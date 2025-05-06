SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

The most aesthetic planters you can buy in Canada right now

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted May 6, 2025 10:02 am
1 min read
aesthetic planters View image in full screen
Perfect for everything from succulents to statement foliage.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From tiny succulents to thriving fiddle leaf figs, the right planter can make all the difference in how your greenery shines. In celebration of stylish spaces (and happy houseplants), we’ve rounded up some of our favourite chic planters to elevate your indoor or outdoor area  – featuring standout designs from brands like Article, Umbra, and more.

 

Pursl Medium Indoor/Outdoor Planter - Sandstone
Contemporary and modern, these rounded planters keep your plants looking as chic as possible.
$139 at Article
Story continues below advertisement

 

Jesslin Ceramic Pot Planter
Show off your tiny plant babies in this adorable ceramic pot – perfect for adding life to your desk or windowsill.
$139.99 at Wayfair (was $155.99)

 

Trophy Planter
With its antique-inspired charm, this lovely ceramic pot feels like a little piece of history for your home.
$72.00 at Simons

 

Tuva Indoor/Outdoor Wide Planter Set - White
Proudly from Canadian brand Article, the Tuva Planter gives your plants a chic concrete stage to thrive – indoors or out, they’ll be living their best life.
$279 at Article
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Cat Litter Box Plant Furniture Enclosure – $123.29

Kate Spade New York 2 Piece Gardening Hand Tools – $87.78

Geo Series Plastic Trough Hanging Planter – $74.99

 

Molly Mod Indoor/Outdoor Ficonstone Planters
With its smooth, rounded design and modern pedestal, this planter from West Elm brings chic vibes to your garden or patio.
$224 at West Elm

 

Umbra Triflora Hanging Planter
The Triflora hanging planters from Canadian brand Umbra let your plants bask in the sunlight while freeing up your windowsill – hello, floating garden.
$45.98 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Block Series Span Plastic Planter
This all-weather planter is made from durable plastic, ready to withstand any climate, from scorching heat to chilly cold. Perfect for indoor or outdoor use.
$169.99 on Amazon

 

Dahey Small Cotton Rope Plant Basket
This boho cotton rope basket is perfect for showcasing plants or storing your desk essentials.
$21.99 on Amazon (was $23.99)

 

Cubiko Wall Planter
Lightweight yet sturdy, these planters are made to keep your plants happy and hydrated – because your plants deserve the best.
$120.00 at Simons
Story continues below advertisement

 

Flower Window Box Planters
For those who love an affordable and practical option, these cute and sturdy planter boxes are perfect for brightening up your windowsill or patio with your favourite blooms.
$42.99 on Amazon (was $46.99)

 

You may also like:

Expandable Garden Hose – $50.99

The Old Farmer’s Almanac Vegetable Gardener’s Handbook – $19.95

Miracle-Gro Potting Mix – $5.29

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices