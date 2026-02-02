SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Grammys 2026: The best red carpet looks for less

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted February 2, 2026 11:00 am
2 min read
Get these stunning looks for less from brands like Aritzia, Mejuri and more. View image in full screen
Get these stunning looks for less from brands like Aritzia, Mejuri and more.
Share

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 2026 Grammys red carpet didn’t hold back on the drama. From Hailey Bieber’s shining choker to Lady Gaga’s feathered couture gown, the night was full of jaw‑dropping fashion moments. Crystal‑embellished tiered dress, while luxe textures, bold silhouettes, and sparkling accessories proved the Grammys are all about glamour—and we’ve rounded up ways to get these iconic looks for less.

Hailey Bieber in Alaïa

Grammys 2026: The best red carpet looks for less - image View image in full screen

Hailey Bieber turned heads on the Grammys red carpet in a sleek, strapless black Alaïa gown with sheer panels and a subtle train, styled with sparkling Lorraine Schwartz diamond jewelry and finished with a bold “ICE OUT” pin that tied the coordinated, statement-making look together.

Kalila Dress
$245 at meshki

 

Valentine's Day jewellery gift ideas
Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace
$248 at Mejuri

 

Katseye in Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Grammys 2026: The best red carpet looks for less - image View image in full screen

Katseye made an entrance in coordinated custom white lace and leather ensembles designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, styled with shimmering silver accents, each unique piece tying their cohesive, angelic group aesthetic together.

Get the look

Rynley Maxi Dress
$366.96 at Revolve

 

DREAM PAIRS High Heels Stilletos Heels
$65.26 on Amazon

 

Pavé Cuban Chain Bracelet
$310.00 at Pandora
Kristy Sarah in Nicole Felicia Couture

Grammys 2026: The best red carpet looks for less - image View image in full screen

Kristy Sarah stunned on the red carpet in a modern rich chocolate-brown gown with a flowing silhouette and understated jewelry, styled with custom satin pumps.

Cordelia Maxi Dress - Chocolate
$59.00 at Babyboo
More Recommendations
Miley Cyrus in Céline

Grammys 2026: The best red carpet looks for less - image View image in full screen

Bringing her signature edge to the Grammys red carpet, Miley Cyrus stepped out in a head-to-toe black Celine ensemble featuring a structured leather moto jacket, tailored trousers, and a crisp white shirt, styled with an oversized gold initialed brooch and sleek sunglasses that completed the rocker-inspired look.

 

HWK Brando Leather Motorcycle Jacket
$70.13 on Amazon
The Effortless Pant™ Lo-Rise - Crepette™
$158 at Aritzia

 

Zara Larsson in Germanier

Grammys 2026: The best red carpet looks for less - image View image in full screen

Zara Larsson lit up the red carpet in a custom Germanier golden-yellow two-piece ensemble featuring a one-shoulder bustier and low-waist skirt, styled with intricate beadwork and sequins that delivered maximum pop-star energy.

Yellow Floral Sequin Mini Skirt
$27.50 at Pretty Little Thing

