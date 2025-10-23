Best realistic artificial Christmas trees and accessories 2025

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to bring the magic of Christmas into your home without the fuss of a real tree? Our guide to the best realistic artificial Christmas trees and accessories for 2025 will help you find the centerpiece you’ve been searching for. Whether you’re decorating a cozy apartment or a grand living room, we’ve rounded up the top picks from brands like Simons, Balsam Hill, and Wayfair to make your holiday celebrations extra merry. Read on to find your perfect tree.

Snowy artificial light-up Christmas tree 228.5 cm tall Looking for a stunning piece that will remind you of a winter wonderland? This artificial tree from Simons mimics Fraser fir with a snowy finish. Featuring 470 built-in LED lights for a warm holiday glow. $598.00 at Simons

Story continues below advertisement

Mrinb 45CM Small Christmas Tree with Lights This adorable 45 cm mini Christmas tree adds a bit of holiday cheer to your desk, dining table, or shelf. It comes with a star tree topper, ornaments like balls, bows, gift boxes, and pine cones, realistic pine needles, and battery-powered LED string lights. $35.99 on Amazon

Classic Blue Spruce Trees Celebrate the holidays with Colorado’s state tree, the Classic Blue Spruce, featuring full, lush foliage that brings timeless charm to any space. Available unlit or pre-lit with various lighting options, these durable artificial trees provide a classic Christmas look that lasts year after year. $2199 at Balsam Hill

Christmas Tree Topper For those who love a rustic holiday touch – this tree topper features a 5-point star wrapped in gold wires and adorned with 10 warm LED lights. Its sturdy base, battery-powered operation with two lighting modes, and unique crossed hollow design make it (quite literally) the star of the show. $27.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Christmas Snowflake Winter Garland with Lights – $29.99

Flameless Pillar Candles – $30.99

Artificial Christmas Wreath – $54.99

SHareconn 6ft Prelit Artificial Hinged Slim Pencil Christmas Tree This pre-lit 6-foot pencil Christmas tree comes with 200 incandescent lights and realistic snow-covered branches, creating a cozy and festive holiday atmosphere. Its slim, space-saving design, durable PVC branches, and easy-to-assemble sections make it perfect for any home, office, or party décor. $129.99 on Amazon

Mountain Meadow Foliage Featuring lifelike evergreens accented with natural elements, this garland or wreath option from Balsam Hill’s Once Upon a Winter Meadow collection is gorgeous for indoor or covered outdoor celebrations. $289 at Balsam Hill

Story continues below advertisement

Astrology & Stars Tree Topper Featuring the iconic Super Star from Super Mario Bros., this charming tree topper will brighten your holiday season with a playful glow. Perfectly versatile, it can also add a festive touch to your desk or bookshelf. $63.39 at Wayfair (was $79.99)

SHareconn 30ct 2.36 Inch Christmas Tree Balls Ornaments Shatterproof and lightweight, these red and gold ornaments will add just the right amount of glimmer and glitz to your Christmas tree or holiday decor. $29.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

You may also like:

Tree Ornament 2025 – $10.79

Story continues below advertisement

Snowflake grooved wine glasses – $28

Home Cloth Napkins – $24.99

Divided Serving Tray Platter – $35.99