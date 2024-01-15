Valentine’s Day gifts under $50 they’ll *really* love

Send this page to someone via email

Looking to melt hearts this Valentine’s Day without burning a hole in your pocket? Grand gestures are fun, but so are sweet gifts that say it all–under $50!

Read on for 16 thoughtful and budget-friendly finds that are sure to impress partners, crushes and Galentines alike.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Pucker up with this cult-favourite lip mask. It packs a hydrating punch, delivering intense moisture and antioxidants to your pout overnight. $32.5 on Amazon $32.50 at Sephora

Triple Barrel Crimper Wand The bestselling crimper that guarantees romantic, tousled waves every time. Gift this hot tool to the gal with a well-kept mane. $37.99 on Amazon

Bodycology Bath Fizzies These fragrant fizzies add a touch of effervescence to bathtime with a side of vitamin E. Plus, delicate notes of whipped cream and sweet rose make for the most indulgent soak. $7.98 on Amazon

Calvin Klein Eternity Moment Eau de Parfum Sweet lychee and guava intermingle with passionflower and sensuous musk in this romantic fragrance for women. Like a love potion in a bottle, its essence is spellbinding. $45 on Amazon

Hot & Cold Gel Bead Eye Mask The eyes are the windows to the soul. This de-puffing mask uses hot and cold temperatures to soothe eye fatigue and block out light for a restful night’s sleep. $13.95 on Amazon (was $14.99)

Yonzone Travel Jewellery Box Organizer Stow jewellery in one chic location with this travel-size case, equipped with ample storage and a soft velvet interior. $13.89 on Amazon

Heart Shaped Love Slippers These impossibly soft cotton slippers are an exquisite combo of comfort and cuteness. $18.22 on Amazon

Heart Shaped Double Walled Mug Make their morning cuppa extra sweet (sans sugar) with this adorable heart-shaped mug. The double-walled glass stays cool while your drink stays warm. $13.92 on Amazon

Retrospec Solana Yoga Mat They can carry out their flow with this ease thanks to this durable (and decidedly chic) yoga mat. The non-slip surface makes for an ultra-comfortable practice. $33.44 on Amazon

Anker SoundCore Mini *Cue 1989 (Taylor’s Version).* This mini speaker offers big, bold sound–and 15 hours of playtime–in one portable package. $39.99 on Amazon

Coming Home (Vinyl) Set the mood with the comforting sound of Leon Bridges’ “Coming Home.” This album on vinyl is *chef’s kiss.* $29.69 on Amazon (was $37.6)

Hershey's Hugs & Kisses Valentine's Day Chocolate What’s sweeter than a box of Valentine’s Day chocolates? A box of kisses, of course–Hershey’s kisses, that is. The heart shaped box makes this gift especially romantic. $7.49 on Amazon

Calvez-Bobinet 'Piak! Rose' Concocted in Loire Valley, France, this vibrant blend of salted raspberry sorbet, crunchy Fuji apple skins and watermelon juice is perfect for a date night in or galantines day dinner. $44 on Grape Witches

We're Not Really Strangers Couples Edition Go deeper with this couple’s edition of We’re Not Really Strangers. With 150 questions and wildcards, you’re in for a fun time. $32.33 on Amazon

Gel Ink Cap Type Ballpoint Pens Transform words (read: love notes) into vibrant expressions with these top-rated ballpoint pens. They boast water-based ink for a seamless writing experience and add a burst of colour to every page. $18.90 at MUJI