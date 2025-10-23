SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

Best realistic artificial Christmas trees and accessories 2025

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted October 23, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
We’ve rounded up the top picks from brands like Simons, Balsam Hill, and Wayfair to make your holiday celebrations extra merry. View image in full screen
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to bring the magic of Christmas into your home without the fuss of a real tree? Our guide to the best realistic artificial Christmas trees and accessories for 2025 will help you find the centerpiece you’ve been searching for. Whether you’re decorating a cozy apartment or a grand living room, we’ve rounded up the top picks from brands like Simons, Balsam Hill, and Wayfair to make your holiday celebrations extra merry. Read on to find your perfect tree.

 

Snowy artificial light-up Christmas tree 228.5 cm tall
Looking for a stunning piece that will remind you of a winter wonderland? This artificial tree from Simons mimics Fraser fir with a snowy finish. Featuring 470 built-in LED lights for a warm holiday glow.
$598.00 at Simons
Story continues below advertisement

 

Mrinb 45CM Small Christmas Tree with Lights
This adorable 45 cm mini Christmas tree adds a bit of holiday cheer to your desk, dining table, or shelf. It comes with a star tree topper, ornaments like balls, bows, gift boxes, and pine cones, realistic pine needles, and battery-powered LED string lights.
$35.99 on Amazon

 

Classic Blue Spruce Trees
Celebrate the holidays with Colorado’s state tree, the Classic Blue Spruce, featuring full, lush foliage that brings timeless charm to any space. Available unlit or pre-lit with various lighting options, these durable artificial trees provide a classic Christmas look that lasts year after year.
$2199 at Balsam Hill

 

Christmas Tree Topper
For those who love a rustic holiday touch – this tree topper features a 5-point star wrapped in gold wires and adorned with 10 warm LED lights. Its sturdy base, battery-powered operation with two lighting modes, and unique crossed hollow design make it (quite literally) the star of the show.
$27.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Christmas Snowflake Winter Garland with Lights – $29.99

Flameless Pillar Candles – $30.99

Artificial Christmas Wreath – $54.99

 

SHareconn 6ft Prelit Artificial Hinged Slim Pencil Christmas Tree
This pre-lit 6-foot pencil Christmas tree comes with 200 incandescent lights and realistic snow-covered branches, creating a cozy and festive holiday atmosphere. Its slim, space-saving design, durable PVC branches, and easy-to-assemble sections make it perfect for any home, office, or party décor.
$129.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

Mountain Meadow Foliage
Featuring lifelike evergreens accented with natural elements, this garland or wreath option from Balsam Hill’s Once Upon a Winter Meadow collection is gorgeous for indoor or covered outdoor celebrations.
$289 at Balsam Hill
Story continues below advertisement

 

Astrology & Stars Tree Topper
Featuring the iconic Super Star from Super Mario Bros., this charming tree topper will brighten your holiday season with a playful glow. Perfectly versatile, it can also add a festive touch to your desk or bookshelf.
$63.39 at Wayfair (was $79.99)

 

SHareconn 30ct 2.36 Inch Christmas Tree Balls Ornaments
Shatterproof and lightweight, these red and gold ornaments will add just the right amount of glimmer and glitz to your Christmas tree or holiday decor.
$29.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

 

You may also like:

Tree Ornament 2025 – $10.79

Story continues below advertisement

Snowflake grooved wine glasses – $28

Home Cloth Napkins – $24.99

Divided Serving Tray Platter – $35.99

More from The Curator
