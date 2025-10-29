Best fall blankets and throws to keep you warm and cozy

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
This autumn season, I’ve been romanticizing the little things in life. And I don’t just mean basking in the sunrise during my early morning pilates sessions, or enjoying the slow inhale of a pumpkin-scented non-toxic soy candle. I’m talking about making every inch of my surroundings as warm and inviting as possible – and that starts with my living space. Luckily, with the help of The Curator, all it takes is a fluffy throw to liven up a sofa or bed. Whether you’re watching movies at home or having a self-care Sunday moment, these practical blankets from Simons, Pottery Barn, Silk & Snow and more are an absolute dream. Don’t just take my word for it – soft, cloud-like fabrics at your door are only a few clicks away…
Add some softness to your home with this high pile fleece throw, perfect for snuggling on chilly days. Made with 100% polyester and a cozy blanket-stitch hem, this throw adds sustainable style for your living space.
It’s not only provides warmth, but it’s also a helpful tool for promoting restful and stress-free sleep. The extra weight of this weighted blanket is believed to stimulate serotonin, reduce stress, and increase sleep hormones. It’s hand-knitted from Canadian company Silk & Snow, weighs only eight pounds, plus, it’s machine washable and can be tumbled dry.
