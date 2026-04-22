Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Lufthansa cancels 20K flights as Iran war sends jet fuel costs soaring

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted April 22, 2026 9:17 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Here’s how the Jet fuel crisis could upend your summer travel plans'
Here’s how the Jet fuel crisis could upend your summer travel plans
Starting Monday, Ottawa is suspending the federal fuel excise tax on gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel for the next five months as prices continue to soar due to the ongoing war in Iran. Airlines around the world are already scaling back flights because of jet fuel costs and availability. And experts say the worst in yet to come. Heather Yourex-West explains what that could mean for your travel plans.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

German airline Lufthansa is cancelling 20,000 flights as the Iran war sends jet fuel costs soaring around the world, the carrier said in a statement Tuesday.

The airline said it is cancelling a number of flights this summer operated by Lufthansa CityLine, a Lufthansa subsidiary that operates short-haul flights across Europe.

The first 120 flight cuts have already been announced between now and May 31, with the passengers having been informed, and more flight reductions through to October are yet to be announced.

The initial reduction includes cancellation of routes from Frankfurt to Bydgoszcz and Rzeszów in Poland, as well as Stavanger in Norway. At least three destinations have been temporarily removed from the current flight schedule.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The cancellations will end up amounting to 20,000 short-haul flights from May to October, the company said.

Story continues below advertisement

The reductions will result in “jet fuel savings of more than 40,000 metric tons,” the company said. More flight cancellations will be announced by late April or early May, it added.

“For the flights scheduled in the summer timetable, the Group expects a largely stable fuel supply. Lufthansa is pursuing a range of measures to this end, including the physical procurement of jet fuel as well as price hedging,” Lufthansa said in its statement.

Click to play video: 'European vacation dreams in jeopardy as jet fuel could run out in 6 weeks amid Iran war'
European vacation dreams in jeopardy as jet fuel could run out in 6 weeks amid Iran war

A surge in jet fuel prices driven by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has upended the global aviation industry, forcing airlines to raise fares and revise their financial outlooks.

Jet fuel prices have soared from US$85 to US$90 per barrel to US$150 to US$200 per barrel in recent weeks, a financial hit for an industry where fuel accounts for up to a quarter of operating expenses.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Reuters

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices