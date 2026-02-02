SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

12 best Valentine’s Day jewellery gifts they’ll love

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted February 2, 2026 7:00 am
1 min read
Valentine's Day jewellery gift ideas View image in full screen
Melt hearts with these dazzling jewellery finds.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to melt hearts this Valentine’s Day? Treat your loved ones to a little sparkle. A timeless gift, jewellery holds an everlasting charm that lasts long after the holiday fades. From a stunning pair of Mejuri gemstone earrings to quiet-luxury timepieces by Citizen, these dazzling finds are sure to make their special day shine *extra* bright.

 

The staple studs

Valentine's Day jewellery gift ideas
Gemstone Mini Studs
These dainty gemstone mini studs offer subtle shine with a timeless touch of emerald.
$228 at Mejuri
Story continues below advertisement

 

The wear-with-everything chain

Valentine's Day jewellery gift ideas
Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace
Crafted to be part of an everyday-jewellery ensemble, this classic chain is one they’ll reach for again and again.
$248 at Mejuri

 

The glossy gold ring

Valentine's Day jewellery gift ideas
Puffy Heart Ring
Playful yet polished, this glossy gold heart ring makes the sweetest statement.
$128 at Jenny Bird
Story continues below advertisement

 

The quiet-luxury watch

Valentine's Day jewellery gift ideas
Anne Klein Women's Two Tone Dress Watch
This coveted watch serves major old money vibes–summer vacay in Lake Como, anyone?
$69.56 on Amazon (was $73.36)

 

The standout sparkler

Valentine's Day jewellery gift ideas
The Mini Heart Jewel Mixer
This stunning string of crystal pink hearts makes for the perfect addition to any thriving wrist stack.
$98 at Lisa Gozlan
Story continues below advertisement

 

The sparkle-all-day hoops

Valentine's Day jewellery gift ideas
Round Cut Moissanite Hoop Earrings
Designed to catch the light from every angle, these moissanite hoops offer high-shine sparkle from day to night.
$199 at El&Elle

 

The pavé heart necklace

Valentine's Day jewellery gift ideas
Midi 34 Shiny Heart Chain
This pavé heart chain adds just the right amount of romance to any neckline whether it’s layered or worn solo.
$89 at Simons

 

The engravable pendant

Valentine's Day jewellery gift ideas
Openable & Engravable Love Locket Dangle Charm
This petit engravable love locket pendant opens to hold a tiny keepsake, for a truly personalized gift.
$118 at Pandora
Story continues below advertisement

 

The love-link bracelet

Valentine's Day jewellery gift ideas
Two of Hearts Bracelet
Minimal and meaningful, this delicate double-heart bracelet is a subtle nod to love.
$158 at Mejuri

 

The dazzling eternity band

Valentine's Day jewellery gift ideas
Swarovski Vittore Pear Crystal Ring
With its continuous row of pear-cut crystals, this eternity band delivers maximum sparkle and timeless elegance in one dazzling design.
$249 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

The two-tone timepiece

Valentine's Day jewellery gift ideas
Citizen Men's Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch
Rolex, who? For the guy with discerning taste, this sleek two-tone timepiece is the ultimate gift.
$259.8 on Amazon (was $283.71)

 

The cutesy anklet

Valentine's Day jewellery gift ideas
Chérie Heart Anklet
Something tells us they’ll fall for the dainty pink charms that dangle ever so delicately from this heart-adorned anklet.
$135 at Dean Davidson
Story continues below advertisement

 

