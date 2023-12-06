7 aesthetic essentials for chic gift wrapping

Send this page to someone via email

In this enchanting season of snow, twinkle lights and festive cheer, true magic awaits beneath the tree. ‘Tis time to start gift wrapping!

Aiming for that pièce de résistance? Read on for chic paper, ribbon and other aesthetically pleasing essentials that are sure to complement the merry treasures within–and your meticulously decorated fir, of course.

RUSPEPA Pearl White Wrapping Paper This pearlescent finish has us dreaming of Christmas morning already. Bring on the eggnog! $32.99 on Amazon

More wrapping paper

Amazon Kraft Paper Roll: $21.90

Amazon Matte Wrapping Paper: $25.90

Amazon Metallic Wrapping Paper: $35.99

Filan Double Face Satin Ribbon A quintessential gift wrap component, nothing ties a present together quite like a satin bow–literally. This champagne hue whispers sophistication. $12.99 on Amazon

More ribbon

Amazon Thin Satin Ribbon: $12.08

Amazon Thin Gold Satin Ribbon: $7.54

Amazon Curling Ribbon: $14.99

UNIQOOO Glue Gun Sealing Wax One way to elevate your wrapping this year? Seal presents with wax. This bougie pearl white hue is especially elegant. $22.66 on Amazon

More sealing wax & stamps

Amazon Gold Sealing Wax: $13.99

Amazon Wax Seal Stamp Kit with Initial Stamp: $19.99

Indigo Holiday Stamp Set: $11.89 (was 16.99)

Rose Velvet Gift Bag There’s nothing like velvet to usher in the holidays. This stylish gift bag possesses all the allure needed to entice giftees. $9.09 at Indigo (was $12.99)

More gift bags

Indigo Pleated Gift Bag: $9.09 (was 12.99)

Amazon Christmas Paper Bags: $16.99

Amazon Plaid Drawstring Bags: $33.98

Black Sparkly Tissue Paper This sparkly tissue paper is sure to dazzle. Toss it into a gift bag or use it to wrap up extra sweet sentiments. $24.28 on Amazon

More tissue paper

Amazon Glitter Tissue Paper Sheets: $5.99

Amazon Kraft Tissue Paper: $11.98

Gold Glitter Letter Stickers Handwriting is a nice personal touch, but these stick-on gold letters are a unique way to set your gifts apart from the rest. $12.49 on Amazon

More lettering & gift tags

Amazon Small Letter Stickers: $10.99

Amazon Black Capital Letter Stickers: $10.99

Amazon Kraft Gift Tag Stickers: $21.99

Box of Holiday Wreath Cards Gift wrapping is only as good as the sentiment it delivers. That’s why Christmas cards are a must. Say it all with this adorably festive find. $13.29 at Indigo (was $18.99)

More holiday cards

Indigo Boxed Noel Cards: $13.29 (was $18.99)

Indigo Boxed Ginger Cookies Cards: $14 (was $20)

Indigo Boxed Candy Tree Cards: $11.17 (was $15.95)