Canadian brand spotlight: Get to know Jenny Bird

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In this week’s Canadian brand spotlight series, we’re getting up close and personal with Jenny Bird, a brand known for their lightweight, statement jewellery. Led by founder and creative director Jenny Bird, her designs have been loved by celebrities including Michelle Obama, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez.

Founded in 2008, the brand was built with a focus on creating high-quality, modern, and sculptural jewellery with an accessible price point. Based in Toronto, Jenny Bird’s minimalist aesthetic has quickly gained popularity in Canada and internationally.

Jenny Bird’s success is also tied to her strong brand values, including ethical production, sustainability, and female empowerment. Homegrown and glimmering, these pieces are designed for the modern, confident, and style-conscious woman who values both design and substance.

Story continues below advertisement

Chunky Doune Hoops With their sculptural curves, these bold mid-sized hoops are a work of art all on their own. As seen on Hailey Bieber and Aubrey Plaza. Finished in high-polish gold. $160.00 at Jenny Bird

Puffy Heart Necklace This bestselling necklace with a charming paperclip link chain is a silver-lover’s dream. It makes a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift for those who love statement jewellery. $198 at Jenny Bird

Viviana Ring Bold yet uncomplicated, this voluminous ring looks like it’s been puffed with air, with curvy grooves that catch the light just right. it’s super versatile – wear it flipped, spun, or stacked for your own signature look. $128.00 at Jenny Bird

Story continues below advertisement

Ola Bangle A fluid, sculptural bangle with a soft wave silhouette that feels both modern and timeless. Designed to shine solo or stack effortlessly with your everyday favourites. $228 at Jenny Bird

Sila Ear Cuff Set These bestselling cuffs are the perfect way to elevate your ear stack, offering instant cool without the need for a piercing. Organic and malleable, they’re made to fit your ear perfectly, whether you stack them for two-toned flair or wear them solo for a minimalist moment. $88 at Jenny Bird

You may also like:

Plush Velvet Travel Jewellery Box Organizer – $34.99

Story continues below advertisement

The Y2K – $280.00

Ultrasonic Jewellery Cleaner – $49.99

Jewellery Organizer Tray – $39.99

Art Heart Charm This heart charm in polished silver has a modern, sculptural feel that adds a playful yet elevated touch to any chain or bag. Wear it alone or layer it in for a hint of personality. $98 at Jenny Bird

Capri Anklet Delicate chain texture meets a modern freshwater pearl for a feminine, easygoing accent at your ankle. With a water-durable design and adjustable fit, the Capri Anklet adds just the right hint of shine. $98.00 at Jenny Bird

Story continues below advertisement

Gia Bangle This sleek custom bangle locks with a simple push, creating an easy, secure fit you’ll love. $198 at Jenny Bird

Monogram Necklace Personalized and polished, this custom monogram necklace is a subtle statement you’ll never take off. A timeless piece that feels just as special worn solo as it does stacked. $110 at Jenny Bird

You may also like:

Travel Jewellery Bags – $12.99

Story continues below advertisement

Foldable Jewellery Case – $22.95

Jewellery Cleaner – $15.05

Padlock Heart Charm – $98.00