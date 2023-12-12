8 beauty gifts full of surprise and delight

Send this page to someone via email

If sifting through their makeup bag feels like a trip to the candy store, chances are they’ll adore the gifts on this list.

From a nourishing lip mask to a covetable fragrance, read on for eight picks that are sure to surprise and delight the beauty stans in your life.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask This cult-favourite LANEIGE sleeping lip mask is the perfect addition to their beauty routine. Its hydrating formula delivers intense moisture and antioxidants to lips overnight. Plus, it comes in a variety of fun flavours including gummy bear, caramel apple and sweet candy. $27.3 on Amazon (was $29)

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum The sweet floral scent of this Victor and Rolf fragrance will leave them smelling of roses. With notes of jasmine, bergamot and vanilla, it’s a veritable summer garden party in a bottle–yes, we’re already dreaming of the heat. $163.99 on Amazon (was $195)

NARS Orgasm Blush They’ll love finding this coveted blush shade in their stocking this year. Providing the perfect amount of colour for a flushed appearance, the superfine powder pigments make this product irresistibly soft for blendable application. $61.75 on Amazon

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer For the beauty lover at the top of your nice list, you can never go wrong with Dyson. This high-tech baby comes equipped with all the attachments for a sleek and speedy blowout with each use. $468.95 on Amazon

Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist: One spritz of this rich Caudalie Beauty Elixir Spray tightens pores and reduces dullness. Bonus, it acts as the perfect primer for makeup. $62 on Amazon

Gisou Honey Infused Hydrating Hair Mask This best-selling Gisou formula is a miracle worker for all hair types. Enriched with the brand’s proprietary Mirsalehi Honey for moisture, provitamin B for damage repair and hydrolyzed wheat protein for softening, it transforms strands from tired and brittle to glossy and smooth in one wash. $77 at Sephora

Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks Tired, puffy eyes don’t stand a chance against these adorable pink eye patches by Grace & Stella. They scream “self-care” (and beg to be paired with a beverage of choice). The smoothing powers of hyaluronic acid and anti-inflammatory properties of chondrus crispus powder will work their magic as they kick back and relax. $25.95 on Amazon