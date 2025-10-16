The best functional furniture for small spaces

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Functional furniture design has come such a long way to include not only exceptional quality and creativity but flexibility as well. Whether you’re simply looking to make the most of a small space or to give yourself options for how to use it, there is plenty of choice to suit all types of needs. From creative storage solutions, to pieces that evolve with your needs, here are some of our top functional furniture pieces from brands like Cozey, Article and beyond.

Storage ottoman

Maribo leather storage ottoman in rawhide tan Your classic storage ottoman can work as a seat, footrest and hidden storage for all the items you’d like to keep out of sight – be it blankets, toys, your favourite reads or remotes. Article’s soft, suede-like leather Maribo ottoman is not only super functional, but adds style to any room. It features a foam-padded top with a soft-close lid and a solid and engineered wood frame. $529 at Article

Faux leather folding storage ottoman bench This Walmart budget option is another good choice if you want multifunctional storage that won’t be an eye sore. $36 (down from $80) at Walmart

Sofa bed

Sven 88-inch tufted sofa bed in fir green A sofa bed converts from a couch to a bed and is ideal for small spaces or when you have guests and you no longer need to fiddle with a wonky metal frame to get a good night’s rest. Article has a variety of excellent sofa beds to choose from, but we like the Sven for its simplicity and style. Simply fold out the cushion and add bedding and you’re ready. Article rigorously tests their fabrics for wear and abrasion and they only use materials that exceed industry standards, ensuring your investment is a long-lasting one. There are multiple colours to choose from, but this fir green is our favourite. $2,099 at Article

Lift-top coffee table

Stella coffee table A lift-top coffee table raises to reveal hidden storage while offering an alternative surface for working or eating. Cozey’s Stella option is just such a table and comes in a variety of lengths so you can find the size that works for you. It’s modular, super versatile and cross-functional, featuring a height-adjustable tabletop so you can do what you need to do, from the comfort of your sofa. $390 at Cozey

Murphy bed

Wilkinson farmhouse murphy bed A murphy bed (sometimes called a wall bed) folds away neatly when you don’t need it, while giving you great storage or other utility options the rest of the time. It can fold vertically or horizontally into the wall or some sort of storage compartment, freeing up floor space when you’re not using it. In fact, calling it a wall bed may be a misnomer these days because there are so many innovative designs, that you should be able to find the best fit for you and your space. This Wayfair queen-sized option is just one of our favourites. Perfect for accommodating overnight guests, this rustic farmhouse option is made of pine and MDF, is sturdy and offers a storage cabinet when closed. $920 at Wayfair

Expandable dining table

Banks extendable dining table An expandable dining table often uses leaves or extensions for extra seating when you have additional guests to host. Pottery Barn’s Banks extendable dining table comes in two sizes and includes two leaves. Like a lot of other furniture from the brand, it uses kiln-dried wood to prevent warping and ensure longevity. It’s made with solid poplar, MDF and alder veneers and comes in several finishes. It’s thoughtfully crafted and rigorously tested to ensure quality. Starting at $3,600 at Pottery Barn

Convertible crib-to-bed

Larkin 4-in-1 convertible crib If your family is expecting a new addition, you may be wondering about the best crib options for your wee one. May we present the argument for a convertible crib: It grows with your child, transforming from crib to toddler bed with guardrail (conversion kit sold separately) or full-size beds – headboard only or complete bed with headboard, footboard and side rails (both kits sold separately). You invest in one piece that adapts to your (and your child’s) growing needs. This Pottery Barn Larkin 4-in-1 is a best-seller and with reason. An “heirloom-quality” piece, it features crown molding, beveled panels, grooved post and so much more. It’s made with solid kiln-dried poplar, veneers and MDF and it adjusts to four height levels as your baby starts to sit and stand. As with other Pottery Barn Kids juvenile products, it’s tested at third-party CPSC-accredited labs to meet or exceed all industry voluntary and regulatory safety requirements. $2,024 at Pottery Barn

Fold-out desk

Camlyn floating desk A fold-out desk can feature a simple drop-leaf (or prop-leaf) design that mounts on the wall and to create a compact workspace. But, as we’re tasking our furniture with more, we do appreciate when said furniture offers additional features – such as this storage space so you can neatly (and compactly) stow away your files and other work-related items or other personal nicknacks. $275 at Wayfair

Nesting tables

HOMCOM nesting tables with faux marbled top Nesting tables stack together to save space or spread out for extra surfaces – such as when you have company over. We like this stylish and affordable option from Walmart for its simple-yet-elegant design. The tables come in a marble effect and perfectly overlap, making them ideal for compact storage when you need it. The frame is steel while the rest of the table is MDF. $145 at Walmart

Under-bed storage drawers

StorageWorks large under bed storage containers with handles and label holder If you’ve committed to an elegant bed frame that has wasted room underneath, you could be making more of it – especially if your home is short on space and storage. You can utilize this space with simple storage drawers that fit neatly underneath. Look for products that offer zip-up covers so your seasonal clothes or blankets and other items stay clean and dust-free. This Amazon option is affordable and does the job, making for easy stowing with wheels. $56.99 on Amazon

Room divider with shelves

Giantex 4-panel room divider with shelves A room divider is essential when you require some privacy and separation from the rest of the otherwise-open space. If you need such a divider, why not add in shelves to boot? This option comes with three shelves so you can do even more with your space. The six hinges allow for durable and easy folding, should you need to put the divider away. Made with paulownia wood, the frame is sturdy and durable. $169.99 on Amazon

