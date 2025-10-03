Best outdoor heaters & fire pits for extended patio season

Send this page to someone via email

Just because the autumn winds are starting to stir, doesn’t mean patio season has to end. Break out the blankets and hot cider. These outdoor heaters and fire pits will let you enjoy extended patio season well into the fall months. We’ve rounded up the best heating appliances to suit your home needs – from coveted brands like Walmart and more. Read on to shop our faves.

Best portable

Dreo Space Heater Don’t be fooled by it’s size – this little electric space heater is powerful enough to reach your desired temperature right away. Perfect for keeping by your feet or hands, take it with you to stay toasty indoors or out. $74.99 on Amazon

Best Heavy-duty

Paramount Patio Heater This durable steel option is one of the most powerful heaters on the market. If you’re looking for instant heat in a medium-sized outdoor space, this heater is for you. $289.9 on Amazon

Best Wall-mounted

Dr Infrared Heater With three power settings, remote control, and versatile wall or ceiling mounting, this durable, weatherproof aluminum design ensures efficient and comfortable heating – without cluttering the ground. $229.43 on Amazon

Best Hanging

Donyer Power Electric Patio Heater This hanging heater gets you cozy in just 3 seconds! With two heat modes (600W for a gentle hug, 1500W for full-on warmth) and a sleek, lightweight design, it covers up to 65 square feet of your space. $119.99 on Amazon (was $159.99)

Best Pyramid

Pamapic Patio Heater Turn up the heat—literally! This 89.4-inch outdoor pyramid heater lets you set the perfect temperature with a built-in control valve and variable heat settings, while a mesmerizing glass flame tube adds instant ambiance. Safety is stylish too, thanks to tip-over protection and an automatic shut-off valve. $489.99 on Amazon

Best tower

Lasko Digital Ceramic Tower Heater with Remote This Lasko ceramic tower heater spreads warmth everywhere with its programmable thermostat, 8-hour timer, and wide oscillation, so every corner of your room feels toasty. Plus, with overheat protection and a cool-touch design, it’s safe for bedrooms, offices, or anywhere you need a little extra heat. $179.79 on Amazon (was $199.77)

Best Splurge

Outland Living Series 403 Fire Table Ready for the ultimate patio upgrade? This fire table features and easy push-button ignition, a smoke-free adjustable flame, and a durable all-weather wicker. Gather round! $869.99 on Amazon

Best Style

Gymax 30'' Gas Fire Table 50,000 BTU Square Propane Fire Pit Table If you’re in the marketing for an affordable option, this gas fire table will blend seamlessly into your existing patio setup. Break out the cozy blankets and mystery novels. $215.99 at Walmart (was $234.00)

