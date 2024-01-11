10 Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $100

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If you have noticed waves of pink and red on store shelves and in your favorite cafe, you probably know that the season to celebrate love is just around the corner.
As Valentine’s Day fast approaches on February 14, if you find yourself bursting with love yet wrestling with the challenge of selecting the perfect gift, worry not! We’ve curated a delightful list of Valentine’s Day gift ideas under $100, ensuring that your expression of love doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag.
The newest in sock trends features a magnetic connection, allowing the sock dolls to hold hands when brought close together. This creates a playful and adorable effect that is guaranteed to bring a smile to your partner’s face. These socks make for the perfect gift for couples who embrace a bit of cheesiness.
For couples who enjoy cooking together or have partners passionate about the culinary arts, this heart-shaped cast iron Dutch oven crockpot is the ideal gift for preparing those scrumptious Valentine’s Day meals!
Stealing the spotlight on social media and earning widespread admiration, the Stanley Cups, available in 20 colours, have become the ultimate choice for a Valentine’s Day gift – a perfect companion for your partner, ensuring they stay hydrated in style!
UK-based artist Harry Hambley’s brand, Ketnipz, is recognized for its humorous and distinctive cartoons. The Bean Heart Hoodie from Ketnipz serves as an adorable and snug Valentine’s Day gift, providing a constant reminder of your affection whenever your partner wears it.
Ideal for him, her, and them, these classic cultured pearl necklaces are the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. Elevate your wardrobe with this timeless statement piece, perfect for those who appreciate a touch of elegance.
Looking for a fresh and meaningful way to celebrate Valentine’s Day? This hand casting kit offers a novel experience for couples, creating a lasting moment to cherish, be it your first or fiftieth celebration together.
An opulent gift ensemble, the Chocolate Dipped Strawberries & Champagne basket is a sumptuous choice for Valentine’s Day. This exquisite package includes 9 meticulously crafted chocolate-dipped strawberries, a bottle of sparkling wine, and a stylish woven tray for an enchanting and romantic evening with a loved one.
For a meaningful and sentimental Valentine’s Day gift, look no further. This adorable crystal ball night lamp, budget-friendly and adorned with the glowing words “I LOVE YOU” inside, is a thoughtful keepsake to cherish.
