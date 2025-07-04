SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

Best Ninja products to buy in 2025

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted July 4, 2025 8:00 am
1 min read
Ninja appliances bring pro-level performance right to your kitchen counter. View image in full screen
Ninja appliances bring pro-level performance right to your kitchen counter.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you’ve ever struggled to whip up smoothies, soups, or frozen treats with clunky gadgets that just don’t deliver, it’s time for an upgrade. Enter: Ninja. Powerful, sleek, and surprisingly easy to use, Ninja appliances bring pro-level performance right to your kitchen counter. Whether you’re blending, chopping, or creating creamy ice cream, these tools have you (and your cravings) covered.

 

Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink & Ice Machine
The Ninja Slushi Professional Frozen Drink & Ice Machine quickly blends icy beverages with smooth, refreshing results, perfect for parties and hot summer days.
$429.98 on Amazon $449.99 at Ninja
Story continues below advertisement

 

Ninja CREAMi Swirl Ice Cream and Soft Serve Maker
Another summer must-have! This appliance features customizable swirl options, multiple texture settings, and a compact design that lets you create creamy ice cream and soft serve right at home.
$429.98 on Amazon $449.99 at Ninja

 

Ninja Artisan 5-in-1 Outdoor Pizza Oven
Turn any backyard bash, cozy campsite, or tailgate party into a slice of heaven with the Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven – where gooey cheese, crispy crusts, and chef-worthy creations come to life in just 3 minutes!
$399.99 on Amazon $399.99 at Ninja

 

Ninja FrostVault 30qt Wheeled Cooler with Dry Zone
This one is perfect for all your upcoming pool parties and BBQ bashes. Features a smart dry zone drawer that keeps your snacks fresh and sog-free, rugged all-terrain wheels for easy rolling, and roomy interior that fits up to 48 cans.
$399.99 on Amazon $379.99 at Ninja
Story continues below advertisement

 

Ninja Grill and Smoker
A true summer staple – the Ninja Grill and Smoker brings deliciously smoky, perfectly grilled flavours to your table.
$999 on Amazon (was $1199.99)

You may also like:

Rolling Grill Basket(2PCS) – $29.99

Grill Caddy – $49.99

34Pcs BBQ Grill Accessories – $49.99

 

Ninja Espresso Machine
Meet your personal barista in a sleek little package – the Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series takes the guesswork out of great coffee, so you can sip espresso, drip, or cold brew magic without ever changing out of your slippers.
$738.95 on Amazon $799.99 at Ninja
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Ninja Crispi Air Fryer
The Ninja Crispi Air Fryer crisps up your favourite foods with super-hot air and just a touch of oil, giving you that perfect crunch without the extra calories. With multiple cooking settings and a roomy basket, it’s the ultimate kitchen helper for fast, tasty meals that everyone will love.
$149.99 on Amazon (was $179.99) $219.99 at Ninja

 

Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer
Say goodbye to that old juicer that’s always clogging and slowing you down. Today’s cold press juicers are sleek, easy to use, and built to keep your kitchen clutter-free while delivering fresh, delicious juice every time.
$139.99 on Amazon $199.99 at Ninja

 

Ninja BN801C, Professional Plus Kitchen System With Auto-iQ
kitchen systems like the Ninja BN801C combine powerful performance with sleek design – appliances you’ll actually want to show off. Think versatile machines with smart Auto-iQ programs, durable builds, and a modern look that fits perfectly in any kitchen.
$199.99 on Amazon $299.99 at Ninja
Story continues below advertisement

 

Ninja Griddle and Indoor Grill
The Ninja Griddle and Indoor Grill brings the joy of outdoor cooking inside, with sizzling sears, golden pancakes, and perfectly grilled veggies – all on one sleek surface. With precise temperature control and easy cleanup, it’s your go-to for quick weeknight dinners and lazy weekend brunches.
$304.18 on Amazon $149.99 at Ninja

You may also like:

76×51 inches Large Grill Mat for Outdoor Grill – $46.99

BFOUR Wireless Meat Thermometer – $89.99

2 Packs BBQ Grill Brush – $20.39

More from The Curator
