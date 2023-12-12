Menu

The Curator

8 beauty gifts full of surprise and delight

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted December 12, 2023 1:43 pm
Gifts for beauty lovers View image in full screen
Discover great gifts for the beauty stan in your life.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If sifting through their makeup bag feels like a trip to the candy store, chances are they’ll adore the gifts on this list.

From a nourishing lip mask to a covetable fragrance, read on for eight picks that are sure to surprise and delight the beauty stans in your life.

 

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
This cult-favourite LANEIGE sleeping lip mask is the perfect addition to their beauty routine. Its hydrating formula delivers intense moisture and antioxidants to lips overnight. Plus, it comes in a variety of fun flavours including gummy bear, caramel apple and sweet candy.
$27.3 on Amazon (was $29)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum
The sweet floral scent of this Victor and Rolf fragrance will leave them smelling of roses. With notes of jasmine, bergamot and vanilla, it’s a veritable summer garden party in a bottle–yes, we’re already dreaming of the heat.
$163.99 on Amazon (was $195)

 

NARS Orgasm Blush
They’ll love finding this coveted blush shade in their stocking this year. Providing the perfect amount of colour for a flushed appearance, the superfine powder pigments make this product irresistibly soft for blendable application.
$61.75 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
For the beauty lover at the top of your nice list, you can never go wrong with Dyson. This high-tech baby comes equipped with all the attachments for a sleek and speedy blowout with each use.
$468.95 on Amazon

 

Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist:
One spritz of this rich Caudalie Beauty Elixir Spray tightens pores and reduces dullness. Bonus, it acts as the perfect primer for makeup.
$62 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

Gisou Honey Infused Hydrating Hair Mask
Gisou Honey Infused Hydrating Hair Mask
This best-selling Gisou formula is a miracle worker for all hair types. Enriched with the brand’s proprietary Mirsalehi Honey for moisture, provitamin B for damage repair and hydrolyzed wheat protein for softening, it transforms strands from tired and brittle to glossy and smooth in one wash.
$77 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks
Tired, puffy eyes don’t stand a chance against these adorable pink eye patches by Grace & Stella. They scream “self-care” (and beg to be paired with a beverage of choice). The smoothing powers of hyaluronic acid and anti-inflammatory properties of chondrus crispus powder will work their magic as they kick back and relax.
$25.95 on Amazon

 

OPI Nail and Cuticle Oil
This fortifying product by OPI, infused with grape seed, sesame and sunflower oils, protects, replenishes and strengthens cuticles while helping to combat signs of skin maturing.
$34.8 on Amazon
