Best outdoor heaters & fire pits for extended patio season

Just because the autumn winds are starting to stir, doesn’t mean patio season has to end. Break out the blankets and hot cider. These outdoor heaters and fire pits will let you enjoy extended patio season well into the fall months. We’ve rounded up the best heating appliances to suit your home needs – from coveted brands like Walmart and more. Read on to shop our faves.
Don’t be fooled by it’s size – this little electric space heater is powerful enough to reach your desired temperature right away. Perfect for keeping by your feet or hands, take it with you to stay toasty indoors or out.
This hanging heater gets you cozy in just 3 seconds! With two heat modes (600W for a gentle hug, 1500W for full-on warmth) and a sleek, lightweight design, it covers up to 65 square feet of your space.
Turn up the heat—literally! This 89.4-inch outdoor pyramid heater lets you set the perfect temperature with a built-in control valve and variable heat settings, while a mesmerizing glass flame tube adds instant ambiance. Safety is stylish too, thanks to tip-over protection and an automatic shut-off valve.
This Lasko ceramic tower heater spreads warmth everywhere with its programmable thermostat, 8-hour timer, and wide oscillation, so every corner of your room feels toasty. Plus, with overheat protection and a cool-touch design, it’s safe for bedrooms, offices, or anywhere you need a little extra heat.
