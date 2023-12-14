Menu

The Curator

12 thoughtful gifts for men (that they’ll *actually* use)

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted December 14, 2023 5:58 pm
Gifts for men View image in full screen
These purposeful presents are sure to impress.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Your wrapping may be impressive (we applaud you, truly), but when it comes to gifting the special man in your life, it’s what’s beyond the bow that matters.

This holiday, we’ve eliminated the guesswork for you, with 12 purposeful presents that are sure to impress. From pampering essentials to ‘wow’-worthy trinkets, there’s a special gift for every guy on your list.

 

 

Dolce & Gabbana The One
Dolce & Gabbana The One
Dolce & Gabbana’s The One is, well, one of a kind. For the mister who enjoys a crowd, this charismatic scent is an irresistible medley of cardamom, ginger cedarwood and citrus spice accord.
$103.31 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

MANSCAPED Electric Hair Trimmer
Give your man the gift of a fresh shave with this hair trimmer by Manscaped. It’s waterproof, includes a wireless charging dock and comes with adjustable trimming guards for different hair lengths.
$129.99 on Amazon

 

XYON shampoo
Performance DHT-Blocking Shampoo
More than just your average shampoo, this dermatologist-crafted formula by XYON gently cleanses strands while effectively preventing male pattern baldness. Its powerful blend of clover flower and saw palmetto extracts works to block DHT–*that* hair loss hormone.
$39 at XYON

 

GOLDEN HOUR Men's Watch
This sleek timepiece is the ultimate stylish gift for your guy. Its sharp-looking black-grey encasement is guaranteed to elevate any outfit.
$57.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classic Boxer Briefs
Underwear is always a great add-on gift. These Calvin Klein boxer briefs are soft and breathable, for men who seek comfort and support throughout the day.
$53.99 on Amazon

 

Calvin Klein Men's Puffer
Clearly, we are Calvin Klein stans. This perfect winter puffer is complete with discrete details including a logo-stitched sleeve and two large side pockets.
$110.98 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

VULKIT Credit Card Holder
This sleek holder is the perfect barely-there accessory to keep cards organized. It’s so slim and lightweight, they won’t even feel it in their pocket.
$15.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)
More Recommendations

 

Nespresso by Breville Vertuo Next
With this Nespresso Vertuo Next machine, they can play barista from home, brewing silky-smooth lattés, espressos and more at the touch of a button.
$128.31 on Amazon (was $196.8)

 

 

LEGO Art Hokusai The Great Wave
LEGO meets art with this recreation of Hokusai’s famous woodblock print. It’ll keep your guy busy for hours, and you might even want to display the finished product around the house!
$139.96 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls
Equipped with speed-amplifying casing and a tetrahedral dimple design, these Titleist golf balls are sure to go the distance with avid golfers.
$72.99 on Amazon $72.99 at Golf Pro

 

YETI rambler
YETI Rambler 26 oz Bottle
A fan favourite, this Yeti bottle will keep their water cold (or their coffee hot!) until the last sip thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation. Its durable design is built to last and withstand the toughest conditions.
$50 on Amazon $50 at Golf Town

 

Apple AirTag
For the *forgetful* guy on your list, an Apple AirTag will keep prized belongings in check at all times. The straightforward one-tap setup seamlessly syncs to your iPhone or iPad for effortless tracking.
$34.98 on Amazon (was $39)
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

A weekly newsletter featuring must-have products, expert advice and a round-up of the best deals.

