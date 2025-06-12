Top 10 summer 2025 home decor trends you need to try

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The weather has finally turned, ushering in the desire to bring the outdoors in by opening up and brightening our homes. Summer 2025 is all about natural elements and vibrancy, biophilic design, rich jewel tones, maximalism, mixing patterns, one-of-a-kind show pieces, curated walls, layered lighting and more–opulence reigns supreme.
Here are our top 10 picks to make the most of these summer trends and to freshen up your space without overcommitting or breaking your budget.
Bring nature in
With the warmer temperatures and the vibrant colours of nature returning, there is a desire to blend the line where your indoor space ends and the great outdoors begin. Opportunities to leave curtains drawn, and windows and doors wide open so natural light can spill in is one way to make the most of this season and create a visible connection with nature in your home.
Earthy neutrals
Cool greys and stark whites are less popular this season. Nature’s influence also reaches into the warm earthy, tones home owners are loving right now.
Organic shapes and patterns
Taking inspiration from nature isn’t just about colour. Natural formations and organic shapes and patterns are also visible in functional furniture and decor.
Rich, jewel tones
Rich jewel tones are brightening cool, monochromatic spaces, and breaking up earthy neutrals by injecting focal points with pops of colour.
Pattern drenching
Pattern drenching is picking up steam and sweeping through the design world. While one approach is to pick a single colour and work that in with multiple bold patterns and textures on walls and furniture (even ceilings, if you’re feeling brave), you can also lean into using complementary colours too. In this case, while the idea is that more is more, pattern drenching also isn’t all or nothing, so you can find the degree of business that works for you.
Textured walls
While textured walls aren’t new, they’re continuing to have a moment. Wood paneling, plaster, and limewash are all trendy options.
Curated art walls
If you’re over accent walls, also emerging are gallery walls showcasing favourite works of art or conversation-starting artefacts. While, of course, a curated wall takes time, thought and a budget to create, you can find pre-selected arrangements as placeholders or as a quick, affordable entry point.
Unique or one-of-a-kind show pieces
Fitting in with the idea of curated walls are one of a kind elements and show pieces. They could be purely artistic in nature or functional.
Layered lighting
While it’s hard to compete with natural lighting, you also don’t have to stop with the sun. Enter layered lighting. You can combine task, accent or ambient lighting to enhance your space.
Art deco revival
Art Deco is making a comeback in a big way in 2025, and this summer, the trend is only heating up. In keeping with the other big, bold, busy and expressive trends on this list, Art Deco is tapping into a collective nostalgia for the lost glamour, sophistication and opulence of the early 20th century.
