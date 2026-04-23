WestJet raises baggage fees as Iran war pushes jet fuel prices higher

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Passengers flying WestJet will have to pay higher baggage fees starting Thursday as the Calgary-based carrier says it is dealing with “current global conditions.”

WestJet’s changes to its baggage fee structure include a $5 increase to the first and second prepaid checked baggage fees, a $10 increase to first and second checked bags paid at airport check-in, and a $50 increase to excess, overweight and oversized baggage fees, the airline said.

WestJet Teal Rewards members will continue to receive a $5 baggage fee discount on the first prepaid checked bag, it added.

Last week, Air Canada also announced higher baggage fees — to $45 from $35 for the first checked bag in its basic economy class on domestic, U.S. and sun destination flights.

Jet fuel prices have skyrocketed across the world since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began in late February, kicking off a broader Middle East conflict. In response to the strikes, Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz for all shipping traffic.

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The key waterway accounts for one-fifth of the world’s oil supply — 20 million barrels per day.

1:52 Air travel facing fuel crisis as Iran war squeezes supply

On Tuesday, German airline Lufthansa said it would be cancelling around 20,000 short-haul flights across Europe as the war in Iran causes the price of aviation fuel to soar.

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Montreal-based airline Air Transat said Tuesday it will cut around six per cent of its flights between May and October.

For Sunwing Vacations and Vacances WestJet Québec, it announced a fuel charge of $50 per person.

Air Canada announced last week that it would suspend six routes, citing fuel costs that render them unprofitable.

The move included routes to New York City’s JFK airport from Toronto and Montreal between June 1 and Oct. 25.

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Fuel often marks airlines’ highest cost. Air Canada spent more than $5.1 billion on it in 2024, amounting to 24 per cent of the carrier’s operating costs — its largest expense.

However, Porter Airlines confirmed to Global News that there are no plans to reduce flight capacity.

— with files from The Canadian Press