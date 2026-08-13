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Consumer

Unauthorized, counterfeit cosmetic injectables seized from Hamilton spa

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted August 13, 2026 3:57 pm
2 min read
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Navigating beauty standards in the era of AI
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Health Canada is warning consumers about potentially serious health risks after unauthorized and counterfeit cosmetic injectables were seized from a Hamilton beauty and wellness business.

The products were seized from Dyosa Beauty & Wellness Lounge at 45 Wellington St. N. after unauthorized health products were advertised through the business’s social media accounts, the federal health agency said in a news release.

The seized products included injectable drugs and dermafillers used for cosmetic purposes.

Among the products seized were Botox Cosmetic, Huons ascorbic acid injection, Laennec injection and Lemon Bottle ampoule solution, which was labelled for topical use but contained vials for injections.

Health Canada also seized products labelled as Juvéderm Ultra 3, Juvéderm Voluma with lidocaine and Restylane Kysse injectable gel with lidocaine.

Health Canada said the legitimate manufacturers of those medical devices confirmed the seized products were counterfeit.

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“Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means they have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality and may pose serious health risks.”

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Health Canada said unauthorized products could contain incorrect concentrations or ingredients and additives that aren’t listed on their labels. They could also be contaminated.

Injectable products can carry additional risks, including infection, scarring and allergic reactions if they are contaminated, improperly handled or administered unsafely.

Several of the seized products also did not have the English and French labelling required in Canada, potentially leaving consumers without information about ingredients, dosage, use and side effects.

Health Canada is advising people not to buy or use unauthorized health products.

Anyone who believes they were given one of the affected products at Dyosa Beauty & Wellness Lounge or elsewhere and has health concerns is being advised to consult a licensed health-care professional.

The agency also recommends people receiving injectable treatments ask to see the product label and verify that it has been authorized for sale in Canada.

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