Canadian brand spotlight: Get to know Jenny Bird

In this week’s Canadian brand spotlight series, we’re getting up close and personal with Jenny Bird, a brand known for their lightweight, statement jewellery. Led by founder and creative director Jenny Bird, her designs have been loved by celebrities including Michelle Obama, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez.
Founded in 2008, the brand was built with a focus on creating high-quality, modern, and sculptural jewellery with an accessible price point. Based in Toronto, Jenny Bird’s minimalist aesthetic has quickly gained popularity in Canada and internationally.
Jenny Bird’s success is also tied to her strong brand values, including ethical production, sustainability, and female empowerment. Homegrown and glimmering, these pieces are designed for the modern, confident, and style-conscious woman who values both design and substance.
Bold yet uncomplicated, this voluminous ring looks like it’s been puffed with air, with curvy grooves that catch the light just right. it’s super versatile – wear it flipped, spun, or stacked for your own signature look.
These bestselling cuffs are the perfect way to elevate your ear stack, offering instant cool without the need for a piercing. Organic and malleable, they’re made to fit your ear perfectly, whether you stack them for two-toned flair or wear them solo for a minimalist moment.
Delicate chain texture meets a modern freshwater pearl for a feminine, easygoing accent at your ankle. With a water-durable design and adjustable fit, the Capri Anklet adds just the right hint of shine.
