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Major changes in store for Memorial Drive as part of east Calgary development

By Ken MacGillivray & Bella Finn Global News
Posted August 7, 2026 7:15 pm
1 min read
The two new communities of Hollins and Halstead are being built north of the East Hills shopping area on the east side of Stoney Trail. View image in full screen
The two new communities of Hollins and Halstead are being built north of the East Hills shopping area on the east side of Stoney Trail. Global News
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Work is underway on the construction of two new neighbourhoods in Calgary, east of Stoney Trail, called Hollins and Halstead — north and northeast of the East Hills shopping area on the east side of Stoney Trail.

Developers broke ground on the 54-hectare (133 acres) project on Friday.

The two new neighbourhoods of Hollins and Halstead are being built north of the East Hills shopping area in Calgary. View image in full screen
The two new neighbourhoods of Hollins and Halstead are being built north of the East Hills shopping area in Calgary. Source: Ryco Properties

The plans call for a mix of retail and housing — single-family homes along with semi detached multi-family townhomes, offering enough housing for 4,100 people. The developers say they hope to see people start moving in by the middle of next year.

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Plans call for Memorial Drive to be extended from where it currently ends, at 68 Street, over Stoney Trail, to 84 Street. View image in full screen
Plans call for Memorial Drive to be extended from where it currently ends, at 68 Street, over Stoney Trail, to 84 Street. City of Calgary

Another key part of the project is the extension of Memorial Drive which currently ends just east of 68 Street Northeast in the communities of Abbeydale and Applewood Park.

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The plan is for a four-lane extension of Memorial Drive over Stoney Trail and the Rotary Mattamy Greenway, east to 84 Street Northeast, connecting the new communities in the east with the rest of Calgary.

An artist's rendering of the new Memorial overpass over Stoney Trail. View image in full screen
An artist’s rendering of the new Memorial overpass over Stoney Trail. City of Calgary

The city describes it as “closing a critical gap in Calgary’s east-west transportation network.”

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Roadwork and underground utility work on the Memorial Drive extension is already underway in the communities of Abbeydale and Applewood Park. View image in full screen
Roadwork and underground utility work on the Memorial Drive extension is already underway in the communities of Abbeydale and Applewood Park. Global News

Construction began in early August with initial roadwork and the installation of underground utilities and is expected to be completed by the end of 2028.

The estimated cost of the project is $105 million.

Click to play video: 'Public engagement on Memorial Drive extension pushed back to 2023'
Public engagement on Memorial Drive extension pushed back to 2023

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