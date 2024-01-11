10 Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $100

Send this page to someone via email

If you have noticed waves of pink and red on store shelves and in your favorite cafe, you probably know that the season to celebrate love is just around the corner.

As Valentine’s Day fast approaches on February 14, if you find yourself bursting with love yet wrestling with the challenge of selecting the perfect gift, worry not! We’ve curated a delightful list of Valentine’s Day gift ideas under $100, ensuring that your expression of love doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag.

Holding hands socks The newest in sock trends features a magnetic connection, allowing the sock dolls to hold hands when brought close together. This creates a playful and adorable effect that is guaranteed to bring a smile to your partner’s face. These socks make for the perfect gift for couples who embrace a bit of cheesiness. $16.99 on Amazon

Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven For couples who enjoy cooking together or have partners passionate about the culinary arts, this heart-shaped cast iron Dutch oven crockpot is the ideal gift for preparing those scrumptious Valentine’s Day meals! $64.99 on Amazon

Stanley quencher travel mug Stealing the spotlight on social media and earning widespread admiration, the Stanley Cups, available in 20 colours, have become the ultimate choice for a Valentine’s Day gift – a perfect companion for your partner, ensuring they stay hydrated in style! $48.36 on Amazon

Bean Heart Black Hoodie UK-based artist Harry Hambley’s brand, Ketnipz, is recognized for its humorous and distinctive cartoons. The Bean Heart Hoodie from Ketnipz serves as an adorable and snug Valentine’s Day gift, providing a constant reminder of your affection whenever your partner wears it. $86.99 at Ketnipz

Swarovski jewelry A breathtaking reinterpretation of a timeless classic, the Swarovski circle pendant is the ideal gift for your Valentine, effortlessly complementing both casual and formal attire for years to come. $84 on Amazon (was $105)

Pearl necklace Ideal for him, her, and them, these classic cultured pearl necklaces are the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. Elevate your wardrobe with this timeless statement piece, perfect for those who appreciate a touch of elegance. $73.28 on Amazon

Lindt luxury chocolate box Delight your special someone with the refined taste of Lindt Swiss Luxury Assorted Chocolate Box this Valentine’s Day – a foolproof option for a sweet and memorable celebration. $36.07 on Amazon (was $37.99)

Holding hand casting kit Looking for a fresh and meaningful way to celebrate Valentine’s Day? This hand casting kit offers a novel experience for couples, creating a lasting moment to cherish, be it your first or fiftieth celebration together. $49.99 on Amazon

Chocolate dipped strawberries & champagne An opulent gift ensemble, the Chocolate Dipped Strawberries & Champagne basket is a sumptuous choice for Valentine’s Day. This exquisite package includes 9 meticulously crafted chocolate-dipped strawberries, a bottle of sparkling wine, and a stylish woven tray for an enchanting and romantic evening with a loved one. $79.99 at good4you

I love you light For a meaningful and sentimental Valentine’s Day gift, look no further. This adorable crystal ball night lamp, budget-friendly and adorned with the glowing words “I LOVE YOU” inside, is a thoughtful keepsake to cherish. $19.99 at Amazon

