing experience and add a burst of colour to every page.
Comments