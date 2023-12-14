12 thoughtful gifts for men (that they’ll *actually* use)

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Your wrapping may be impressive (we applaud you, truly), but when it comes to gifting the special man in your life, it’s what’s beyond the bow that matters.
This holiday, we’ve eliminated the guesswork for you, with 12 purposeful presents that are sure to impress. From pampering essentials to ‘wow’-worthy trinkets, there’s a special gift for every guy on your list.
More than just your average shampoo, this dermatologist-crafted formula by XYON gently cleanses strands while effectively preventing male pattern baldness. Its powerful blend of clover flower and saw palmetto extracts works to block DHT–*that* hair loss hormone.
A fan favourite, this Yeti bottle will keep their water cold (or their coffee hot!) until the last sip thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation. Its durable design is built to last and withstand the toughest conditions.
For the *forgetful* guy on your list, an Apple AirTag will keep prized belongings in check at all times. The straightforward one-tap setup seamlessly syncs to your iPhone or iPad for effortless tracking.
