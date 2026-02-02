By Adriana Monachino
Looking to melt hearts this Valentine’s Day? Treat your loved ones to a little
sparkle. A timeless gift, jewellery holds an everlasting charm that lasts long after the holiday fades. From a stunning pair of Mejuri gemstone earrings to quiet-luxury timepieces by Citizen, these dazzling finds are sure to make their special day shine *extra* bright.
These dainty gemstone mini studs offer subtle shine with a timeless touch of emerald.
The wear-with-everything chain
Crafted to be part of an everyday-jewellery ensemble, this classic chain is one they’ll reach for again and again.
Playful yet polished, this glossy gold heart ring makes the sweetest statement.
This coveted watch serves major old money vibes–summer vacay in Lake Como, anyone?
This stunning string of crystal pink hearts makes for the perfect addition to any thriving wrist stack.
The sparkle-all-day hoops
Designed to catch the light from every angle, these moissanite hoops offer high-shine sparkle from day to night.
This pavé heart chain adds just the right amount of romance to any neckline whether it’s layered or worn solo.
This petit engravable love locket pendant opens to hold a tiny keepsake, for a truly personalized gift.
Minimal and meaningful, this delicate double-heart bracelet is a subtle nod to love.
The dazzling eternity band
With its continuous row of pear-cut crystals, this eternity band delivers maximum sparkle and timeless elegance in one dazzling design.
Rolex, who? For the guy with discerning taste, this sleek two-tone timepiece is the ultimate gift.
Something tells us they’ll fall for the dainty pink charms that dangle ever so delicately from this heart-adorned anklet.
