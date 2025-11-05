SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Best gifts under $50 that look expensive

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted November 5, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
From chic home décor to stylish accessories from brands like Simons, Umbra and more, these budget-friendly options prove that elegance isn’t always expensive. View image in full screen
From chic home décor to stylish accessories from brands like Simons, Umbra and more, these budget-friendly options prove that elegance isn’t always expensive.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Finding the perfect gift doesn’t have to break the bank. With a little creativity, you can choose presents under $50 that look and feel luxurious, leaving a lasting impression on your friends and loved ones without straining your wallet. From chic home décor to stylish accessories from brands like Simons, Umbra and more, these budget-friendly options prove that elegance isn’t always expensive.

 

Modern jewellery box
Delight someone special with this modern jewellery box, the perfect gift for organizing rings, watches, and bracelets in style. With a built-in mirror, top compartment, and cushioned drawer, it turns everyday storage into a chic self-care moment.
$40.00 at Simons
Story continues below advertisement

 

Geometric shapes martini glasses Set of 2
Every home lover appreciates a glassware upgrade, and these geometric martini glasses make a classy (yet affordable) gift for anyone who loves cocktail night.
$20.00 at Simons

 

Utoplike Bathtub Caddy Tray
Give the gift of relaxation with this chic bathtub caddy tray—perfect for creating a personal self-care moment. Treat yourself or someone you love to a luxurious escape, turning bath time into a soothing retreat.
$47.99 on Amazon (was $54.99)

 

Neck and Shoulder Massager
This neck and back massager features a built-in heating function for deep, relaxing massage. Made with durable leather and breathable mesh, it’s lightweight, portable, suitable for home, office, or car use, and comes with a service guarantee and gift-ready packaging.
$49.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Marcelle Hydractive Set
This skincare gift set is perfect for anyone who loves clean, hydrated, and glowing skin, featuring a moisturizing gel cream, hyaluronic acid and probiotic serum, foaming cleanser, and eye makeup remover. Thoughtfully curated, it provides a complete daily routine that nourishes, refreshes, and leaves skin soft and supple.
$39.98 at Walmart

 

Hecef Charcuterie Board Set
For the friend who strives to be the hostess with the mostest – this charcuterie board set features cheese knives and removable snack plates. Made from high quality natural acacia wood and available at Walmart.
$48.99 at Walmart (was $74.00)

 

Tesora Jewelry Stand
Every jewelry lover needs the perfect way to display their gems. This jewelry stand from Umbra keeps everything neat, organized and beautifully displayed.
$45.00 at Umbra
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

SAXX Underwear Co. Men's Underwear
These multi-sport mesh boxer briefs make a thoughtful and practical gift, combining a slim, form-fitting design with the patented BallPark Pouch and breathable mesh for ultimate comfort.
$46.95 on Amazon

 

3-Tier Rolling Utility Cart Gold Bar Cart
This This 3 tiered gold bar cart makes a sophisticated addition to any chic home. And no one will believe it’s under $50!
$49.55 on Amazon (was $69.55)

 

Clinque For Men Daily Shave Essentials
This Clinique daily shave essentials set will give him a luxurious shave every morning, whether he’s getting prepped for work or date night. It’s the perfect grooming gift for the man on the go.
$29.9 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Ceramic Diffuser
Featuring handmade ceramic, this diffuser is designed to purify the air while looking stunning in your home. It features auto shut-off, timer settings, low-noise operation, and a 7-colour LED atmosphere lamp for a relaxing aura. It’s a perfect gift for the friend or family member in your life that wants to lean into wellness in the new year.
$43.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Ophouliy Set of 2 Cordless Table Lamps – $59.99

XIV Side Table – $169

Arched Full Length Mirror – $109.99

Modern Candle Warmer Lamp – $49.98

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices