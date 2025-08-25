Top novelty kitchen tools you didn’t know you needed

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re looking to add a bit of fun into your kitchen while making those summer meals, we’ve got you covered. These novelty items are not only functional, but serve their purpose – and serve it well. From adorable teapots to measuring tools and more, these are the kitchen tools you didn’t know you needed, but now won’t want to live without. Kate Spade, Simons and more… read on for cute kitchen finds.

Heated Ice Cream Scoop For the ultimate ice cream lover – this innovative heated ice cream scoop is designed for perfect scoops every time. Featuring a rechargeable battery and LED display, it ensures precision and convenience, making it one of the best-rated scoops for any kitchen. $39.99 on Amazon

Make It Pop Apple Teapot Tea time anyone? This adorable stoneware apple teapot from Kate Spade New York is perfect for all your playdates and afternoon chats. $80 at Kate Spade

Cookie Stamps Set Whip up sweet memories with these fun, food-safe 3D cookie cutters that are easy to use, simple to clean, and perfect for DIY baking with family and friends. $16.99 on Amazon

Measuring Cups Set Add a little cherry-picked fun to her kitchen with Mon Cherry – adorable measuring spoons and an egg separator that make cooking and baking as sweet as possible. $22.95 on Amazon

Red The Crab Utensil Rest This fun little crab is your new cooking bestie – great for holding spoons, tongs, and ladles while keeping your counters mess-free. $17.95 on Amazon (was $24.99)

Fall fields wine glasses Set of 2 These unique floral glasses from Simons bring a touch of personality to any dinner table. Compliments guaranteed! $24.00 at Simons

Porcelain Tea Sets British Royal Series Enjoy tea time with this elegant porcelain set – complete with teapot, cups, saucers, and more, all accented with glittering gold trim for a touch of British royal charm. $120.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

The Original Nessie Soup Ladle Who doesn’t want to have fun while serving up their favourite soups? This ladle is functional and adorable. Win! $17.95 on Amazon

Egg Timer Pro this clever little egg timer changes colour as your eggs cook, so you’ll always get soft, medium, or hard boiled perfection without any of the guesswork. $11.99 on Amazon (was $12.99)

