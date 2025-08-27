Top 10 fall 2025 home decor trends you need to try

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fall 2025 is at the doorstep and as we near the back-end half of the year, you may be looking for ways to hit refresh on your home. With crisper temperatures, there is no shortage of cool fall decor ideas to add a visual boost to your favourite spaces. From warm tones, to feel-good textures and pops of nostalgia, here’s all you need for an on-trend, stylish autumn atmosphere. Here’s a breakdown of our favourite fall 2025 home decor trends you need to try.

Sculptured and oversized lighting fixtures

Fall 2025 is all about loud and moody scene-setting lighting. Don’t shy away from big lamps with brassy or antique gold finishes.

Vintage Green Glass Wall Light The green grass of this elegant and vintage-looking green glass wall sconce hints at a bygone era without screaming for attention and the price point is pretty hard to beat. $69.99 on Amazon

Tactile textiles

Materials you want to sink your hands and fingers into are making their way into more than just pillows and throws. Think: Bouclé chairs, plush velvet and corduroy cushions, chunky knits, woven rugs, and decorative plaster finishes – inviting a hands-on, real-world, tactile experience.

Gabriola 34-inch Lounge Chair - Sandstone Wool Bouclé This Article Gabriola Lounge Chair delivers on this promise – like hugging your favourite childhood teddy. Pair it with the matching ottoman and you have double the legroom and all the comfort. $649 at Article

Retro revival

No news that we’re still seeking those hits of nostalgia. Of course, it makes sense that our primary environments should reflect that. You’ll notice odes to decades past come through in the curves of the furniture, retro graphics and patterns, coloured glass and plastics, arched mirrors, rounded tables, sculptural lighting – a lot of it an ode to the ‘60s and ‘70s, specifically.

Metal and polyethylene folding chair We love these metal and polyethylene folding chairs that transmit light and cast it in lovely, warm ways. Perfect for injecting a little style in your gathering and easy to stow away, you can also simply use it as your go-to desk or hallway chair. $148 at Simons

Statement stone

Incorporating stone elements like veined marble, travertine tables, fluted limestone furniture and walls as well as sculptural onyx décor elements are subtle yet elegant nods at opulence. The good news is that you don’t need to spend a lot to bring this trend inside your home. There are many ways to mimic this look without having to pay full price on the actual stone.

27.8-inch Round Coffee Table Case in point: this stone-effect round coffee table from Wayfair, made lightweight with fibreglass and sandstone finish. For a budget-friendly option, we also really like this concrete effect coffee table. $1,050 at Wayfair

Personalized styling, hand-made and one-of-a-kind decor

Along with the maximalist aesthetic that’s still popular, comes the look of eclectic and layered-yet-curated pieces that communicates intentionality and individuality in your spaces.

Lasi Small Glass Vase Think personal statement pieces like this handblown Lasi small glass vase from Simons. We love that with it, you can have endless fun creating floral arrangements that are as unique as you and that complement the organic shape and subtle patterns of the vase itself. $140 at Simons

Upcycled, sustainable and vintage decor

Decor that looks lived-in, prioritizing comfort and thoughtful craftsmanship over performance continues to trend. Eco-conscious pieces made with reclaimed wood, rattan, upcycled materials or furniture are great options to tap into here.

Rustic Reclaimed Wood Bench (60-inch) As one example, we love this Pottery Barn Driftwood Panel, ‘worn smooth by sun and sea,” but we also can’t get enough of the rustic feel of the brand’s Reclaimed Wood Bench, made of entirely repurposed lumber. $899 at Pottery Barn

Adaptable design

Multi-functional spaces and furniture are not only practical, but can look great too. Smart design is all about adaptability and there is plenty to choose from in that department, so you can do more with less.

Eclipse Coffee Table We like Cozey’s Eclipse Coffee Table, which comes with two half-circle tabletops and offers a variety of configurations, providing both storage and a removable tabletop. $395 at Cozey

Heritage throwbacks

Another nod to nostalgia, ‘90s flourishes and patterns are taking on modernized forms without losing their essence. Quilted patterns, classic high back wing chairs, heritage serving silver and, of course, the pattern drenching – from plaid, to toile, to embroidery and oversized florals, to ornate forest themes.

Fantastical Forest Stoneware Dinnerware Collection Think: more is more with Pottery Barn’s decadent Fantastical Forest collection that includes this stoneware dinnerware and reversible duvet cover. Full of unmissable details, the season invites a welcome opportunity to not miss the trees for the forest. Starting at $89 at Pottery Barn

Spice, earthy, nature-inspired hues

If you’ve noticed terracotta, rust, olive and forest greens, caramels and cherry red colour trends in your wardrobe, you won’t be shocked to see the hues trending in home decor too. And with reason. Many of the summer’s hottest home decor trends that wove in nature into our homes are here to stay into the fall as well, bringing the warmth and serenity of the outdoors into our homes.

Faux-Fur Throw An easy way to add such pops of colour into your space are with accents such as rugs, pillows, throws and textiles, especially when paired with other design materials like stone, raw wood and rattan. Because the cooling weather brings the desire to draw in and get cozy, you want to heavy up on the textures, like this luscious faux fur option from Simons in an ivory cream beige. $90 at Simons

Fall accessories

The changing of the season also ushers in gatherings and celebrations big and small and part of embracing the fall months means leaning into all it has to offer – especially before much of this corner of our world retreats into a frozen slumber. Lean into everything harvest and halloween.

Lighted Fall Tree, Two-Pack From simple pumpkin tabletop decor to table runners, small but tasteful touches announce this transition and the renewal that cozy season brings. While these seasonal pillows are oh-so-cute, we also adore these lighted fall trees for the mood they set. $29.99 on Amazon

