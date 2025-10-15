Extend patio season with these stylish all-weather planters

Send this page to someone via email

The air may be turning crisp, but that doesn’t mean your patio has to lose its charm. Swap summer blooms for cold-hardy greens, layer in cozy textures, and keep the good vibes going well into fall. These all-weataher planters will help your outdoor space stay stylish–and thriving–no matter what the forecast says. From modern sculptural pots to lightweight resin designs, we’ve rounded up the best picks from brands like Wayfair, Veradek and more. Read on to shop our faves.

Best modern aesthetic

Dorlis Fiberstone Pot Planter Minimalist and elegant, this fiberstone planter adds a sculptural touch to any patio setup. Its sleek concrete-like finish pairs beautifully with low-maintenance greenery like succulents or boxwoods–and it’s tough enough to withstand Canada’s unpredictable fall weather. $146.99 at Wayfair

Best self-watering

Bloem Ariana Self Watering Planter Low-maintenance plant parents, rejoice. This self-watering design ensures your greenery stays hydrated between chilly days and warm spells. The built-in reservoir delivers consistent moisture–just fill and let it do the rest. $57.68 on Amazon

Best for small spaces

Veradek Block Series Cube Plastic Planter Compact yet striking, this cube-style planter is perfect for tight patios or condo balconies. Made with weather-resistant polypropylene, it holds up beautifully through fluctuating temperatures and pairs perfectly with mini evergreens or fall mums. $114.99 on Amazon $174.99 at Walmart

Best terracotta planter

Large Artisan Hand Painted Earthenware Planter Handcrafted and rich with character, this oversized terracotta planter is the ultimate statement piece. Each one is painted by artisans, creating a one-of-a-kind finish that adds instant warmth and texture to your outdoor space. $449 at Pottery Barn

Best for curb appeal

26 in. Augusta Tall Planter White Instantly elevate your entryway or patio with this tall, elegant design. Its crisp white finish offers a clean, modern look, while its durable, weatherproof construction ensures year-round beauty. Just add a mix of evergreens or mums for a polished seasonal display. $292.48 at Walmart

Best planter set

Giantex Outdoor Wicker Flower Pot Set This matching set of woven wicker planters brings coordinated charm to patios and porches alike. Lightweight yet durable, each pot includes a removable liner for easy planting. They’re designed to resist cracking, fading, and peeling—no matter the weather. $99.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

