Top 10 fall 2025 home decor trends you need to try

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Fall 2025 is at the doorstep and as we near the back-end half of the year, you may be looking for ways to hit refresh on your home. With crisper temperatures, there is no shortage of cool fall decor ideas to add a visual boost to your favourite spaces. From warm tones, to feel-good textures and pops of nostalgia, here’s all you need for an on-trend, stylish autumn atmosphere. Here’s a breakdown of our favourite fall 2025 home decor trends you need to try.
Sculptured and oversized lighting fixtures
Fall 2025 is all about loud and moody scene-setting lighting. Don’t shy away from big lamps with brassy or antique gold finishes.
Tactile textiles
Materials you want to sink your hands and fingers into are making their way into more than just pillows and throws. Think: Bouclé chairs, plush velvet and corduroy cushions, chunky knits, woven rugs, and decorative plaster finishes – inviting a hands-on, real-world, tactile experience.
Retro revival
No news that we’re still seeking those hits of nostalgia. Of course, it makes sense that our primary environments should reflect that. You’ll notice odes to decades past come through in the curves of the furniture, retro graphics and patterns, coloured glass and plastics, arched mirrors, rounded tables, sculptural lighting – a lot of it an ode to the ‘60s and ‘70s, specifically.
Statement stone
Incorporating stone elements like veined marble, travertine tables, fluted limestone furniture and walls as well as sculptural onyx décor elements are subtle yet elegant nods at opulence. The good news is that you don’t need to spend a lot to bring this trend inside your home. There are many ways to mimic this look without having to pay full price on the actual stone.
Personalized styling, hand-made and one-of-a-kind decor
Along with the maximalist aesthetic that’s still popular, comes the look of eclectic and layered-yet-curated pieces that communicates intentionality and individuality in your spaces.
Upcycled, sustainable and vintage decor
Decor that looks lived-in, prioritizing comfort and thoughtful craftsmanship over performance continues to trend. Eco-conscious pieces made with reclaimed wood, rattan, upcycled materials or furniture are great options to tap into here.
You may also like:
Ophouliy Set of 2 Cordless Table Lamps – $39.99
Arched Full Length Mirror – $119.99
Adaptable design
Multi-functional spaces and furniture are not only practical, but can look great too. Smart design is all about adaptability and there is plenty to choose from in that department, so you can do more with less.
Heritage throwbacks
Another nod to nostalgia, ‘90s flourishes and patterns are taking on modernized forms without losing their essence. Quilted patterns, classic high back wing chairs, heritage serving silver and, of course, the pattern drenching – from plaid, to toile, to embroidery and oversized florals, to ornate forest themes.
Spice, earthy, nature-inspired hues
If you’ve noticed terracotta, rust, olive and forest greens, caramels and cherry red colour trends in your wardrobe, you won’t be shocked to see the hues trending in home decor too. And with reason. Many of the summer’s hottest home decor trends that wove in nature into our homes are here to stay into the fall as well, bringing the warmth and serenity of the outdoors into our homes.
Fall accessories
The changing of the season also ushers in gatherings and celebrations big and small and part of embracing the fall months means leaning into all it has to offer – especially before much of this corner of our world retreats into a frozen slumber. Lean into everything harvest and halloween.
You may also like:
Drink Coasters with Holder – $21.99
Comments