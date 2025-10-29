SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

Best fall blankets and throws to keep you warm and cozy

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted October 29, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
Don't just take my word for it - soft, cloud-like fabrics at your door are only a few clicks away... View image in full screen
Don't just take my word for it - soft, cloud-like fabrics at your door are only a few clicks away...
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This autumn season, I’ve been romanticizing the little things in life. And I don’t just mean basking in the sunrise during my early morning pilates sessions, or enjoying the slow inhale of a pumpkin-scented non-toxic soy candle. I’m talking about making every inch of my surroundings as warm and inviting as possible – and that starts with my living space. Luckily, with the help of The Curator, all it takes is a fluffy throw to liven up a sofa or bed. Whether you’re watching movies at home or having a self-care Sunday moment, these practical blankets from Simons, Pottery Barn, Silk & Snow and more are an absolute dream. Don’t just take my word for it – soft, cloud-like fabrics at your door are only a few clicks away…

Story continues below advertisement

 

Bedsure Throw Blanket
If you’re looking for a lightweight throw that still keeps you warm, this plush option from Amazon is super soft and surprisingly affordable.
$25.99 on Amazon

 

Bedsure GentleSoft Sherpa Throw Blanket
Perfect for snuggling on the couch, adding to your bedroom, or gifting to loved ones, this double-sided Sherpa throw features velvety flannel on one side and ultra-soft Sherpa on the other.
$37.99 on Amazon

 

High Pile Fleece Throw
Add some softness to your home with this high pile fleece throw, perfect for snuggling on chilly days. Made with 100% polyester and a cozy blanket-stitch hem, this throw adds sustainable style for your living space.
$28.00 at Simons
Story continues below advertisement

 

Colossal Handknit Throw
It’s the ultimate accent piece for any sofa or bed – this hand-knitted, 100% acrylic blanket that makes everything extra cozy.
$161.97 - $269 at Pottery Barn

Hand Knitted Weighted Blanket
It’s not only provides warmth, but it’s also a helpful tool for promoting restful and stress-free sleep. The extra weight of this weighted blanket is believed to stimulate serotonin, reduce stress, and increase sleep hormones. It’s hand-knitted from Canadian company Silk & Snow, weighs only eight pounds, plus, it’s machine washable and can be tumbled dry.
$250.75 at Silk & Snow (was $295)
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Baxter Chenille Speckled Throw
The Baxter Chenille Speckled Throw adds a cozy touch to any space with its soft knit and speckled design. Perfect for staying warm on cool nights.
$64.99 at Bouclair

 

Sunbeam Extra Long Heated Throw Blanket
With its ultra-soft microplush and sherpa fabric, cozy plaid design, and customizable heat settings, this throw is the cutest way to stay toasty during the fall and winter months.
$49.97 at Walmart

 

EVERGRACE Plaid Chenille Throw Blanket
If you’re looking for a throw that really gives off fall vibes, this plaid option is affordable and made from high-quality feather yarn – making it super soft.
$34.3 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

