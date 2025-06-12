Top 10 summer 2025 home decor trends you need to try

Send this page to someone via email

The weather has finally turned, ushering in the desire to bring the outdoors in by opening up and brightening our homes. Summer 2025 is all about natural elements and vibrancy, biophilic design, rich jewel tones, maximalism, mixing patterns, one-of-a-kind show pieces, curated walls, layered lighting and more–opulence reigns supreme.

Here are our top 10 picks to make the most of these summer trends and to freshen up your space without overcommitting or breaking your budget.

Bring nature in

With the warmer temperatures and the vibrant colours of nature returning, there is a desire to blend the line where your indoor space ends and the great outdoors begin. Opportunities to leave curtains drawn, and windows and doors wide open so natural light can spill in is one way to make the most of this season and create a visible connection with nature in your home.

Bacekoll Plant Stand We like this Bacekoll Plant Stand from Amazon to carry the eye between your indoor plants and living space to the gardens and trees beyond the window. $149.98 on Amazon (was $169.98)

Earthy neutrals

Cool greys and stark whites are less popular this season. Nature’s influence also reaches into the warm earthy, tones home owners are loving right now.

Waffle Coverlet This Silk&Snow waffle blanket serves double duty—bringing in a lovely eucalyptus green to your bed or sofa, while the 100 per cent cotton textured weave adds a layer of warmth and breathable comfort for the warmer months ahead. $180 at silk&snow

Organic shapes and patterns

Taking inspiration from nature isn’t just about colour. Natural formations and organic shapes and patterns are also visible in functional furniture and decor.

Margot Washable Rug We recommend this Cozey Margot Washable Rug for its look and practicality. It comes in a variety of sizes, and is machine-washable; it has a modular rug pad, so the top layer is easy to remove and clean. Starting at $165 at Cozey

Rich, jewel tones

Rich jewel tones are brightening cool, monochromatic spaces, and breaking up earthy neutrals by injecting focal points with pops of colour.

Shelbi Upholstered Armchair This Shelbi Upholstered Armchair from Wayfair adds the perfect pop of colour to any space–and it’s a breeze to assemble. $346 at Wayfair

Pattern drenching

Pattern drenching is picking up steam and sweeping through the design world. While one approach is to pick a single colour and work that in with multiple bold patterns and textures on walls and furniture (even ceilings, if you’re feeling brave), you can also lean into using complementary colours too. In this case, while the idea is that more is more, pattern drenching also isn’t all or nothing, so you can find the degree of business that works for you.

Blue Quilt Checks Jaris Rug We love this Article Blue Quilt Checks Jaris Rug for the way it blends warm neutrals with jewel toned blues. $1,249 at Article

Textured walls

While textured walls aren’t new, they’re continuing to have a moment. Wood paneling, plaster, and limewash are all trendy options.

Art3d Wood Slat Acoustic Panels We like this shiplap Wood Slat Acoustic Panelling from Amazon for its ease of installation, feel of a modern bedroom retreat and noise-reducing properties. $179.99 on Amazon (was $189.99)

Curated art walls

If you’re over accent walls, also emerging are gallery walls showcasing favourite works of art or conversation-starting artefacts. While, of course, a curated wall takes time, thought and a budget to create, you can find pre-selected arrangements as placeholders or as a quick, affordable entry point.

Anerza Eclectic Wall Art Decor This Amazon option comes in a variety of styles and aesthetics, and at $20, the price point is difficult to beat. $29.99 on Amazon

Unique or one-of-a-kind show pieces

Fitting in with the idea of curated walls are one of a kind elements and show pieces. They could be purely artistic in nature or functional.

Alma Wall Mirror This unique, handcrafted chair or this Article Alma Wall mirror adds a touch of personality to any space. $329 at Article

Layered lighting

While it’s hard to compete with natural lighting, you also don’t have to stop with the sun. Enter layered lighting. You can combine task, accent or ambient lighting to enhance your space.

Perforate Table Lamp in Brass Try this Article Perforate Table Lamp to add a touch of cozy ambience. $99 at Article

Art deco revival

Art Deco is making a comeback in a big way in 2025, and this summer, the trend is only heating up. In keeping with the other big, bold, busy and expressive trends on this list, Art Deco is tapping into a collective nostalgia for the lost glamour, sophistication and opulence of the early 20th century.

Art Deco Monochromatic Rug We like Simons’ modern take on a a design so characteristic of the period. $248 at Simons

