10 best artificial plants that look real (so good you’ll do a double take)

It’s hard to keep great looking greenery, especially as the weather starts getting cooler. Luckily there’s a solution that’s just one online checkout away. Get all the nature vibes and none of the maintenance with these gorgeous artificial plants from coveted brands like Simons and more. An added bonus? Never ever feel guilty about killing a plant ever again!
This faux olive tree is carefully designed with silk leaves, a full shape, and lifelike textures that capture the beauty of the real thing. Tie your whole living room together with this realistic beauty.
With its vibrant, textured leaves and striking 48-inch height, this artificial tropical plant brings bold, exotic flair to any space—no maintenance required. Designed in durable plastic and set in a sleek black pot, it’s perfect for both indoor and outdoor styling.
This set includes 6 different artificial plants ranging from 20 to 31 inches, including eucalyptus, mandala vine, string of pearls, podocarpus nagi, pothos, and Boston fern. With a variety of shapes and lengths, they’re perfect for mixing and matching in your décor.
This artificial palm tree comes with a sleek white planter that perfectly complements its tall, tropical look. Complete with built-in moss and all components included, it’s ready to display without any extra purchases.
