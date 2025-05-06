The most aesthetic planters you can buy in Canada right now

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From tiny succulents to thriving fiddle leaf figs, the right planter can make all the difference in how your greenery shines. In celebration of stylish spaces (and happy houseplants), we’ve rounded up some of our favourite chic planters to elevate your indoor or outdoor area – featuring standout designs from brands like Article, Umbra, and more.

Pursl Medium Indoor/Outdoor Planter - Sandstone Contemporary and modern, these rounded planters keep your plants looking as chic as possible. $139 at Article

Story continues below advertisement

Jesslin Ceramic Pot Planter Show off your tiny plant babies in this adorable ceramic pot – perfect for adding life to your desk or windowsill. $139.99 at Wayfair (was $155.99)

Trophy Planter With its antique-inspired charm, this lovely ceramic pot feels like a little piece of history for your home. $72.00 at Simons

Tuva Indoor/Outdoor Wide Planter Set - White Proudly from Canadian brand Article, the Tuva Planter gives your plants a chic concrete stage to thrive – indoors or out, they’ll be living their best life. $279 at Article

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Cat Litter Box Plant Furniture Enclosure – $123.29

Kate Spade New York 2 Piece Gardening Hand Tools – $87.78

Geo Series Plastic Trough Hanging Planter – $74.99

Molly Mod Indoor/Outdoor Ficonstone Planters With its smooth, rounded design and modern pedestal, this planter from West Elm brings chic vibes to your garden or patio. $224 at West Elm

Umbra Triflora Hanging Planter The Triflora hanging planters from Canadian brand Umbra let your plants bask in the sunlight while freeing up your windowsill – hello, floating garden. $45.98 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Block Series Span Plastic Planter This all-weather planter is made from durable plastic, ready to withstand any climate, from scorching heat to chilly cold. Perfect for indoor or outdoor use. $169.99 on Amazon

Dahey Small Cotton Rope Plant Basket This boho cotton rope basket is perfect for showcasing plants or storing your desk essentials. $21.99 on Amazon (was $23.99)

Cubiko Wall Planter Lightweight yet sturdy, these planters are made to keep your plants happy and hydrated – because your plants deserve the best. $120.00 at Simons

Story continues below advertisement

Flower Window Box Planters For those who love an affordable and practical option, these cute and sturdy planter boxes are perfect for brightening up your windowsill or patio with your favourite blooms. $42.99 on Amazon (was $46.99)

You may also like:

Expandable Garden Hose – $50.99

The Old Farmer’s Almanac Vegetable Gardener’s Handbook – $19.95

Miracle-Gro Potting Mix – $5.29