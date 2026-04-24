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We spend so much time in the kitchen—especially those who truly love to cook—that it becomes more than just a place to prepare meals; it’s where ideas are tested, conversations are had, and family time is shared. Thoughtfully chosen appliances, cookware, accessories, and kitchen kits can turn everyday cooking into something fun, easy, and genuinely inspiring—whether they’re just starting out or already seasoned pros. From beautifully crafted essentials to clever gadgets and elevated basics, these gift picks from favourites like Quince, Simons and more are perfect for anyone who loves to create, share, and savour great food at home.

Appliances and cookware

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield This KitchenAid mixer is top tier in the world of kitchen must-haves – loved for its power, durable build and professional results. With 10 speeds and 10+ attachments, it turns ingredients into everything from fluffy whipped cream to perfectly kneaded dough. $349.99 on Amazon

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Ceramic Nonstick Saute Pan with Lid If you’d like to gift them something they’ll get plenty of use out of, this ceramic nonstick pan from Quince features a chemical-free coating and is ideal for making stir fries and sauces. Oven safe and easy to clean, this pan is a staple for home cooks dreaming of chicken and broccoli stir-fry, teriyaki with vegetables, garlic shrimp stir-fry, and so much more. $95.00 at Quince

Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte A Le Creuset cocotte makes a beautiful, high-end gift, though it can be tough on the wallet. The solution? This mini version is a more budget-friendly way to share the brand’s signature style. It’s perfect for making individual portions of baked desserts, mini casseroles, pot pies, or even dips. $91.84 on Amazon

Accessories

Personalized Apron If you’re looking for something with a personal touch, this 100% cotton apron from Etsy is classic and high-quality. It’s perfect for anyone who loves a cute kitchen fit. $38.52 at Etsy

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Mastering the Art of French Cooking Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Volume I is famous for making classic French cuisine accessible to home cooks, especially in North America, at a time when it was seen as intimidating and elite. Led by Julia Child, the book is celebrated for its precise, step-by-step instructions and for teaching foundational techniques that helped demystify “haute cuisine” and elevate daily cooking. $60 on Amazon

Genuine Wood Stand Serving Tray This genuine wood stand serving tray was made for home cooks who love an elegant presentation. Crafted as a round 10-inch centrepiece, it adds warmth to your home while holding snacks, drinks, or décor. $35.00 at Simons

Kits

Sourdough Bread Baking Supplies Kit It’s the perfect gift for the friend who wants to get into baking. This kit has everything you need to make fresh sourdough bread, complete with a bread basket proofing, liner, scoring knife, scrapers, Danish dough whisk, cleaning brush & instructions. $24.97 on Amazon (was $49.99)

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Charcuterie Platter & Serving Tray Your guests will swoon at the sight of a spread on this gorgeous platter. Made from premium bamboo and even features a hidden drawer with cheese knives and cocktail forks. This board set has everything you need to create a stunning charcuterie masterpiece that’s as fun to serve as it is to eat. $59.99 on Amazon

Sushi Making Kit Know a cooking enthusiast who would love a sushi date date at home? This diy sushi-making kit has everything they need to make their favourite rolls. $29.99 on Amazon (was $32.99)

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Salton SmartSealer 2-in-1 Bag Sealer and Cutter – $11.97

TrendPlain 470ml Olive Oil Spray Bottle – $13.99

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COSORI Air Fryer – $109.99