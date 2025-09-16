Save big during Wayfair’s Epic Fall Sale – Get up to 70% off home finds

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you’re looking for an autumn home refresh (and not looking to break the bank), you’ve come to the right place. Wayfair’s Epic Fall Sale is here with massive discounts—save up to 70% on furniture, rugs, bedding, décor, and more home essentials. You can even score an extra 10% off on Halloween decor with the code spooky10 from September 15 through September 22. Shop now to take advantage of one of Wayfair’s biggest sales of the year. Dream home, here we come!

Cutout Harvest Halloween Pumpkin Pail Lanterns S/2 (Set of 2) These adorable pumpkin pail lanterns are an easy way to add a festive touch to your home. Just add a flameless candle to create a glowing ambiance. $35.13 at Wayfair (was $39.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Jovitah Aluminum Arch Floor Mirror This classical full-body mirror features a beautifully carved arched frame, making it an elegant addition to any room. Grab it while it’s 41 per cent off! $99.99 at Wayfair (was $168.99)

Jorgensen 2 Pieces Acacia Solid Wood Chevron Floating Shelves Display all your decorative bits, Halloween trinkets, and more on these Acacia solid wood floating shelves. The modern Chevron aesthetic and functional design will elevate any office, hallway, or bedroom. $95.99 at Wayfair (was $192.00)

Alcantara 3-Seater 79.5 Inch Modern Upholstered Sofa with Square Armrests and 2 Throw Pillows Snuggle up in style on this three-seater sofa, combining mid-century charm with modern comfort. Plush cushions, wide armrests, and two cozy toss pillows make it the perfect spot to read, relax, or take a well-deserved nap. $859.99 at Wayfair (was $1,019.99)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Get weekly The Curator news Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides. Sign up for weekly The Curator newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Nadia Metal Buffet Lamp (Set of 2) – $64.99

Admer Velvet Accent Chair with Tufted Back – $91.99

Arther Handmade Ceramic Table Vase – $61.99

Braya Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed Save 84 per cent on this sleek modern upholstered platform bed, featuring a hydraulic lift for ample under-bed storage and a stylish grooved headboard with subtle wingback design. Crafted from solid and engineered wood and wrapped in your choice of fabric, it supports your mattress without a box spring while keeping your space organized and clutter-free. $429.99 at Wayfair (was $2679.99)

Weddel Basilico Coffee Table with Storage Is your seating area missing the perfect finishing touch? This square center table blends right in with any modern decor and offers extra living room storage. Win! $184.99 at Wayfair (was $229.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Oval Oven 8 Qt This enameled cast iron Dutch oven is a kitchen showstopper. With its generous 8-quart capacity, sleek oval shape, it’s the ideal pot for cooking, baking, or roasting. $299.95 at Wayfair (was $475.00)

41 Inch LED Lighted Trees & Branches Perfect for bridging the gap between spooky season and the holidays, this LED decorative branch adds a warm, elegant glow whether placed indoors or outside. $55.99 at Wayfair (was $67.99)

3FT Pre-Lit Collapsible Halloween Jack-O-Lantern Pumpkin Decorations (2Pcs) These bright and fun Halloween pumpkin decorations are the perfect way to greet your trick-or-treaters. Standing 3 feet tall, they’re sure to make a big impression on any porch, entryway or garden. $119.99 at Wayfair (was $129.99)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Arched Metal Oversized Full Length Mirrors Wall Mirrors with Stand – $79.99

Celine 28 Inch 2-Drawer Nightstand – $489.99