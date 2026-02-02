See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to melt hearts this Valentine’s Day? Treat your loved ones to a little sparkle. A timeless gift, jewellery holds an everlasting charm that lasts long after the holiday fades. From a stunning pair of Mejuri gemstone earrings to quiet-luxury timepieces by Citizen, these dazzling finds are sure to make their special day shine *extra* bright.

The staple studs

Gemstone Mini Studs These dainty gemstone mini studs offer subtle shine with a timeless touch of emerald. $228 at Mejuri

Story continues below advertisement

The wear-with-everything chain

Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace Crafted to be part of an everyday-jewellery ensemble, this classic chain is one they’ll reach for again and again. $248 at Mejuri

The glossy gold ring

Puffy Heart Ring Playful yet polished, this glossy gold heart ring makes the sweetest statement. $128 at Jenny Bird

Story continues below advertisement

The quiet-luxury watch

The standout sparkler

The Mini Heart Jewel Mixer This stunning string of crystal pink hearts makes for the perfect addition to any thriving wrist stack. $98 at Lisa Gozlan

Story continues below advertisement

The sparkle-all-day hoops

Round Cut Moissanite Hoop Earrings Designed to catch the light from every angle, these moissanite hoops offer high-shine sparkle from day to night. $199 at El&Elle

You may also like:

Vlando Travel Jewellery Case – $15.99

Personalized Custom Name Necklace – $18.99

Story continues below advertisement

Magnasonic Professional Ultrasonic Jewellery Cleaner – $59.99

The pavé heart necklace

Midi 34 Shiny Heart Chain This pavé heart chain adds just the right amount of romance to any neckline whether it’s layered or worn solo. $89 at Simons

The engravable pendant

Openable & Engravable Love Locket Dangle Charm This petit engravable love locket pendant opens to hold a tiny keepsake, for a truly personalized gift. $118 at Pandora

Story continues below advertisement

The love-link bracelet

Two of Hearts Bracelet Minimal and meaningful, this delicate double-heart bracelet is a subtle nod to love. $158 at Mejuri

The dazzling eternity band

Swarovski Vittore Pear Crystal Ring With its continuous row of pear-cut crystals, this eternity band delivers maximum sparkle and timeless elegance in one dazzling design. $249 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

The two-tone timepiece

The cutesy anklet

Chérie Heart Anklet Something tells us they’ll fall for the dainty pink charms that dangle ever so delicately from this heart-adorned anklet. $135 at Dean Davidson

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Silver Polishing Cloths – $10.99

Ceramic Cloud-Shaped Jewellery Dish – $21.99

Watch Box – $229