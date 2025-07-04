Best Ninja products to buy in 2025

Send this page to someone via email

If you’ve ever struggled to whip up smoothies, soups, or frozen treats with clunky gadgets that just don’t deliver, it’s time for an upgrade. Enter: Ninja. Powerful, sleek, and surprisingly easy to use, Ninja appliances bring pro-level performance right to your kitchen counter. Whether you’re blending, chopping, or creating creamy ice cream, these tools have you (and your cravings) covered.

Ninja Artisan 5-in-1 Outdoor Pizza Oven Turn any backyard bash, cozy campsite, or tailgate party into a slice of heaven with the Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven – where gooey cheese, crispy crusts, and chef-worthy creations come to life in just 3 minutes! $399.99 on Amazon $399.99 at Ninja

Ninja FrostVault 30qt Wheeled Cooler with Dry Zone This one is perfect for all your upcoming pool parties and BBQ bashes. Features a smart dry zone drawer that keeps your snacks fresh and sog-free, rugged all-terrain wheels for easy rolling, and roomy interior that fits up to 48 cans. $399.99 on Amazon $379.99 at Ninja

Ninja Grill and Smoker A true summer staple – the Ninja Grill and Smoker brings deliciously smoky, perfectly grilled flavours to your table. $999 on Amazon (was $1199.99)

Ninja Espresso Machine Meet your personal barista in a sleek little package – the Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series takes the guesswork out of great coffee, so you can sip espresso, drip, or cold brew magic without ever changing out of your slippers. $738.95 on Amazon $799.99 at Ninja

Ninja Crispi Air Fryer The Ninja Crispi Air Fryer crisps up your favourite foods with super-hot air and just a touch of oil, giving you that perfect crunch without the extra calories. With multiple cooking settings and a roomy basket, it’s the ultimate kitchen helper for fast, tasty meals that everyone will love. $149.99 on Amazon (was $179.99) $219.99 at Ninja

Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer Say goodbye to that old juicer that’s always clogging and slowing you down. Today’s cold press juicers are sleek, easy to use, and built to keep your kitchen clutter-free while delivering fresh, delicious juice every time. $139.99 on Amazon $199.99 at Ninja

Ninja BN801C, Professional Plus Kitchen System With Auto-iQ kitchen systems like the Ninja BN801C combine powerful performance with sleek design – appliances you’ll actually want to show off. Think versatile machines with smart Auto-iQ programs, durable builds, and a modern look that fits perfectly in any kitchen. $199.99 on Amazon $299.99 at Ninja

Ninja Griddle and Indoor Grill The Ninja Griddle and Indoor Grill brings the joy of outdoor cooking inside, with sizzling sears, golden pancakes, and perfectly grilled veggies – all on one sleek surface. With precise temperature control and easy cleanup, it’s your go-to for quick weeknight dinners and lazy weekend brunches. $304.18 on Amazon $149.99 at Ninja

