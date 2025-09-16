Save big during Wayfair’s Epic Fall Sale – Get up to 70% off home finds

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If you’re looking for an autumn home refresh (and not looking to break the bank), you’ve come to the right place. Wayfair’s Epic Fall Sale is here with massive discounts—save up to 70% on furniture, rugs, bedding, décor, and more home essentials. You can even score an extra 10% off on Halloween decor with the code spooky10 from September 15 through September 22. Shop now to take advantage of one of Wayfair’s biggest sales of the year. Dream home, here we come!
Display all your decorative bits, Halloween trinkets, and more on these Acacia solid wood floating shelves. The modern Chevron aesthetic and functional design will elevate any office, hallway, or bedroom.
Snuggle up in style on this three-seater sofa, combining mid-century charm with modern comfort. Plush cushions, wide armrests, and two cozy toss pillows make it the perfect spot to read, relax, or take a well-deserved nap.
Save 84 per cent on this sleek modern upholstered platform bed, featuring a hydraulic lift for ample under-bed storage and a stylish grooved headboard with subtle wingback design. Crafted from solid and engineered wood and wrapped in your choice of fabric, it supports your mattress without a box spring while keeping your space organized and clutter-free.
