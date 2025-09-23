10 best artificial plants that look real (so good you’ll do a double take)

Send this page to someone via email

It’s hard to keep great looking greenery, especially as the weather starts getting cooler. Luckily there’s a solution that’s just one online checkout away. Get all the nature vibes and none of the maintenance with these gorgeous artificial plants from coveted brands like Simons and more. An added bonus? Never ever feel guilty about killing a plant ever again!

Artificial Topiary 120CM 4ft Fake Cypress Trees These artificial cedar topiary trees stay perfectly lush all year, no watering or trimming required, making it easy to enjoy a little bit of nature wherever you place them. $138.99 on Amazon

Artificial Bird of Paradise Plant Fake Palm Tree This 6 ft faux bird of paradise tree comes with lifelike silk leaves, set in a sturdy white planter with decorative pebbles. Its tall, vibrant design makes it a striking accent piece for any room. $119.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

Babys Breath Artificial Flowers Artificial baby’s breath adds romance to any space. And the best part? These florals are completely maintenance-free. $13.72 on Amazon (was $20.09)

Artificial Olive Tree This faux olive tree is carefully designed with silk leaves, a full shape, and lifelike textures that capture the beauty of the real thing. Tie your whole living room together with this realistic beauty. $89.99 on Amazon

Artificial Aloe Vera Plant No one will believe this gorgeous aloe vera plant is faux. It’s the perfect way to introduce greenery into your home. This one will sit beautifully on any desktop or windowsill. $39.99 on Amazon

With its vibrant, textured leaves and striking 48-inch height, this artificial tropical plant brings bold, exotic flair to any space—no maintenance required. Designed in durable plastic and set in a sleek black pot, it’s perfect for both indoor and outdoor styling. $198.00 at Simons

Artificial Potted Plants This artificial potted plant is practically begging to live in your home office. Crafted with 22 glossy leaves, it brings a natural look that instantly livens up the room. $39.99 on Amazon

Artificial Plants With its full, draping vines and versatile size, this plant is the perfect no-fuss accent for shelves, desks, or hanging displays across any room in your home. $53.21 on Amazon

Artificial Vines Faux Plant This set includes 6 different artificial plants ranging from 20 to 31 inches, including eucalyptus, mandala vine, string of pearls, podocarpus nagi, pothos, and Boston fern. With a variety of shapes and lengths, they’re perfect for mixing and matching in your décor. $27.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Golden Cane Palm Tree This artificial palm tree comes with a sleek white planter that perfectly complements its tall, tropical look. Complete with built-in moss and all components included, it’s ready to display without any extra purchases. $187.71 on Amazon

