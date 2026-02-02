Grammys 2026: The best red carpet looks for less

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 2026 Grammys red carpet didn’t hold back on the drama. From Hailey Bieber’s shining choker to Lady Gaga’s feathered couture gown, the night was full of jaw‑dropping fashion moments. Crystal‑embellished tiered dress, while luxe textures, bold silhouettes, and sparkling accessories proved the Grammys are all about glamour—and we’ve rounded up ways to get these iconic looks for less.

Hailey Bieber in Alaïa

Hailey Bieber turned heads on the Grammys red carpet in a sleek, strapless black Alaïa gown with sheer panels and a subtle train, styled with sparkling Lorraine Schwartz diamond jewelry and finished with a bold “ICE OUT” pin that tied the coordinated, statement-making look together.

Story continues below advertisement

Katseye in Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Katseye made an entrance in coordinated custom white lace and leather ensembles designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, styled with shimmering silver accents, each unique piece tying their cohesive, angelic group aesthetic together.

Story continues below advertisement

Get the look

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Kintion Pocket Mirror – $13.99

TATCHA The Serum Stick – $64

Rhinestone Pointy Kitten Heels – $79.99

Kristy Sarah in Nicole Felicia Couture

Kristy Sarah stunned on the red carpet in a modern rich chocolate-brown gown with a flowing silhouette and understated jewelry, styled with custom satin pumps.

Story continues below advertisement

Miley Cyrus in Céline

Bringing her signature edge to the Grammys red carpet, Miley Cyrus stepped out in a head-to-toe black Celine ensemble featuring a structured leather moto jacket, tailored trousers, and a crisp white shirt, styled with an oversized gold initialed brooch and sleek sunglasses that completed the rocker-inspired look.

Story continues below advertisement

Zara Larsson in Germanier

Zara Larsson lit up the red carpet in a custom Germanier golden-yellow two-piece ensemble featuring a one-shoulder bustier and low-waist skirt, styled with intricate beadwork and sequins that delivered maximum pop-star energy.

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Sacheu Lip Liner Stay-N – Peel Off Lip Stain – $18

L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion – $17.96

Flat Foundation Brush – $10.99